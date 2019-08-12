Fast HTML Parser is a very fast HTML parser. Which will generate a simplified DOM tree, with basic element query support.
Per the design, it intends to parse massive HTML files in lowest price, thus the
performance is the top priority. For this reason, some malformatted HTML may not
be able to parse correctly, but most usual errors are covered (eg. HTML4 style
no closing
<li>,
<td> etc).
npm install --save fast-html-parser
Faster than htmlparser2!
fast-html-parser: 2.18409 ms/file ± 1.37431
high5 : 4.55435 ms/file ± 2.51132
htmlparser : 27.6920 ms/file ± 171.588
htmlparser2-dom : 6.22320 ms/file ± 3.48772
htmlparser2 : 3.58360 ms/file ± 2.23658
hubbub : 16.1774 ms/file ± 8.95079
libxmljs : 7.19406 ms/file ± 7.04495
parse5 : 10.7590 ms/file ± 8.09687
Tested with htmlparser-benchmark.
var HTMLParser = require('fast-html-parser');
var root = HTMLParser.parse('<ul id="list"><li>Hello World</li></ul>');
console.log(root.firstChild.structure);
// ul#list
// li
// #text
console.log(root.querySelector('#list'));
// { tagName: 'ul',
// rawAttrs: 'id="list"',
// childNodes:
// [ { tagName: 'li',
// rawAttrs: '',
// childNodes: [Object],
// classNames: [] } ],
// id: 'list',
// classNames: [] }
Parse given data, and return root of the generated DOM.
data, data to parse
options, parse options
{
lowerCaseTagName: false, // convert tag name to lower case (hurt performance heavily)
script: false, // retrieve content in <script> (hurt performance slightly)
style: false, // retrieve content in <style> (hurt performance slightly)
pre: false // retrieve content in <pre> (hurt performance slightly)
}
Get unescaped text value of current node and its children. Like
innerText.
(slow for the first time)
Get escpaed (as-it) text value of current node and its children. May have
& in it. (fast)
Get structured Text
Trim element from right (in block) after seeing pattern in a TextNode.
Get DOM structure
Remove whitespaces in this sub tree.
Query CSS selector to find matching nodes.
Note: only
tagName,
#id,
.class selectors supported. And not behave the
same as standard
querySelectorAll() as it will stop searching sub tree after
find a match.
Query CSS Selector to find matching node.
Append a child node to childNodes
Get first child node
Get last child node
Get attributes
Get escaped (as-it) attributes