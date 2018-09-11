Sass grid system designed for speed.
Install sass in your preferred way, then install fast-grid:
npm install fast-grid --save-dev
Import
fast-grid in your sass/scss file, and make grid!
<div class="cols">
<div class="cols__item">1</div>
<div class="cols__item">2</div>
<div class="cols__item">3</div>
<div class="cols__item">4</div>
<div class="cols__item">5</div>
</div>
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
* {
box-sizing: border-box; // recommend
}
.cols {
@include grid-row();
&__item {
@include grid-col(12 6 4 (1 of 5));
@include grid-breakpoint(md) {
letter-spacing: 0.5em;
}
}
}
Note:
12 6 4 (1 of 5) - list of span columns for default breakpoints
Compiled to:
.cols {
display: flex;
flex-flow: row wrap;
margin-left: -15px;
margin-right: -15px; }
.cols__item {
padding-left: 15px;
padding-right: 15px;
width: 100%; }
@media (min-width: 768px) {
.cols__item {
width: 50%; } }
@media (min-width: 992px) {
.cols__item {
width: 33.3333333333%;
letter-spacing: 0.5em; } }
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
.cols__item {
width: 20%; } }
See grid in action by examples:
https://paulzi.github.io/fast-grid/
fast-grid set the global variable
$grid. It is sass map.
You can redefine this variable after import
fast-grid for change global default settings.
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
$grid: (
// ... redefine ALL (!) properties here
);
If you want to change only some properties, use
map-merge:
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
$grid: map-merge($grid, (
columns: 15
));
Alternatively, you can specify another (including local) variable, and transfer it to mixins:
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
.component {
$component-grid: (
columns: 15
);
&__item {
@include grid-col(5 3, $component-grid);
}
}
Global
$grid is sass map, with properties:
breakpoints (map) [(xs: 0px, sm: 768px, md: 992px, lg: 1200px, xl: 1600px)]
List of breakpoints. The list should be sorted from a smaller to a larger value.
columns (integer) [12]
Number of columns
gap (length|list|map) [15px]
Length the of the half gap between the columns.
If
gap is a list, it lists the values for the each breakpoints, sorted from a smaller to a larger.
A list can contain fewer breakpoints. You can also skip values by
null:
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
.component {
$grid: (
gap: 15px null 30px
);
}
If
gap is a map, it specifies the values for each specified breakpoint:
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
.component {
$grid: (
gap: (
xs: 15px,
md: 30px
)
);
}
container (length|list|map) [15px]
Specifies padding for the
grid-container().
If
container is a list, it lists the values for the each breakpoints, sorted from a smaller to a larger.
A list can contain fewer breakpoints. You can also skip values by
null:
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
.component {
$grid: (
container: 15px null 5%
);
}
If
container is a map, it specifies the values for each specified breakpoint:
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
.component {
$grid: (
container: (
xs: 15px,
md: 5%
)
);
}
box-sizing (string) ['border-box']
If you do not specify globally
* { box-sizing: border-box }, fill the global value of box-sizing in this property:
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
$grid: map-merge($grid, (
box-sizing: content-box
));
mode (string) ['flex']
Select
flex or
float mode for the grid.
flex is a more modern way, and provides more features, but not supported by older browsers.
float is supported by all browsers.
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
$grid: map-merge($grid, (
mode: float
));
grid-container([$from, $to, $settings])
Apply container mixin. Container has a given padding, and in the specified breakpoints have a fixed width.
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
.container {
@include grid-container(sm, lg);
}
$from (null|string|list) [null]
Start breakpoint for fixed width.
If
$from is list - it specifies the breakpoints for fixed width.
If
$from is null - disable fixed width.
$to (null|string) [null]
The end breakpoint for fixed width.
If
$to is null - use last breakpoint.
grid-row([$settings])
Apply row of columns mixin. It enable row behavior and correct the margins of the edge columns.
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
.row {
@include grid-row();
}
grid-col($spans[, $settings])
Apply column mixin. It enable column behavior.
@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";
.row {
@include grid-row();
}
.col {
@include grid-col(12 6 4 3);
}
$spans (list|map)
If
$spans is a list, it lists the values for the each breakpoints, sorted from a smaller to a larger.
A list can contain fewer breakpoints. You can set
auto for
width: auto in this breakpoint. You can also skip values by
null:
.col {
@include grid-col(12 null 4); // sm is null, lg equal md
}
If
$spans is a map, it specifies the values for each specified breakpoint:
.col {
@include grid-col((
xs: 12,
md: 4
));
}
Each span can be list
$x of $y, where
$x - is span,
$y - is override number of columns:
.col {
@include grid-col(12 6 null (1 of 5));
}
.col2 {
@include grid-col((
xs: 12,
sm: 6,
md 1 of 5
));
}
$spans can be ended by
of $y, where
$y - is override locally number of columns:
.col {
@include grid-col(30 15 6 of 30);
}
.col2 {
@include grid-col((xs: 30, sm: 15, md: 6) of 30);
}
grid-prop($prop, $spans[, $settings])
Apply calculated span value (see grid-col
$spans param) for
$prop.
.col {
@include grid-prop('margin-right', null 1);
}
grid-offset($spans[, $settings])
Move column by the specified number of columns by
$spans with content stream (see grid-col
$spans param).
.col__right {
@include grid-offset(null 2 of 5);
}
grid-move($spans[, $settings])
Move column by the specified number of columns by
$spans without changing content stream (see grid-col
$spans param).
.col__left {
@include grid-col(5 2 of 5);
@include grid-move(null 3 of 5);
}
.col__right {
@include grid-col(5 3 of 5);
@include grid-move(null -2 of 5);
}
grid-width($breakpoint[, $settings])
Return
min-width of named breakpoint:
.visible-sm {
display: none;
@media (min-width: grid-width(sm)) {
display: block;
}
}
grid-breakpoint($breakpoint[, $settings]) {}
Apply rules for named breakpoint:
.visible-sm {
display: none;
@include grid-breakpoint(sm) {
display: block;
}
}
$breakpoint can be map
from to:
.visible-xs-sm-only {
display: none;
@include grid-breakpoint(xs sm) {
display: block;
}
}
You can skip from with
null:
.visible-xs-only {
display: none;
@include grid-breakpoint(null xs) {
display: block;
}
}
In flex mode - all browsers support flexible box layout:
In float mode - all alive browsers.