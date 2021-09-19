Node.js framework agnostic library that enables you to forward an http request to another HTTP server. Supported protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, HTTP2
npm i fast-proxy
The following examples describe how to use
fast-proxy with
restana:
Gateway:
const { proxy, close } = require('fast-proxy')({
base: 'http://127.0.0.1:3000'
// options
})
const gateway = require('restana')()
gateway.all('/service/*', function (req, res) {
proxy(req, res, req.url, {})
})
gateway.start(8080)
Remote service:
const service = require('restana')()
service.get('/service/hi', (req, res) => res.send('Hello World!'))
service.start(3000)
Using imports:
import fastProxy from 'fast-proxy'
const { proxy, close } = fastProxy({
base: 'http://127.0.0.1:3000'
})
base
Set the base URL for all the forwarded requests. Will be required if
http2 is set to
true
Note that path will be discarded.
Set to
true if target server is
http2 enabled.
Set to
true to use undici
instead of
require('http'). Enabling this flag should guarantee
20-50% more throughput.
This flag could controls the settings of the undici client, like so:
...
base: 'http://localhost:3001/',
undici: {
connections: 100,
pipelining: 10
}
...
See undici demo at:
demos/gateway-undici.js
The number of parsed URLs that will be cached. Default: 100.
Use value =
0to disable the caching mechanism
Allows to optionally overwrite the internal
http and
https client agents implementation. Defaults:
http and
https.
For example, this could be used to add support for following redirects, like so:
...
requests: {
http: require('follow-redirects/http'),
https: require('follow-redirects/https')
}
...
If using
undicior
http2this settings are ignored!
Defaults to 1 minute, passed down to [
http.Agent][http-agent] and
[
https.Agent][https-agent] instances.
Defaults to 2048 sockets, passed down to [
http.Agent][http-agent] and
[
https.Agent][https-agent] instances.
Defaults to
true, passed down to [
https.Agent][https-agent] instances.
This needs to be set to
false to reply from https servers with
self-signed certificates.
Other supported configurations in https://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_new_agent_options can also be part of the
opts object.
Optional "on
close resource release" strategy. You can link this to your application shutdown hook as an example.
Enables you to forward an http request to another HTTP server.
proxy(
originReq, // http.IncomingMessage
originRes, // http.ServerResponse
req.url, // String -> remote URL + path or path if base was set
{} // Options described below
)
Optionally indicates the base URL for the current request proxy. When used, the global
base config is overwriten.
This configuration value is ignored when using HTTP2.
Called when an http response is received from the source.
The default behavior is
pump(stream, res), which will be disabled if the
option is specified.
Called to rewrite the headers of the request, before them being sent to the downstream server. It must return the new headers object.
Called to rewrite the headers of the response, before them being copied over to the outer response. It must return the new headers object.
Extended options supported by
http[s].request method (https://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback)
The following options are dynamically assigned:
method, port, path, hostname, headers, agent.
http2options are limited to
timeoutonly, while
undicisupports none.
Replaces the original querystring of the request with what is specified.
This will get passed to
querystring.stringify.
MIT