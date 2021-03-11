A fast and reliable excel formula parser in javascript. Using LL(1) parser.

Supports 280 Formulas

ABS , ACOS , ACOSH , ACOT , ACOTH , ADDRESS , AND , ARABIC , AREAS , ASC , ASIN , ASINH , ATAN , ATAN2 , ATANH , AVEDEV , AVERAGE , AVERAGEA , AVERAGEIF , BAHTTEXT , BASE , BESSELI , BESSELJ , BESSELK , BESSELY , BETA .DIST , BETA .INV , BIN2DEC , BIN2HEX , BIN2OCT , BINOM .DIST , BINOM .DIST .RANGE , BINOM .INV , BITAND , BITLSHIFT , BITOR , BITRSHIFT , BITXOR , CEILING , CEILING .MATH , CEILING .PRECISE , CHAR , CHISQ .DIST , CHISQ .DIST .RT , CHISQ .INV , CHISQ .INV .RT , CHISQ .TEST , CLEAN , CODE , COLUMN , COLUMNS , COMBIN , COMBINA , COMPLEX , CONCAT , CONCATENATE , CONFIDENCE .NORM , CONFIDENCE .T , CORREL , COS , COSH , COT , COTH , COUNT , COUNTIF , COVARIANCE .P , COVARIANCE .S , CSC , CSCH , DATE , DATEDIF , DATEVALUE , DAY , DAYS , DAYS360 , DBCS , DEC2BIN , DEC2HEX , DEC2OCT , DECIMAL , DEGREES , DELTA , DEVSQ , DOLLAR , EDATE , ENCODEURL , EOMONTH , ERF , ERFC , ERROR .TYPE , EVEN , EXACT , EXP , EXPON .DIST , F .DIST , F .DIST .RT , F .INV , F .INV .RT , F .TEST , FACT , FACTDOUBLE , FALSE , FIND , FINDB , FISHER , FISHERINV , FIXED , FLOOR , FLOOR .MATH , FLOOR .PRECISE , FORECAST , FORECAST .LINEAR , FREQUENCY , GAMMA , GAMMA .DIST , GAMMA .INV , GAMMALN , GAMMALN .PRECISE , GAUSS , GCD , GEOMEAN , GESTEP , GROWTH , HARMEAN , HEX2BIN , HEX2DEC , HEX2OCT , HLOOKUP , HOUR , HYPGEOM .DIST , IF , IFERROR , IFNA , IFS , IMABS , IMAGINARY , IMARGUMENT , IMCONJUGATE , IMCOS , IMCOSH , IMCOT , IMCSC , IMCSCH , IMDIV , IMEXP , IMLN , IMLOG10 , IMLOG2 , IMPOWER , IMPRODUCT , IMREAL , IMSEC , IMSECH , IMSIN , IMSINH , IMSQRT , IMSUB , IMSUM , IMTAN , INDEX , INT , INTERCEPT , ISBLANK , ISERR , ISERROR , ISEVEN , ISLOGICAL , ISNA , ISNONTEXT , ISNUMBER , ISO .CEILING , ISOWEEKNUM , ISREF , ISTEXT , KURT , LCM , LEFT , LEFTB , LN , LOG , LOG10 , LOGNORM .DIST , LOGNORM .INV , LOWER , MDETERM , MID , MIDB , MINUTE , MMULT , MOD , MONTH , MROUND , MULTINOMIAL , MUNIT , N , NA , NEGBINOM .DIST , NETWORKDAYS , NETWORKDAYS .INTL , NORM .DIST , NORM .INV , NORM .S .DIST , NORM .S .INV , NOT , NOW , NUMBERVALUE , OCT2BIN , OCT2DEC , OCT2HEX , ODD , OR , PHI , PI , POISSON .DIST , POWER , PRODUCT , PROPER , QUOTIENT , RADIANS , RAND , RANDBETWEEN , REPLACE , REPLACEB , REPT , RIGHT , RIGHTB , ROMAN , ROUND , ROUNDDOWN , ROUNDUP , ROW , ROWS , SEARCH , SEARCHB , SEC , SECH , SECOND , SERIESSUM , SIGN , SIN , SINH , SQRT , SQRTPI , STANDARDIZE , SUM , SUMIF , SUMPRODUCT , SUMSQ , SUMX2MY2 , SUMX2PY2 , SUMXMY2 , T , T .DIST , T .DIST .2T , T .DIST .RT , T .INV , T .INV .2T , TAN , TANH , TEXT , TIME , TIMEVALUE , TODAY , TRANSPOSE , TRIM , TRUE , TRUNC , TYPE , UNICHAR , UNICODE , VLOOKUP , WEBSERVICE , WEEKDAY , WEEKNUM , WEIBULL .DIST , WORKDAY , WORKDAY .INTL , XOR , YEAR , YEARFRAC

Size: 291KB Minified, 81KB Gzipped+Minified

Background

Inspired by XLParser and the paper "A Grammar for Spreadsheet Formulas Evaluated on Two Large Datasets" by Efthimia Aivaloglou, David Hoepelman and Felienne Hermans.

Note: The grammar in my implementation is different from theirs. My implementation gets rid of ambiguities to boost the performance.

What is not supported:

External reference Anything with [ and ]

Ambiguous old styles Sheet name contains : , e.g. SUM('1003:1856'!D6) Sheet name with space that is not quoted, e.g. I am a sheet!A1

SUM(Sheet2:Sheet3!A1:C3)

Performance

The expected performance is at least 3x faster than the optimized formula-parser.

Dependency

Chevrotain , thanks to this great parser building toolkit.

Install npm i fast-formula-parser yarn add fast-formula-parser

Import const FormulaParser = require ( 'fast-formula-parser' ); const {FormulaHelpers, Types, FormulaError, MAX_ROW, MAX_COLUMN} = FormulaParser; import FormulaParser, {FormulaHelpers, Types, FormulaError, MAX_ROW, MAX_COLUMN} from 'fast-formula-parser' ; UMD minified build is also provides: < script src = "/node_modules/fast-formula-parser/build/parser.min.js" > </ script >

Basic Usage const data = [ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ] ]; const parser = new FormulaParser({ functions : { CHAR : ( number ) => { number = FormulaHelpers.accept(number, Types.NUMBER); if (number > 255 || number < 1 ) throw FormulaError.VALUE; return String .fromCharCode(number); } }, onVariable : ( name, sheetName ) => { return { sheet : 'sheet name' , from : { row : 1 , col : 1 , }, to : { row : 2 , col : 2 , } }; return { sheet : 'sheet name' , row : 1 , col : 1 } }, onCell : ( {sheet, row, col} ) => { return data[row - 1 ][col - 1 ]; }, onRange : ( ref ) => { const arr = []; for ( let row = ref.from.row; row <= ref.to.row; row++) { const innerArr = []; if (data[row - 1 ]) { for ( let col = ref.from.col; col <= ref.to.col; col++) { innerArr.push(data[row - 1 ][col - 1 ]); } } arr.push(innerArr); } return arr; } }); const position = { row : 1 , col : 1 , sheet : 'Sheet1' }; console .log(parser.parse( 'SUM(A:C)' , position)); console .log(parser.parse( 'MMULT({1,5;2,3},{1,2;2,3})' , position, true ));

Custom Async functions Remember to use await parser.parseAsync(...) instead of parser.parse(...) const position = { row : 1 , col : 1 , sheet : 'Sheet1' }; const parser = new FormulaParser({ onCell : ref => { return 1 ; }, functions : { DEMO_FUNC : async () => { return [[ 1 , 2 , 3 ],[ 4 , 5 , 6 ]]; } }, }); console .log( await parser.parseAsync( 'A1 + IMPORT_CSV())' , position)); console .log( await parser.parseAsync( 'SUM(DEMO_FUNC(), 1))' , position));

Custom function requires parser context (e.g. location of the formula) const position = { row : 1 , col : 1 , sheet : 'Sheet1' }; const parser = new FormulaParser({ functionsNeedContext : { ROW_PLUS_COL : ( context, ...args ) => { return context.position.row + context.position.col; } }, }); console .log( await parser.parseAsync( 'SUM(ROW_PLUS_COL(), 1)' , position));

Parse Formula Dependency This is helpful for building dependency graph/tree . import {DepParser} from 'fast-formula-parser' ; const depParser = new DepParser({ onVariable : variable => { return 'VAR1' === variable ? { from : { row : 1 , col : 1 }, to : { row : 2 , col : 2 }} : { row : 1 , col : 1 }; } }); // position of the formula should be provided const position = {row: 1, col: 1, sheet: 'Sheet1'}; // Return an array of references (range reference or cell reference) // This gives [{row: 1, col: 1, sheet: 'Sheet1'}] depParser.parse('A1+1', position); // This gives [{sheet: 'Sheet1', from: {row: 1, col: 1}, to: {row: 3, col: 3}}] depParser.parse('A1:C3', position); // This gives [{from: {row: 1, col: 1}, to: {row: 2, col: 2}}] depParser.parse('VAR1 + 1', position); // Complex formula depParser.parse('IF(MONTH($K$1)<>MONTH($K$1-(WEEKDAY($K$1,1)-(start_day-1))-IF((WEEKDAY($K$1,1)-(start_day-1))<=0,7,0)+(ROW(O5)-ROW($K$3))7+(COLUMN(O5)-COLUMN($K$3)+1)),"",$K$1-(WEEKDAY($K$1,1)-(start_day-1))-IF((WEEKDAY($K$1,1)-(start_day-1))<=0,7,0)+(ROW(O5)-ROW($K$3))7+(COLUMN(O5)-COLUMN($K$3)+1))', position); // This gives the following result const result = [ { "col": 11, "row": 1, "sheet": "Sheet1", }, { "col": 1, "row": 1, "sheet": "Sheet1", }, { "col": 15, "row": 5, "sheet": "Sheet1", }, { "col": 11, "row": 3, "sheet": "Sheet1", }, ];

Formula data types in JavaScript

The following data types are used in excel formulas and these are the only valid data types a formula or a function can return. Number (date uses number): 1234

String: 'some string'

Boolean: true , false

, Array: [[1, 2, true, 'str']]

Range Reference: (1-based index) const ref = { sheet : String , from : { row : Number , col : Number , }, to : { row : Number , col : Number , }, }

Cell Reference: (1-based index) const ref = { sheet : String , row : Number , col : Number , }

Union (e.g. (A1:C3, E1:G6))

FormulaError FormulaError.DIV0 : #DIV/0! FormulaError.NA : #N/A FormulaError.NAME : #NAME? FormulaError.NULL : #NULL! FormulaError.NUM : #NUM! FormulaError.REF : #REF! FormulaError.VALUE : #VALUE!



Types Definition

Error handling

Lexing/Parsing Error Error location is available at error.details.errorLocation try { parser.parse( 'SUM(1))' , position); } catch (e) { console .log(e); expect (e) .to .be .instanceof (FormulaError); expect (e.details.errorLocation.line) .to .eq ( 1 ); expect (e.details.errorLocation.column) .to .eq ( 7 ); expect (e.name) .to .eq ( '#ERROR!' ); expect (e.details.name) .to .eq ( 'NotAllInputParsedException' ); }

Error from internal/external functions or unexpected error from the parser The error will be wrapped into FormulaError . The exact error is in error.details . const parser = new FormulaParser({ functions : { BAD_FN : () => { throw new SyntaxError (); } } }); try { parser.parse('SUM(1))', position); } catch (e) { expect(e).to.be.instanceof(FormulaError); expect(e.name).to.eq('#ERROR!'); expect(e.details.name).to.eq('SyntaxError'); }

