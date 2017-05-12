Because you do not need to read megabytes of JPEG to obtain EXIF. 512 bytes should be enough.

Installation

npm i fast-exif --save

Usage

var exif = require ( 'fast-exif' ); exif.read( 'my.jpg' ).then( console .log).catch( console .error);

{ image: { Make: 'Canon' , Model: 'Canon EOS 30D' , Orientation: 1 , XResolution: 72 , YResolution: 72 , ResolutionUnit: 2 , Software: 'Aperture 3.4.3' , ModifyDate: Tue Dec 25 2012 04 :25:39 GMT+0200 (EET), ExifOffset: 194 }, exif: { ExposureTime: 0.0015625 , FNumber: 10 , ExposureProgram: 3 , ISO: 1250 , ExifVersion: <Buffer 30 32 32 31 >, DateTimeOriginal: Tue Dec 25 2012 04 :25:39 GMT+0200 (EET), DateTimeDigitized: Tue Dec 25 2012 04 :25:39 GMT+0200 (EET), ComponentsConfiguration: <Buffer 00 00 00 00 >, ShutterSpeedValue: 9.321929824561403 , ApertureValue: 6.643859649122807 , ExposureBiasValue: -0.3333333333333333 , MaxApertureValue: 5.595918367346939 , MeteringMode: 5 , Flash: 16 , FocalLength: 18 , FlashpixVersion: <Buffer 30 31 30 30 >, ColorSpace: 1 , PixelXDimension: 1613 , PixelYDimension: 1075 , FocalPlaneXResolution: 3959.322033898305 , FocalPlaneYResolution: 3959.322033898305 , FocalPlaneResolutionUnit: 2 , CustomRendered: 0 , ExposureMode: 0 , WhiteBalance: 0 , SceneCaptureType: 0 } }

Because most popular npm module for exif reads complete file into memory causing OOM kill.

Advanced usage

If fast-exif returned null instead of object with EXIF info, then

either file does not have any EXIF info

or EXIF marker is located outside of first 512 bytes

In such case

specify number of 512-byte blocks to examine while searching for EXIF ( exif.read('my.jpeg', 20) )

) or specify true for unlimited (to the end of file) search ( exif.read('my.jpeg', true) )

License

MIT