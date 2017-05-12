openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fe

fast-exif

by Constantin Titarenko
1.0.1 (see all)

Fast EXIF extraction without reading whole file into memory.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

75

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fast-exif

Build Status

Because you do not need to read megabytes of JPEG to obtain EXIF. 512 bytes should be enough.

Installation

npm i fast-exif --save

Usage

var exif = require('fast-exif');
exif.read('my.jpg').then(console.log).catch(console.error);

{ image: 
   { Make: 'Canon',
     Model: 'Canon EOS 30D',
     Orientation: 1,
     XResolution: 72,
     YResolution: 72,
     ResolutionUnit: 2,
     Software: 'Aperture 3.4.3',
     ModifyDate: Tue Dec 25 2012 04:25:39 GMT+0200 (EET),
     ExifOffset: 194 },
  exif: 
   { ExposureTime: 0.0015625,
     FNumber: 10,
     ExposureProgram: 3,
     ISO: 1250,
     ExifVersion: <Buffer 30 32 32 31>,
     DateTimeOriginal: Tue Dec 25 2012 04:25:39 GMT+0200 (EET),
     DateTimeDigitized: Tue Dec 25 2012 04:25:39 GMT+0200 (EET),
     ComponentsConfiguration: <Buffer 00 00 00 00>,
     ShutterSpeedValue: 9.321929824561403,
     ApertureValue: 6.643859649122807,
     ExposureBiasValue: -0.3333333333333333,
     MaxApertureValue: 5.595918367346939,
     MeteringMode: 5,
     Flash: 16,
     FocalLength: 18,
     FlashpixVersion: <Buffer 30 31 30 30>,
     ColorSpace: 1,
     PixelXDimension: 1613,
     PixelYDimension: 1075,
     FocalPlaneXResolution: 3959.322033898305,
     FocalPlaneYResolution: 3959.322033898305,
     FocalPlaneResolutionUnit: 2,
     CustomRendered: 0,
     ExposureMode: 0,
     WhiteBalance: 0,
     SceneCaptureType: 0 } }

Why?

Because most popular npm module for exif reads complete file into memory causing OOM kill.

Advanced usage

If fast-exif returned null instead of object with EXIF info, then

  • either file does not have any EXIF info
  • or EXIF marker is located outside of first 512 bytes

In such case

  • specify number of 512-byte blocks to examine while searching for EXIF (exif.read('my.jpeg', 20))
  • or specify true for unlimited (to the end of file) search (exif.read('my.jpeg', true))

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial