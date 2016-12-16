A really fast way to run a callback in the future

Installation

npm install fast-future

What? How does is work?

Since node.js v0.10.x the semantics of process.nextTick changed (see docs). To get the old behaviour one can use setImmediate instead.

The good part about process.nextTick is that it's really really fast. The bad part is that event loop can be starved and if run for to long time it'll eventually die with a RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded .

What's good about setImmediate is that it won't starve the event loop. However, it's a bit slower than process.nextTick .

fast-future uses the best from the both worlds - the callback will most of the times be called in a process.nextTick, but once in a while it'll get run in a setImmediate - so you'll get crazy performance, and the event loop won't get starved or crash or something sad like that.

For me running the benchmarks show the following result

setImmediate: 2317ms fastFuture: 96ms

For node v0.8.x it'll fallback to using process.nextTick

Example

var fastFuture = require ( './fast-future' )() fastFuture( function ( ) { console .log( 'this is being run in the future' ) })

Kudos

Thanks @mafintosh for suggesting this!

