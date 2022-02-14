Perform blazing fast equality comparisons (either deep or shallow) on two objects passed. It has no dependencies, and is ~1kB when minified and gzipped.
Unlike most equality validation libraries, the following types are handled out-of-the-box:
NaN
Date objects
RegExp objects
Map /
Set iterables
Promise objects
react elements
Starting with version
1.5.0, circular objects are supported for both deep and shallow equality (see
circularDeepEqual and
circularShallowEqual). You can also create a custom nested comparator, for specific scenarios (see below).
You can either import the individual functions desired:
import { deepEqual } from 'fast-equals';
console.log(deepEqual({ foo: 'bar' }, { foo: 'bar' })); // true
Or if you want to import all functions under a namespace:
import * as fe from 'fast-equals';
console.log(fe.deep({ foo: 'bar' }, { foo: 'bar' })); // true
There are three builds, an ESM build for modern build systems / runtimes, a CommonJS build for traditional NodeJS environments, and a UMD build for legacy implementations. The ideal one will likely be chosen for you automatically, however if you want to use a specific build you can always import it directly:
fast-equals/dist/fast-equals.esm.js
nodejs versions that do not allow ESM with file extensions other than
.mjs =>
fast-equals/dist/fast-equals.mjs
fast-equals/dist/fast-equals.cjs.js
fast-equals/dist/fast-equals.js
There is also a pre-minified version of the UMD build available:
fast-equals/dist/fast-equals.min.js
Performs a deep equality comparison on the two objects passed and returns a boolean representing the value equivalency of the objects.
import { deepEqual } from 'fast-equals';
const objectA = { foo: { bar: 'baz' } };
const objectB = { foo: { bar: 'baz' } };
console.log(objectA === objectB); // false
console.log(deepEqual(objectA, objectB)); // true
Maps
Map objects support complex keys (objects, Arrays, etc.), however the spec for key lookups in
Map are based on
SameZeroValue. If the spec were followed for comparison, the following would always be
false:
const mapA = new Map([[{ foo: 'bar' }, { baz: 'quz' }]]);
const mapB = new Map([[{ foo: 'bar' }, { baz: 'quz' }]]);
deepEqual(mapA, mapB);
To support true deep equality of all contents,
fast-equals will perform a deep equality comparison for key and value parirs. Therefore, the above would be
true.
Performs a shallow equality comparison on the two objects passed and returns a boolean representing the value equivalency of the objects.
import { shallowEqual } from 'fast-equals';
const nestedObject = { bar: 'baz' };
const objectA = { foo: nestedObject };
const objectB = { foo: nestedObject };
const objectC = { foo: { bar: 'baz' } };
console.log(objectA === objectB); // false
console.log(shallowEqual(objectA, objectB)); // true
console.log(shallowEqual(objectA, objectC)); // false
Performs a
SameValueZero comparison on the two objects passed and returns a boolean representing the value equivalency of the objects. In simple terms, this means either strictly equal or both
NaN.
import { sameValueZeroEqual } from 'fast-equals';
const mainObject = { foo: NaN, bar: 'baz' };
const objectA = 'baz';
const objectB = NaN;
const objectC = { foo: NaN, bar: 'baz' };
console.log(sameValueZeroEqual(mainObject.bar, objectA)); // true
console.log(sameValueZeroEqual(mainObject.foo, objectB)); // true
console.log(sameValueZeroEqual(mainObject, objectC)); // false
Performs the same comparison as
deepEqual but supports circular objects. It is slower than
deepEqual, so only use if you know circular objects are present.
function Circular(value) {
this.me = {
deeply: {
nested: {
reference: this,
},
},
value,
};
}
console.log(circularDeepEqual(new Circular('foo'), new Circular('foo'))); // true
console.log(circularDeepEqual(new Circular('foo'), new Circular('bar'))); // false
Just as with
deepEqual, both keys and values are compared for deep equality.
