A fast fifo implementation similar to the one powering nextTick in Node.js core

npm install fast-fifo

Uses a linked list of growing fixed sized arrays to implement the FIFO to avoid allocating a wrapper object for each item.

Usage

const FIFO = require ( 'fast-fifo' ) const q = new FIFO() q.push( 'hello' ) q.push( 'world' ) q.shift() q.shift()

API

q = new FIFO()

Create a new FIFO.

Push a value to the FIFO. value can be anything other than undefined.

value = q.shift()

Return the oldest value from the FIFO.

bool = q.isEmpty()

Returns true if the FIFO is empty and false otherwise.

value = q.peek()

Return the oldest value from the FIFO without shifting it out.

Benchmarks

Included in bench.js is a simple benchmark that benchmarks this against a simple linked list based FIFO.

On my machine the benchmark looks like this:

fifo bulk push and shift: 2881. 508ms fifo individual push and shift: 3248. 437ms fast-fifo bulk push and shift: 1606. 972ms fast-fifo individual push and shift: 1328. 064ms fifo bulk push and shift: 3266. 902ms fifo individual push and shift: 3320. 944ms fast-fifo bulk push and shift: 1858. 307ms fast-fifo individual push and shift: 1516. 983ms

YMMV

License

MIT