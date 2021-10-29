openbase logo
fast-png

by image-js
6.1.0 (see all)

PNG image decoder and encoder written entirely in JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

fast-png

PNG image decoder and encoder written entirely in JavaScript.

Zakodium logo

Maintained by Zakodium

Installation

Installation

$ npm install --save fast-png

Usage

decode(png[, options])

Arguments

  • png - A TypedArray or Buffer that contains the PNG data.
  • options - An object of options

Options

  • checkCrc - If set to true, the CRC will be checked for each chunk and an error will be thrown in case it's wrong (default: false).

encode(image)

Arguments

  • png - An object representing the image. You can pass an ImageData from the Canvas API or an object with the following properties:
    • width - The width of the image
    • height - The height of the image
    • data - An array or TypedArray with the image data
    • depth - A number indicating the color depth (only 8 and 16 are supported now). Defaults to 8.
    • channels - Number of channels, including alpha (1, 2, 3 and 4 are supported). Defaults to 4.

PNG standard

Spec can be found at: https://www.w3.org/TR/PNG/

License

MIT

