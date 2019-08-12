openbase logo
fhp

fast-html-parser

by Xiaoyi
1.0.1 (see all)

A very fast HTML parser, generating a simplified DOM, with basic element query support.

Overview

Readme

Fast HTML Parser NPM version Build Status License: MIT

Fast HTML Parser is a very fast HTML parser. Which will generate a simplified DOM tree, with basic element query support.

Per the design, it intends to parse massive HTML files in lowest price, thus the performance is the top priority. For this reason, some malformatted HTML may not be able to parse correctly, but most usual errors are covered (eg. HTML4 style no closing <li>, <td> etc).

Install

npm install --save fast-html-parser

Performance

Faster than htmlparser2!

fast-html-parser: 2.18409 ms/file ± 1.37431
high5           : 4.55435 ms/file ± 2.51132
htmlparser      : 27.6920 ms/file ± 171.588
htmlparser2-dom : 6.22320 ms/file ± 3.48772
htmlparser2     : 3.58360 ms/file ± 2.23658
hubbub          : 16.1774 ms/file ± 8.95079
libxmljs        : 7.19406 ms/file ± 7.04495
parse5          : 10.7590 ms/file ± 8.09687

Tested with htmlparser-benchmark.

Usage

var HTMLParser = require('fast-html-parser');

var root = HTMLParser.parse('<ul id="list"><li>Hello World</li></ul>');

console.log(root.firstChild.structure);
// ul#list
//   li
//     #text

console.log(root.querySelector('#list'));
// { tagName: 'ul',
//   rawAttrs: 'id="list"',
//   childNodes:
//    [ { tagName: 'li',
//        rawAttrs: '',
//        childNodes: [Object],
//        classNames: [] } ],
//   id: 'list',
//   classNames: [] }

API

parse(data[, options])

Parse given data, and return root of the generated DOM.

  • data, data to parse

  • options, parse options

    {
  lowerCaseTagName: false,  // convert tag name to lower case (hurt performance heavily)
  script: false,            // retrieve content in <script> (hurt performance slightly)
  style: false,             // retrieve content in <style> (hurt performance slightly)
  pre: false                // retrieve content in <pre> (hurt performance slightly)
}

HTMLElement#text

Get unescaped text value of current node and its children. Like innerText. (slow for the first time)

HTMLElement#rawText

Get escpaed (as-it) text value of current node and its children. May have &amp; in it. (fast)

HTMLElement#structuredText

Get structured Text

HTMLElement#trimRight()

Trim element from right (in block) after seeing pattern in a TextNode.

HTMLElement#structure

Get DOM structure

HTMLElement#removeWhitespace()

Remove whitespaces in this sub tree.

HTMLElement#querySelectorAll(selector)

Query CSS selector to find matching nodes.

Note: only tagName, #id, .class selectors supported. And not behave the same as standard querySelectorAll() as it will stop searching sub tree after find a match.

HTMLElement#querySelector(selector)

Query CSS Selector to find matching node.

HTMLElement#appendChild(node)

Append a child node to childNodes

HTMLElement#firstChild

Get first child node

HTMLElement#lastChild

Get last child node

HTMLElement#attributes

Get attributes

HTMLElement#rawAttributes

Get escaped (as-it) attributes

