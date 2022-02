With the release of the new version React and Node.js the performance issue has ceased to be so acute. Use last versions of React and Node.js for better performance.

React Server

It's high speed react mock for server rendering. You can use it with fast react render, in that case render will be 12 times as fast (see benchmarks) as traditional react rendering (in production mode).

Quick start

npm install fast-react-render fast-react-server

var React = require ( 'fast-react-server' ); var ReactRender = require ( 'fast-react-render' ); var element = React.createElement( React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return React.createElement( 'div' , {}, this .props.text); } }), { text : 'some text' } ); console .log(ReactRender.elementToString(element));

If you want use it, you must remember: each component, which you want render, you must declared with this mock (configure you build system for that).

Also fast react server support ES6 classes and Stateless Functions (see examples: es6 and stateless-function).

More examples:

tiny seed project (in progress);

examples for main features.

Cache

Fast react server support cache for component which implement in fast react render. See how it use here.