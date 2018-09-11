Sass grid system designed for speed.

Install

Install sass in your preferred way, then install fast-grid:

npm install fast-grid --save-dev

Get started

Import fast-grid in your sass/scss file, and make grid!

< div class = "cols" > < div class = "cols__item" > 1 </ div > < div class = "cols__item" > 2 </ div > < div class = "cols__item" > 3 </ div > < div class = "cols__item" > 4 </ div > < div class = "cols__item" > 5 </ div > </ div >

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; * { box-sizing : border-box; } .cols { @ include grid-row(); &__item { @ include grid-col( 12 6 4 ( 1 of 5)); @ include grid-breakpoint(md) { letter-spacing : 0.5em ; } } }

Note: 12 6 4 (1 of 5) - list of span columns for default breakpoints

Compiled to:

.cols { display : flex; flex-flow : row wrap; margin-left : - 15px ; margin-right : - 15px ; } .cols__item { padding-left : 15px ; padding-right : 15px ; width : 100% ; } @ media (min-width: 768px ) { .cols__item { width : 50% ; } } @ media (min-width: 992px ) { .cols__item { width : 33.3333333333% ; letter-spacing : 0.5em ; } } @ media (min-width: 1200px ) { .cols__item { width : 20% ; } }

Examples

See grid in action by examples:

https://paulzi.github.io/fast-grid/

Documentation

Settings

fast-grid set the global variable $grid . It is sass map.

You can redefine this variable after import fast-grid for change global default settings.

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; $grid : ( // ... redefine ALL (!) properties here );

If you want to change only some properties, use map-merge :

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; $grid : map-merge( $grid , ( columns: 15 ));

Alternatively, you can specify another (including local) variable, and transfer it to mixins:

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; .component { $component-grid : ( columns: 15 ); &__item { @ include grid-col( 5 3, $component-grid ); } }

Global $grid is sass map, with properties:

breakpoints (map) [(xs: 0px, sm: 768px, md: 992px, lg: 1200px, xl: 1600px)]

List of breakpoints. The list should be sorted from a smaller to a larger value.

columns (integer) [12]

Number of columns

gap (length|list|map) [15px]

Length the of the half gap between the columns.

If gap is a list, it lists the values for the each breakpoints, sorted from a smaller to a larger. A list can contain fewer breakpoints. You can also skip values by null :

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; .component { $grid : ( gap: 15px null 30px ); }

If gap is a map, it specifies the values for each specified breakpoint:

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; .component { $grid : ( gap: ( xs: 15px , md: 30px ) ); }

container (length|list|map) [15px]

Specifies padding for the grid-container() .

If container is a list, it lists the values for the each breakpoints, sorted from a smaller to a larger. A list can contain fewer breakpoints. You can also skip values by null :

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; .component { $grid : ( container: 15px null 5% ); }

If container is a map, it specifies the values for each specified breakpoint:

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; .component { $grid : ( container: ( xs: 15px , md: 5% ) ); }

If you do not specify globally * { box-sizing: border-box } , fill the global value of box-sizing in this property:

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; $grid : map-merge( $grid , ( box-sizing: content-box ));

mode (string) ['flex']

Select flex or float mode for the grid. flex is a more modern way, and provides more features, but not supported by older browsers. float is supported by all browsers.

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; $grid : map-merge( $grid , ( mode: float ));

Apply container mixin. Container has a given padding, and in the specified breakpoints have a fixed width.

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; .container { @ include grid-container(sm, lg); }

Start breakpoint for fixed width. If $from is list - it specifies the breakpoints for fixed width. If $from is null - disable fixed width.

The end breakpoint for fixed width. If $to is null - use last breakpoint.

Apply row of columns mixin. It enable row behavior and correct the margins of the edge columns.

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; .row { @ include grid-row(); }

Apply column mixin. It enable column behavior.

@ import "~fast-grid/fast-grid" ; .row { @ include grid-row(); } .col { @ include grid-col( 12 6 4 3); }

If $spans is a list, it lists the values for the each breakpoints, sorted from a smaller to a larger. A list can contain fewer breakpoints. You can set auto for width: auto in this breakpoint. You can also skip values by null :

.col { @ include grid-col( 12 null 4); }

If $spans is a map, it specifies the values for each specified breakpoint:

.col { @ include grid-col(( xs: 12, md: 4 )); }

Each span can be list $x of $y , where $x - is span, $y - is override number of columns:

.col { @ include grid-col( 12 6 null ( 1 of 5)); } .col2 { @ include grid-col(( xs: 12, sm: 6, md 1 of 5 )); }

$spans can be ended by of $y , where $y - is override locally number of columns:

.col { @ include grid-col( 30 15 6 of 30); } .col2 { @ include grid-col((xs: 30, sm: 15, md: 6) of 30); }

Apply calculated span value (see grid-col $spans param) for $prop .

.col { @ include grid-prop( 'margin-right' , null 1); }

Move column by the specified number of columns by $spans with content stream (see grid-col $spans param).

.col__right { @ include grid-offset(null 2 of 5); }

Move column by the specified number of columns by $spans without changing content stream (see grid-col $spans param).

.col__left { @ include grid-col( 5 2 of 5); @ include grid-move(null 3 of 5); } .col__right { @ include grid-col( 5 3 of 5); @ include grid-move(null -2 of 5); }

Return min-width of named breakpoint:

.visible-sm { display : none; @ media (min-width: grid-width(sm)) { display : block; } }

Apply rules for named breakpoint:

.visible-sm { display : none; @ include grid-breakpoint(sm) { display : block; } }

$breakpoint can be map from to :

.visible-xs-sm-only { display : none; @ include grid-breakpoint(xs sm) { display : block; } }

You can skip from with null :

.visible-xs-only { display : none; @ include grid-breakpoint(null xs) { display : block; } }

Browser support

In flex mode - all browsers support flexible box layout:

In float mode - all alive browsers.