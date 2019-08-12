Fast HTML Parser

Fast HTML Parser is a very fast HTML parser. Which will generate a simplified DOM tree, with basic element query support.

Per the design, it intends to parse massive HTML files in lowest price, thus the performance is the top priority. For this reason, some malformatted HTML may not be able to parse correctly, but most usual errors are covered (eg. HTML4 style no closing <li> , <td> etc).

Install

npm install --save fast-html-parser

Performance

Faster than htmlparser2!

fast-html-parser: 2.18409 ms/file ± 1.37431 high5 : 4.55435 ms/file ± 2.51132 htmlparser : 27.6920 ms/file ± 171.588 htmlparser2-dom : 6.22320 ms/file ± 3.48772 htmlparser2 : 3.58360 ms/file ± 2.23658 hubbub : 16.1774 ms/file ± 8.95079 libxmljs : 7.19406 ms/file ± 7.04495 parse5 : 10.7590 ms/file ± 8.09687

Tested with htmlparser-benchmark.

Usage

var HTMLParser = require ( 'fast-html-parser' ); var root = HTMLParser.parse( '<ul id="list"><li>Hello World</li></ul>' ); console .log(root.firstChild.structure); console .log(root.querySelector( '#list' ));

API

Parse given data, and return root of the generated DOM.

data , data to parse

options, parse options { lowerCaseTagName : false , script : false , style : false , pre : false }

Get unescaped text value of current node and its children. Like innerText . (slow for the first time)

Get escpaed (as-it) text value of current node and its children. May have & in it. (fast)

Get structured Text

Trim element from right (in block) after seeing pattern in a TextNode.

Get DOM structure

Remove whitespaces in this sub tree.

Query CSS selector to find matching nodes.

Note: only tagName , #id , .class selectors supported. And not behave the same as standard querySelectorAll() as it will stop searching sub tree after find a match.

Query CSS Selector to find matching node.

Append a child node to childNodes

Get first child node

Get last child node

Get attributes

Get escaped (as-it) attributes