fis

fast-image-size

by Ziv Barber
0.1.3 (see all)

Simple stand alone module to just extract the image size from image file without using special image libraries.

Overview

15.5K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

fast-image-size

This module is a simple stand alone module to just extract the image size from image file without using special image libraries.

Contents:

## Features: ##
  • Just reading the size of the image from the given image file.
  • Auto-detect the image type.
  • Supported format:
    • png
    • gif
    • bmp
    • jpg
  • Don't need any special library!
  • Short and simple code.
 ## Installation: ##

via npm:

$ npm install fast-image-size

This module is depending on:

  • NOTING!
 ## Public API: ##

Get the fast-image-size function:

var fast_image_size = require('../index.js');

Async mode:

    fast_image_size ( path.resolve ( __dirname, 'image_file.png' ), function ( ret_obj ) {
        console.log ( 'Testing: ' + ret_obj.image );
        console.log ( 'Type: ' + ret_obj.type );
        console.log ( 'Image width: ' + ret_obj.width );
        console.log ( 'Image height: ' + ret_obj.height );
    });

Sync mode:

    var ret_data = fast_image_size ( path.resolve ( __dirname, 'image_file.png' ) );

    console.log ( 'Type: ' + ret_data.type );
    console.log ( 'Image width: ' + ret_data.width );
    console.log ( 'Image height: ' + ret_data.height );

Note that the image type will be auto-detected even if the file ext is wrong.

 ## Examples: ##
  • examples/parse_image_files.js - Example how to use this module.
 ## License: ##

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Ziv Barber;

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

