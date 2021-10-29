PNG image decoder and encoder written entirely in JavaScript.

Maintained by Zakodium

Installation

$ npm install --save fast-png

Usage

Arguments

png - A TypedArray or Buffer that contains the PNG data.

- A TypedArray or Buffer that contains the PNG data. options - An object of options

Options

checkCrc - If set to true , the CRC will be checked for each chunk and an error will be thrown in case it's wrong (default: false).

Arguments

png - An object representing the image. You can pass an ImageData from the Canvas API or an object with the following properties: width - The width of the image height - The height of the image data - An array or TypedArray with the image data depth - A number indicating the color depth (only 8 and 16 are supported now). Defaults to 8. channels - Number of channels, including alpha (1, 2, 3 and 4 are supported). Defaults to 4.

- An object representing the image. You can pass an ImageData from the Canvas API or an object with the following properties:

PNG standard

Spec can be found at: https://www.w3.org/TR/PNG/

License

MIT