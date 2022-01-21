A fast fifo implementation similar to the one powering nextTick in Node.js core
npm install fast-fifo
Uses a linked list of growing fixed sized arrays to implement the FIFO to avoid allocating a wrapper object for each item.
const FIFO = require('fast-fifo')
const q = new FIFO()
q.push('hello')
q.push('world')
q.shift() // returns hello
q.shift() // returns world
q = new FIFO()
Create a new FIFO.
q.push(value)
Push a value to the FIFO.
value can be anything other than undefined.
value = q.shift()
Return the oldest value from the FIFO.
bool = q.isEmpty()
Returns
true if the FIFO is empty and false otherwise.
value = q.peek()
Return the oldest value from the FIFO without shifting it out.
Included in bench.js is a simple benchmark that benchmarks this against a simple linked list based FIFO.
On my machine the benchmark looks like this:
fifo bulk push and shift: 2881.508ms
fifo individual push and shift: 3248.437ms
fast-fifo bulk push and shift: 1606.972ms
fast-fifo individual push and shift: 1328.064ms
fifo bulk push and shift: 3266.902ms
fifo individual push and shift: 3320.944ms
fast-fifo bulk push and shift: 1858.307ms
fast-fifo individual push and shift: 1516.983ms
YMMV
MIT