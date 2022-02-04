A fast PLIST parser.
npm install fast-plist
var parse = require('fast-plist').parse;
console.log(
parse(`
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>name</key>
<string>Brogrammer</string>
<key>settings</key>
<dict>
<key>background</key>
<string>#1a1a1a</string>
<key>caret</key>
<string>#ecf0f1</string>
<key>foreground</key>
<string>#ecf0f1</string>
<key>invisibles</key>
<string>#F3FFB51A</string>
<key>lineHighlight</key>
<string>#2a2a2a</string>
</dict>
</dict>
</plist>`
)
);
/* Output:
{
"name": "Brogrammer",
"settings": {
"background": "#1a1a1a",
"caret": "#ecf0f1",
"foreground": "#ecf0f1",
"invisibles": "#F3FFB51A",
"lineHighlight": "#2a2a2a"
}
}
*/
parse(`bad string`);
/* Output:
Error: Near offset 1: expected < ~~~ad string~~~
*/
npm run watch
npm run test
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.