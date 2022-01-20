very fast object redaction
By default,
fast-redact serializes an object with
JSON.stringify, censoring any
data at paths specified:
const fastRedact = require('fast-redact')
const fauxRequest = {
headers: {
host: 'http://example.com',
cookie: `oh oh we don't want this exposed in logs in etc.`,
referer: `if we're cool maybe we'll even redact this`
}
}
const redact = fastRedact({
paths: ['headers.cookie', 'headers.referer']
})
console.log(redact(fauxRequest))
// {"headers":{"host":"http://example.com","cookie":"[REDACTED]","referer":"[REDACTED]"}}
require('fast-redact')({paths, censor, serialize}) => Function
When called without any options, or with a zero length
paths array,
fast-redact will return
JSON.stringify or the
serialize option, if set.
paths –
Array
An array of strings describing the nested location of a key in an object.
The syntax follows that of the EcmaScript specification, that is any JavaScript
path is accepted – both bracket and dot notation is supported. For instance in
each of the following cases, the
c property will be redacted:
a.b.c,
a['b'].c,
a["b"].c,
a[``b``].c. Since bracket notation is supported, array indices are also
supported
a[0].b would redact the
b key in the first object of the
a array.
Leading brackets are also allowed, for instance
["a"].b.c will work.
In addition to static paths, asterisk wildcards are also supported.
When an asterisk is place in the final position it will redact all keys within the
parent object. For instance
a.b.* will redact all keys in the
b object. Similarly
for arrays
a.b[*] will redact all elements of an array (in truth it actually doesn't matter
whether
b is in an object or array in either case, both notation styles will work).
When an asterisk is in an intermediate or first position, the paths following the asterisk will be redacted for every object within the parent.
For example:
const fastRedact = require('fast-redact')
const redact = fastRedact({paths: ['*.c.d']})
const obj = {
x: {c: {d: 'hide me', e: 'leave me be'}},
y: {c: {d: 'and me', f: 'I want to live'}},
z: {c: {d: 'and also I', g: 'I want to run in a stream'}}
}
console.log(redact(obj))
// {"x":{"c":{"d":"[REDACTED]","e":"leave me be"}},"y":{"c":{"d":"[REDACTED]","f":"I want to live"}},"z":{"c":{"d":"[REDACTED]","g":"I want to run in a stream"}}}
Another example with a nested array:
const fastRedact = require('..')
const redact = fastRedact({paths: ['a[*].c.d']})
const obj = {
a: [
{c: {d: 'hide me', e: 'leave me be'}},
{c: {d: 'and me', f: 'I want to live'}},
{c: {d: 'and also I', g: 'I want to run in a stream'}}
]
}
console.log(redact(obj))
// {"a":[{"c":{"d":"[REDACTED]","e":"leave me be"}},{"c":{"d":"[REDACTED]","f":"I want to live"}},{"c":{"d":"[REDACTED]","g":"I want to run in a stream"}}]}
remove -
Boolean -
[false]
The
remove option, when set to
true will cause keys to be removed from the
serialized output.
Since the implementation exploits the fact that
undefined keys are ignored
by
JSON.stringify the
remove option may only be used when
JSON.stringify
is the serializer (this is the default) – otherwise
fast-redact will throw.
If supplying a custom serializer that has the same behavior (removing keys
with
undefined values), this restriction can be bypassed by explicitly setting
the
censor to
undefined.
censor –
<Any type> –
('[REDACTED]')
This is the value which overwrites redacted properties.
Setting
censor to
undefined will cause properties to removed as long as this is
the behavior of the
serializer – which defaults to
JSON.stringify, which does
remove
undefined properties.
Setting
censor to a function will cause
fast-redact to invoke it with the original
value. The output of the
censor function sets the redacted value.
Please note that asynchronous functions are not supported.
serialize –
Function | Boolean –
(JSON.stringify)
The
serialize option may either be a function or a boolean. If a function is supplied, this
will be used to
serialize the redacted object. It's important to understand that for
performance reasons
fast-redact mutates the original object, then serializes, then
restores the original values. So the object passed to the serializer is the exact same
object passed to the redacting function.
The
serialize option as a function example:
const fastRedact = require('fast-redact')
const redact = fastRedact({
paths: ['a'],
serialize: (o) => JSON.stringify(o, 0, 2)
})
console.log(redact({a: 1, b: 2}))
// {
// "a": "[REDACTED]",
// "b": 2
// }
For advanced usage the
serialize option can be set to
false. When
serialize is set to
false,
instead of the serialized object, the output of the redactor function will be the mutated object
itself (this is the exact same as the object passed in). In addition a
restore method is supplied
on the redactor function allowing the redacted keys to be restored with the original data.
const fastRedact = require('fast-redact')
const redact = fastRedact({
paths: ['a'],
serialize: false
})
const o = {a: 1, b: 2}
console.log(redact(o) === o) // true
console.log(o) // { a: '[REDACTED]', b: 2 }
console.log(redact.restore(o) === o) // true
console.log(o) // { a: 1, b: 2 }
strict –
Boolean -
[true]
The
strict option, when set to
true, will cause the redactor function to throw if instead
of an object it finds a primitive. When
strict is set to
false, the redactor function
will treat the primitive value as having already been redacted, and return it serialized (with
JSON.stringify or the user's custom
serialize function), or as-is if the
serialize option
was set to false.
In order to achieve lowest cost/highest performance redaction
fast-redact
creates and compiles a function (using the
Function constructor) on initialization.
It's important to distinguish this from the dangers of a runtime eval, no user input
is involved in creating the string that compiles into the function. This is as safe
as writing code normally and having it compiled by V8 in the usual way.
Thanks to changes in V8 in recent years, state can be injected into compiled functions
using
bind at very low cost (whereas
bind used to be expensive, and getting state
into a compiled function by any means was difficult without a performance penalty).
For static paths, this function simply checks that the path exists and then overwrites with the censor. Wildcard paths are processed with normal functions that iterate over the object redacting values as necessary.
It's important to note, that the original object is mutated – for performance reasons a copy is not made. See rfdc (Really Fast Deep Clone) for the fastest known way to clone – it's not nearly close enough in speed to editing the original object, serializing and then restoring values.
A
restore function is also created and compiled to put the original state back on
to the object after redaction. This means that in the default usage case, the operation
is essentially atomic - the object is mutated, serialized and restored internally which
avoids any state management issues.
As mentioned in approach, the
paths array input is dynamically compiled into a function
at initialization time. While the
paths array is vigourously tested for any developer
errors, it's strongly recommended against allowing user input to directly supply any
paths to redact. It can't be guaranteed that allowing user input for
paths couldn't
feasibly expose an attack vector.
The fastest known predecessor to
fast-redact is the non-generic
pino-noir
library (which was also written by myself).
In the direct calling case,
fast-redact is ~30x faster than
pino-noir, however a more realistic
comparison is overhead on
JSON.stringify.
For a static redaction case (no wildcards)
pino-noir adds ~25% overhead on top of
JSON.stringify
whereas
fast-redact adds ~1% overhead.
In the basic last-position wildcard case,
fast-redact is ~12% faster than
pino-noir.
The
pino-noir module does not support intermediate wildcards, but
fast-redact does,
the cost of an intermediate wildcard that results in two keys over two nested objects
being redacted is about 25% overhead on
JSON.stringify. The cost of an intermediate
wildcard that results in four keys across two objects being redacted is about 55% overhead
on
JSON.stringify and ~50% more expensive that explicitly declaring the keys.
npm run bench
benchNoirV2*500: 59.108ms
benchFastRedact*500: 2.483ms
benchFastRedactRestore*500: 10.904ms
benchNoirV2Wild*500: 91.399ms
benchFastRedactWild*500: 21.200ms
benchFastRedactWildRestore*500: 27.304ms
benchFastRedactIntermediateWild*500: 92.304ms
benchFastRedactIntermediateWildRestore*500: 107.047ms
benchJSONStringify*500: 210.573ms
benchNoirV2Serialize*500: 281.148ms
benchFastRedactSerialize*500: 215.845ms
benchNoirV2WildSerialize*500: 281.168ms
benchFastRedactWildSerialize*500: 247.140ms
benchFastRedactIntermediateWildSerialize*500: 333.722ms
benchFastRedactIntermediateWildMatchWildOutcomeSerialize*500: 463.667ms
benchFastRedactStaticMatchWildOutcomeSerialize*500: 239.293ms
npm test
224 passing (499.544ms)
npm run cov
-----------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------|
File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines | Uncovered Line #s |
-----------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------|
All files | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
fast-redact | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
index.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
fast-redact/lib | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
modifiers.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
parse.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
redactor.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
restorer.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
rx.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
state.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
validator.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
-----------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------|
MIT
Sponsored by nearForm