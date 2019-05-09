openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fast-password-entropy

by autonomoussoftware
1.1.1 (see all)

Calculate the entropy of a password string, but fast!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fast-password-entropy

Build Status Code Style Known Vulnerabilities Greenkeeper badge

Calculate the entropy bits of a string as a quick proxy to password strength.

See Entropy as a measure of password strength for more information.

Installation

$ npm install --save fast-password-entropy

Usage

const stringEntropy = require('fast-password-entropy')

console.log(stringEntropy('1234')) // 13
console.log(stringEntropy('password')) // 38

ES5 support

A transpiled version is available in es5/index.js. To use that specific version, this syntax is also supported:

var stringEntropy = require('fast-password-entropy/es5');

Research

Several libraries were analyzed before creating this one. Some of those are listed below, along with the drawbacks found for each one.

information-entropy: Too basic. Cannot extract charset length from the string being tested.

joi-password-complexity: Interesting but not providing raw entropy information.

passwd-strength: Values are correct but is too slow.

password-entropy: Entropy calculation is not following any standard so results are very different from other libs.

password-strength: Only giving "simple", "medium", "strong" values.

string-entropy: Provides good entropy values but is slow.

tai-password-strength: Very complex and results are not fully matching the expected results.

zxcvbn: Uses comprehensive heuristics to estimate complexity but solves a much more complex problem instead.

Benchmark

After the research, only three libraries were analyzed in detail and benchmarked. This library results are 3.5x faster than the existing libraries.

$ npm run bench

Test strings [ '',
  '8646',
  'xtcmFWoH',
  'Lp2x0P1iMEPWZKaQ',
  'escape piece useful cloth',
  'needle excitement over aloud price among',
  'topic contain anything political great thank dawn among butter doll fought end' ]

Results for `fast-password-entropy`   [ 0, 13, 46, 95, 147, 235, 459 ]
Results for `passwd-strength`       [ 0, 13, 46, 95, 147, 235, 459 ]
Results for `password-entropy`      [ 1, 1, 3, 10, 10, 10, 10 ]
Results for `string-entropy`        [ 0, 13, 46, 95, 118, 188, 367 ]
Results for `tai-password-strength` [ 0, 6, 24, 62, 87, 152, 312 ]

Benchmarking...
fast-password-entropy x 557,198 ops/sec ±1.27% (87 runs sampled)
passwd-strength x 1,732 ops/sec ±4.36% (81 runs sampled)
string-entropy x 143,412 ops/sec ±3.92% (83 runs sampled)
tai-password-strength x 11,590 ops/sec ±1.28% (86 runs sampled)

Fastest is fast-password-entropy

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial