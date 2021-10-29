PNG image decoder and encoder written entirely in JavaScript.
Maintained by Zakodium
$ npm install --save fast-png
decode(png[, options])
png - A TypedArray or Buffer that contains the PNG data.
options - An object of options
checkCrc - If set to
true, the CRC will be checked for each chunk and an error will be thrown in case it's wrong (default: false).
encode(image)
png - An object representing the image. You can pass an ImageData from the Canvas API or an object with the following properties:
width - The width of the image
height - The height of the image
data - An array or TypedArray with the image data
depth - A number indicating the color depth (only 8 and 16 are supported now). Defaults to 8.
channels - Number of channels, including alpha (1, 2, 3 and 4 are supported). Defaults to 4.
Spec can be found at: https://www.w3.org/TR/PNG/