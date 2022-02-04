openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fast-plist

by microsoft
0.1.2 (see all)

A fast PLIST parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.7K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fast-plist Build Status

A fast PLIST parser.

Installing

npm install fast-plist

Using

var parse = require('fast-plist').parse;

console.log(
    parse(`
        <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
        <plist version="1.0">
        <dict>
            <key>name</key>
            <string>Brogrammer</string>
            <key>settings</key>
            <dict>
                <key>background</key>
                <string>#1a1a1a</string>
                <key>caret</key>
                <string>#ecf0f1</string>
                <key>foreground</key>
                <string>#ecf0f1</string>
                <key>invisibles</key>
                <string>#F3FFB51A</string>
                <key>lineHighlight</key>
                <string>#2a2a2a</string>
            </dict>
        </dict>
        </plist>`
    )
);
/* Output:
{
        "name": "Brogrammer",
        "settings": {
                "background": "#1a1a1a",
                "caret": "#ecf0f1",
                "foreground": "#ecf0f1",
                "invisibles": "#F3FFB51A",
                "lineHighlight": "#2a2a2a"
        }
}
*/


parse(`bad string`);

/* Output:

Error: Near offset 1: expected < ~~~ad string~~~
*/

Development

  • npm run watch
  • npm run test

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial