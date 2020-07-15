openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fjs

fast-json-stable-stringify

by Evgeny Poberezkin
2.1.0 (see all)

Deterministic JSON.stringify() - a faster version of @substack's json-stable-strigify without jsonify.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.9M

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fast-json-stable-stringify

Deterministic JSON.stringify() - a faster version of @substack's json-stable-strigify without jsonify.

You can also pass in a custom comparison function.

Build Status Coverage Status

example

var stringify = require('fast-json-stable-stringify');
var obj = { c: 8, b: [{z:6,y:5,x:4},7], a: 3 };
console.log(stringify(obj));

output:

{"a":3,"b":[{"x":4,"y":5,"z":6},7],"c":8}

methods

var stringify = require('fast-json-stable-stringify')

var str = stringify(obj, opts)

Return a deterministic stringified string str from the object obj.

options

cmp

If opts is given, you can supply an opts.cmp to have a custom comparison function for object keys. Your function opts.cmp is called with these parameters:

opts.cmp({ key: akey, value: avalue }, { key: bkey, value: bvalue })

For example, to sort on the object key names in reverse order you could write:

var stringify = require('fast-json-stable-stringify');

var obj = { c: 8, b: [{z:6,y:5,x:4},7], a: 3 };
var s = stringify(obj, function (a, b) {
    return a.key < b.key ? 1 : -1;
});
console.log(s);

which results in the output string:

{"c":8,"b":[{"z":6,"y":5,"x":4},7],"a":3}

Or if you wanted to sort on the object values in reverse order, you could write:

var stringify = require('fast-json-stable-stringify');

var obj = { d: 6, c: 5, b: [{z:3,y:2,x:1},9], a: 10 };
var s = stringify(obj, function (a, b) {
    return a.value < b.value ? 1 : -1;
});
console.log(s);

which outputs:

{"d":6,"c":5,"b":[{"z":3,"y":2,"x":1},9],"a":10}

cycles

Pass true in opts.cycles to stringify circular property as __cycle__ - the result will not be a valid JSON string in this case.

TypeError will be thrown in case of circular object without this option.

install

With npm do:

npm install fast-json-stable-stringify

benchmark

To run benchmark (requires Node.js 6+):

node benchmark

Results:

fast-json-stable-stringify x 17,189 ops/sec ±1.43% (83 runs sampled)
json-stable-stringify x 13,634 ops/sec ±1.39% (85 runs sampled)
fast-stable-stringify x 20,212 ops/sec ±1.20% (84 runs sampled)
faster-stable-stringify x 15,549 ops/sec ±1.12% (84 runs sampled)
The fastest is fast-stable-stringify

Enterprise support

fast-json-stable-stringify package is a part of Tidelift enterprise subscription - it provides a centralised commercial support to open-source software users, in addition to the support provided by software maintainers.

Security contact

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure. Please do NOT report security vulnerability via GitHub issues.

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial