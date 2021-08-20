Fast and spec-compliant printf implementation for Node.js and browser.

Usage

import { printf, } from 'fast-printf' ; console .log(printf( 'foo %s' , 'bar' ));

Handling Unbound Value References

By default, interpolating an unbound expression produces:

The expression is left in place

A warning is logged using roarr

i.e. printf('%s bar') produces %s bar .

This behavior can be overridden by configuring a fast-printf instance using createPrintf :

import { createPrintf, } from 'fast-printf' ; const printf = createPrintf({ formatUnboundExpression: ( subject: string , token: PlaceholderToken, boundValues: any [], ): string => { console .warn({ boundValues, position: token.position, subject, }, 'referenced unbound value' ); return token.placeholder; }; }); console .log(printf( 'foo %s' , 'bar' ));

Benchmark

Results show operations per second (greater is better).

To run the benchmark yourself please see ./benchmark .

Printf Cheatsheet