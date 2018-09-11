openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fg

fast-grid

by PaulZi
0.2.5 (see all)

Sass grid system

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

427

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fast-grid

NPM version

Sass grid system designed for speed.

Install

Install sass in your preferred way, then install fast-grid:

npm install fast-grid --save-dev

Get started

Import fast-grid in your sass/scss file, and make grid! 

<div class="cols">
    <div class="cols__item">1</div>
    <div class="cols__item">2</div>
    <div class="cols__item">3</div>
    <div class="cols__item">4</div>
    <div class="cols__item">5</div>
</div>

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

* {
  box-sizing: border-box; // recommend
}

.cols {
  @include grid-row();

  &__item {
    @include grid-col(12 6 4 (1 of 5));
    
    @include grid-breakpoint(md) {
      letter-spacing: 0.5em;
    }
  }
}

Note: 12 6 4 (1 of 5) - list of span columns for default breakpoints

Compiled to:

.cols {
  display: flex;
  flex-flow: row wrap;
  margin-left: -15px;
  margin-right: -15px; }
  .cols__item {
    padding-left: 15px;
    padding-right: 15px;
    width: 100%; }
    @media (min-width: 768px) {
      .cols__item {
        width: 50%; } }
    @media (min-width: 992px) {
      .cols__item {
        width: 33.3333333333%;
        letter-spacing: 0.5em; } }
    @media (min-width: 1200px) {
      .cols__item {
        width: 20%; } }

Examples

See grid in action by examples:

https://paulzi.github.io/fast-grid/

Documentation

Settings

fast-grid set the global variable $grid. It is sass map.

You can redefine this variable after import fast-grid for change global default settings.

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

$grid: (
  // ... redefine ALL (!) properties here
);

If you want to change only some properties, use map-merge:

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

$grid: map-merge($grid, (
  columns: 15  
));

Alternatively, you can specify another (including local) variable, and transfer it to mixins:

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

.component {
  $component-grid: (
    columns: 15
  );
  
  &__item {
    @include grid-col(5 3, $component-grid);
  }
}

Global $grid is sass map, with properties:

breakpoints (map) [(xs: 0px, sm: 768px, md: 992px, lg: 1200px, xl: 1600px)]

List of breakpoints. The list should be sorted from a smaller to a larger value.

columns (integer) [12]

Number of columns

gap (length|list|map) [15px]

Length the of the half gap between the columns.

If gap is a list, it lists the values for the each breakpoints, sorted from a smaller to a larger. A list can contain fewer breakpoints. You can also skip values by null:

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

.component {
  $grid: (
    gap: 15px null 30px
  );
}

If gap is a map, it specifies the values for each specified breakpoint:

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

.component {
  $grid: (
    gap: (
      xs: 15px,
      md: 30px
    )
  );
}

container (length|list|map) [15px]

Specifies padding for the grid-container().

If container is a list, it lists the values for the each breakpoints, sorted from a smaller to a larger. A list can contain fewer breakpoints. You can also skip values by null:

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

.component {
  $grid: (
    container: 15px null 5%
  );
}

If container is a map, it specifies the values for each specified breakpoint:

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

.component {
  $grid: (
    container: (
      xs: 15px,
      md: 5%
    )
  );
}

box-sizing (string) ['border-box']

If you do not specify globally * { box-sizing: border-box }, fill the global value of box-sizing in this property:

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

$grid: map-merge($grid, (
  box-sizing: content-box
));

mode (string) ['flex']

Select flex or float mode for the grid. flex is a more modern way, and provides more features, but not supported by older browsers. float is supported by all browsers.

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

$grid: map-merge($grid, (
  mode: float
));

grid-container([$from, $to, $settings])

Apply container mixin. Container has a given padding, and in the specified breakpoints have a fixed width.

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

.container {
  @include grid-container(sm, lg);
}

$from (null|string|list) [null]

Start breakpoint for fixed width. If $from is list - it specifies the breakpoints for fixed width. If $from is null - disable fixed width.

$to (null|string) [null]

The end breakpoint for fixed width. If $to is null - use last breakpoint.

grid-row([$settings])

Apply row of columns mixin. It enable row behavior and correct the margins of the edge columns.

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

.row {
  @include grid-row();
}

grid-col($spans[, $settings])

Apply column mixin. It enable column behavior.

@import "~fast-grid/fast-grid";

.row {
  @include grid-row();
}

.col {
  @include grid-col(12 6 4 3);
}

$spans (list|map)

If $spans is a list, it lists the values for the each breakpoints, sorted from a smaller to a larger. A list can contain fewer breakpoints. You can set auto for width: auto in this breakpoint. You can also skip values by null:

.col {
  @include grid-col(12 null 4); // sm is null, lg equal md
}

If $spans is a map, it specifies the values for each specified breakpoint:

.col {
  @include grid-col((
    xs: 12,
    md: 4
  ));
}

Each span can be list $x of $y, where $x - is span, $y - is override number of columns:

.col {
  @include grid-col(12 6 null (1 of 5));
}

.col2 {
  @include grid-col((
    xs: 12,
    sm: 6,
    md 1 of 5
  ));
}

$spans can be ended by of $y, where $y - is override locally number of columns:

.col {
  @include grid-col(30 15 6 of 30);
}

.col2 {
  @include grid-col((xs: 30, sm: 15, md: 6) of 30);
}

grid-prop($prop, $spans[, $settings])

Apply calculated span value (see grid-col $spans param) for $prop.

.col {
  @include grid-prop('margin-right', null 1);
}

grid-offset($spans[, $settings])

Move column by the specified number of columns by $spans with content stream (see grid-col $spans param).

.col__right {
  @include grid-offset(null 2 of 5);
}

grid-move($spans[, $settings])

Move column by the specified number of columns by $spans without changing content stream (see grid-col $spans param).

.col__left {
  @include grid-col(5 2 of 5);
  @include grid-move(null 3 of 5);
}

.col__right {
  @include grid-col(5 3 of 5);
  @include grid-move(null -2 of 5);
}

grid-width($breakpoint[, $settings])

Return min-width of named breakpoint:

.visible-sm {
  display: none;

  @media (min-width: grid-width(sm)) {
    display: block;
  }
}

grid-breakpoint($breakpoint[, $settings]) {}

Apply rules for named breakpoint:

.visible-sm {
  display: none;

  @include grid-breakpoint(sm) {
    display: block;
  }
}

$breakpoint can be map from to:

.visible-xs-sm-only {
  display: none;

  @include grid-breakpoint(xs sm) {
    display: block;
  }
}

You can skip from with null:

.visible-xs-only {
  display: none;

  @include grid-breakpoint(null xs) {
    display: block;
  }
}

Browser support

In flex mode - all browsers support flexible box layout:

In float mode - all alive browsers.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial