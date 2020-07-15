Deterministic
JSON.stringify() - a faster version of @substack's json-stable-strigify without jsonify.
You can also pass in a custom comparison function.
var stringify = require('fast-json-stable-stringify');
var obj = { c: 8, b: [{z:6,y:5,x:4},7], a: 3 };
console.log(stringify(obj));
output:
{"a":3,"b":[{"x":4,"y":5,"z":6},7],"c":8}
var stringify = require('fast-json-stable-stringify')
Return a deterministic stringified string
str from the object
obj.
If
opts is given, you can supply an
opts.cmp to have a custom comparison
function for object keys. Your function
opts.cmp is called with these
parameters:
opts.cmp({ key: akey, value: avalue }, { key: bkey, value: bvalue })
For example, to sort on the object key names in reverse order you could write:
var stringify = require('fast-json-stable-stringify');
var obj = { c: 8, b: [{z:6,y:5,x:4},7], a: 3 };
var s = stringify(obj, function (a, b) {
return a.key < b.key ? 1 : -1;
});
console.log(s);
which results in the output string:
{"c":8,"b":[{"z":6,"y":5,"x":4},7],"a":3}
Or if you wanted to sort on the object values in reverse order, you could write:
var stringify = require('fast-json-stable-stringify');
var obj = { d: 6, c: 5, b: [{z:3,y:2,x:1},9], a: 10 };
var s = stringify(obj, function (a, b) {
return a.value < b.value ? 1 : -1;
});
console.log(s);
which outputs:
{"d":6,"c":5,"b":[{"z":3,"y":2,"x":1},9],"a":10}
Pass
true in
opts.cycles to stringify circular property as
__cycle__ - the result will not be a valid JSON string in this case.
TypeError will be thrown in case of circular object without this option.
With npm do:
npm install fast-json-stable-stringify
To run benchmark (requires Node.js 6+):
node benchmark
Results:
fast-json-stable-stringify x 17,189 ops/sec ±1.43% (83 runs sampled)
json-stable-stringify x 13,634 ops/sec ±1.39% (85 runs sampled)
fast-stable-stringify x 20,212 ops/sec ±1.20% (84 runs sampled)
faster-stable-stringify x 15,549 ops/sec ±1.12% (84 runs sampled)
The fastest is fast-stable-stringify
fast-json-stable-stringify package is a part of Tidelift enterprise subscription - it provides a centralised commercial support to open-source software users, in addition to the support provided by software maintainers.
To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure. Please do NOT report security vulnerability via GitHub issues.