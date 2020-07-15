Deterministic JSON.stringify() - a faster version of @substack's json-stable-strigify without jsonify.

You can also pass in a custom comparison function.

example

var stringify = require ( 'fast-json-stable-stringify' ); var obj = { c : 8 , b : [{ z : 6 , y : 5 , x : 4 }, 7 ], a : 3 }; console .log(stringify(obj));

output:

{ "a" : 3 , "b" :[{ "x" : 4 , "y" : 5 , "z" : 6 }, 7 ], "c" : 8 }

methods

var stringify = require ( 'fast-json-stable-stringify' )

var str = stringify(obj, opts)

Return a deterministic stringified string str from the object obj .

options

cmp

If opts is given, you can supply an opts.cmp to have a custom comparison function for object keys. Your function opts.cmp is called with these parameters:

opts.cmp({ key : akey, value : avalue }, { key : bkey, value : bvalue })

For example, to sort on the object key names in reverse order you could write:

var stringify = require ( 'fast-json-stable-stringify' ); var obj = { c : 8 , b : [{ z : 6 , y : 5 , x : 4 }, 7 ], a : 3 }; var s = stringify(obj, function ( a, b ) { return a.key < b.key ? 1 : -1 ; }); console .log(s);

which results in the output string:

{ "c" : 8 , "b" :[{ "z" : 6 , "y" : 5 , "x" : 4 }, 7 ], "a" : 3 }

Or if you wanted to sort on the object values in reverse order, you could write:

var stringify = require ( 'fast-json-stable-stringify' ); var obj = { d : 6 , c : 5 , b : [{ z : 3 , y : 2 , x : 1 }, 9 ], a : 10 }; var s = stringify(obj, function ( a, b ) { return a.value < b.value ? 1 : -1 ; }); console .log(s);

which outputs:

{ "d" : 6 , "c" : 5 , "b" :[{ "z" : 3 , "y" : 2 , "x" : 1 }, 9 ], "a" : 10 }

cycles

Pass true in opts.cycles to stringify circular property as __cycle__ - the result will not be a valid JSON string in this case.

TypeError will be thrown in case of circular object without this option.

install

With npm do:

npm install fast- json - stable -stringify

benchmark

To run benchmark (requires Node.js 6+):

node benchmark

Results:

fast- json - stable -stringify x 17 , 189 ops/sec ± 1.43 % ( 83 runs sampled) json - stable -stringify x 13 , 634 ops/sec ± 1.39 % ( 85 runs sampled) fast- stable -stringify x 20 , 212 ops/sec ± 1.20 % ( 84 runs sampled) faster- stable -stringify x 15 , 549 ops/sec ± 1.12 % ( 84 runs sampled) The fastest is fast- stable -stringify

Enterprise support

fast-json-stable-stringify package is a part of Tidelift enterprise subscription - it provides a centralised commercial support to open-source software users, in addition to the support provided by software maintainers.

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure. Please do NOT report security vulnerability via GitHub issues.

license

MIT