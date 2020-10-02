A collection of small, performant & immutable iteration utilities for Arrays and Objects.
yarn add fast-loops
Alternatively use
npm i --save fast-loops.
Because JavaScript's native "functional" APIs such as
forEach,
reduce,
map and
filter are slow. There're many different utility packages out there already, e.g. lodash. But lodash's
reduce method itself is 4.5kb gzipped which is way too much for a simple Array/Object reduce utility.
All methods are immutable by defaults, yet they're not safe from mutating.
arrayEach(arr, iterator)
Iterates over each value in the array.
Similar to
Array.prototype.forEach.
arr (Array): The array to iterate over
iterator (Function): The iterator method with the signature
(value, index, length, arr) => void
import { arrayEach } from 'fast-loops'
arrayEach([1, 2, 3], console.log)
// 1, 0, 3, [1, 2, 3]
// 2, 1, 3, [1, 2, 3]
// 3, 2, 3, [1, 2, 3]
arrayFilter(arr, filter)
Filters an array according to the filter criteria.
Similar to
Array.prototype.filter.
arr (Array): The array that gets filtered
filter (Function): The filter method with the signature
(value, index, length, arr) => boolean
import { arrayFilter } from 'fast-loops'
const biggerThan2 = arrayFilter([1, 2, 3, 4], value => value > 2)
console.log(biggerThan2)
// => [3, 4]
arrayMap(arr, mapper)
Maps an array by running the mapper on each value.
Similar to
Array.prototype.map.
arr (Array): The array that gets mapped
mapper (Function): The mapping method with the signature
(value, index, length, arr) => newValue
import { arrayMap } from 'fast-loops'
const square = arrayMap([1, 2, 3, 4], value => value * value)
console.log(square)
// => [1, 4, 9, 16]
arrayReduce(arr, reducer, accumulator)
Reduces an array based on the accumulator.
Similar to
Array.prototype.reduce.
arr (Array): The array that gets reduced
reducer (Function): The reducer method with the signature
(accumulator, value, index, length, arr) => accumulator
accumulator (any): The initial accumulator value
import { arrayReduce } from 'fast-loops'
const sum = arrayReduce([1, 2, 3, 4], (out, value) => out + value, 0)
console.log(sum)
// => 10
objectEach(obj, iterator)
Iterates over each key in the object.
obj (Object): The object to iterate over
iterator (Function): The iterator method with the signature
(value, key, obj) => void
import { objectEach } from 'fast-loops'
objectEach({ 1: 10, 2: 20, 3: 30 }, console.log)
// 10, 1, { 1: 10, 2: 20, 3: 30 }
// 20, 2, { 1: 10, 2: 20, 3: 30 }
// 30, 3, { 1: 10, 2: 20, 3: 30 }
objectFilter(obj, filter)
Filters an object's keys according to the filter criteria.
obj (Object): The object that gets filtered
filter (Function): The filter method with the signature
(value, key, obj) => boolean
import { objectFilter } from 'fast-loops'
const filter = (value, key) => value > 20 && parseInt(key) % 2 !== 0
const biggerThan20AndOddKey = objectFilter({ 1: 10, 2: 20, 3: 30, 4: 40 }, filter)
console.log(biggerThan20AndOddKey)
// => { 3: 30 }
objectFind(obj, query)
Tries to find a key-value pair that matches the query.
Returns the matching key or
undefined if none matches.
It's like
Array.prototype.find but for objects.
obj (Object): The object that gets queried
query (Function): The query method with the signature
(value, key, obj) => boolean
import { objectFind } from 'fast-loops'
const query = (value, key) => value > 20 && parseInt(key) % 2 === 0
const biggerThan20AndEvenKey = objectFind({ 1: 10, 2: 20, 3: 30, 4: 40 }, query)
console.log(biggerThan20AndEvenKey)
// => "4"
objectMap(obj, mapper)
Maps an object by running the
mapper on each value.
Similar to
Object.keys(obj).map(mapper).
obj (Object): The object that gets reduced
mapper (Function): The mapper method with the signature
(value, key, obj) => newValue
import { objectMap } from 'fast-loops'
const mapped = objectMap({ 1: 10, 2: 20, 3: 30 }, (value, key) => value + parseInt(key))
console.log(mapped)
// => { 1: 11, 2: 22, 3: 33 }
objectReduce(obj, reducer, accumulator)
Reduces an object based on the accumulator.
obj (Object): The object that gets reduced
reducer (Function): The reducer method with the signature
(accumulator, value, key, obj) => accumulator
accumulator (any): The initial accumulator value
import { objectReduce } from 'fast-loops'
const sumOfValues = objectReduce({ 1: 10, 2: 20, 3: 30 }, (out, value) => out + value, 0)
console.log(sumOfValues)
// => 60
objectRenameKeys(obj, keys)
Renames object keys.
Uses objectReduce under the hood.
obj (Object): The object that gets reduced
keys (Object): The keys mapping an old key to a new key
import { objectRenameKeys } from 'fast-loops'
const renamedObj = objectRenameKeys({ foo: 1, bar: 2 }, { foo: "baz" })
console.log(sumOfValues)
// => { baz: 1, bar: 2 }
objectMergeDeep(base, ...objs)
Recursively merges objects into a base object.
base (Object): The base object which is changed
objs (Array\<Object>): A list of objects to be merged into the base object
import { objectMergeDeep } from 'fast-loops'
const base = {
foo: 1,
bar: {
foo: 2
}
}
const mergedObj = objectMergeDeep(base, { baz: 3 }, { bar: { foo: 3 }})
console.log(mergedObj)
// => { foo: 1, bar: { foo: 3 }, baz: 3 }
While we support the
module key to support Tree Shaking, you might still want to import single methods without any overhead.
You can import every method using the full path to the method resource.
import objectReduce from 'fast-loops/lib/objectReduce'
fast-loops is licensed under the MIT License.
Documentation is licensed under Creative Common License.
Created with ♥ by @rofrischmann.