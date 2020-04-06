The fast way to check if a JS object is numeric
npm install fast-isnumeric
var isNumeric = require('fast-isnumeric');
isNumeric(/* any JS object */);
Run comparison on jsperf: http://jsperf.com/isnumeric-jquery-and-alternate/5
Please look up the test cases in test.js before using this module.
Most importantly,
fast-isnumeric returns false on number and string
constructors. That is,
isNumeric(new Number(1)) and
isNumeric(new String('1')) are false.
Test locally with karma:
npm test
In plotly's javascript graphing library
plotly.js numerical objects must be accounted
for in numerous hot code paths. Inspired by Jon Schlinkert's
is-number,
fast-isnumeric is
significantly simplified and sped up by ignoring number and string constructors.
Alex Johnson | https://github.com/alexcjohnson
Copyright (c) 2015 Alex Johnson Released under the MIT license.