Performs the same comparison as
shallowequal but supports circular objects. It is slower than
shallowEqual, so only use if you know circular objects are present.
const array = ['foo'];
array.push(array);
console.log(circularShallowEqual(array, ['foo', array])); // true
console.log(circularShallowEqual(array, [array])); // false
Creates a custom equality comparator that will be used on nested values in the object. Unlike
deepEqual and
shallowEqual, this is a partial-application function that will receive the internal comparator and should return a function that compares two objects.
The signature is as follows:
type EqualityComparator = (a: any, b: any, meta?: any) => boolean;
type InternalEqualityComparator = (a: any, b: any, indexOrKeyA: any, indexOrKeyB: any, parentA: any, parentB: any, meta: any) => boolean;
type EqualityComparatorCreator = (
deepEqual: EqualityComparator,
) => InternalEqualityComparator;
function createCustomEqual(
createIsEqual?: EqualityComparatorCreator,
): EqualityComparator;
The
meta parameter in
EqualityComparator and
InternalEqualityComparator is whatever you want it to be. It will be passed through to all equality checks, and is meant specifically for use with custom equality methods. For example, with the
circularDeepEqual and
circularShallowEqual methods, it is used to pass through a cache of processed objects.
NOTE:
Map implementations compare equality for both keys and value. When using a custom comparator and comparing equality of the keys, the iteration index is provided as both
indexOrKeyA and
indexOrKeyB to help use-cases where ordering of keys matters to equality.
An example for a custom equality comparison that also checks against values in the meta object:
import { createCustomEqual } from 'fast-equals';
const isDeepEqualOrFooMatchesMeta = createCustomEqual(
(deepEqual) => (objectA, objectB, indexOrKeyA, indexOrKeyB, parentA, parentB, meta) =>
objectA.foo === meta ||
objectB.foo === meta ||
deepEqual(objectA, objectB, meta),
);
const objectA = { foo: 'bar' };
const objectB = { foo: 'baz' };
const meta = 'bar';
console.log(isDeepEqualOrFooMatchesMeta(objectA, objectB, meta)); // true
All benchmarks were performed on an i7-8650U Ubuntu Linux laptop with 24GB of memory using NodeJS version
12.19.1, and are based on averages of running comparisons based deep equality on the following object types:
String,
Number,
null,
undefined)
Function
Object
Array
Date
RegExp
react elements
|Operations / second
|fast-equals
|153,880
|fast-deep-equal
|144,035
|react-fast-compare
|130,324
|nano-equal
|104,624
|fast-equals (circular)
|97,610
|shallow-equal-fuzzy
|83,946
|underscore.isEqual
|47,370
|lodash.isEqual
|25,053
|deep-eql
|22,146
|assert.deepStrictEqual
|532
|deep-equal
|209
Caveats that impact the benchmark (and accuracy of comparison):
Maps,
Promises, and
Sets were excluded from the benchmark entirely because no library other than
deep-eql fully supported their comparison
assert.deepStrictEqual does not support
NaN or
SameValueZero equality for dates
deep-eql does not support
SameValueZero equality for zero equality (positive and negative zero are not equal)
deep-equal does not support
NaN and does not strictly compare object type, or date / regexp values, nor uses
SameValueZero equality for dates
fast-deep-equal does not support
NaN or
SameValueZero equality for dates
nano-equal does not strictly compare object property structure, array length, or object type, nor
SameValueZero equality for dates
react-fast-compare does not support
NaN or
SameValueZero equality for dates, and does not compare
function equality
shallow-equal-fuzzy does not strictly compare object type or regexp values, nor
SameValueZero equality for dates
underscore.isEqual does not support
SameValueZero equality for primitives or dates
All of these have the potential of inflating the respective library's numbers in comparison to
fast-equals, but it was the closest apples-to-apples comparison I could create of a reasonable sample size. It should be noted that
react elements can be circular objects, however simple elements are not; I kept the
react comparison very basic to allow it to be included.
Standard practice, clone the repo and
npm i to get the dependencies. The following npm scripts are available:
main,
module, and
browser distributables with
rollup
rimraf on the
dist folder
build
src folder (also runs on
dev script)
lint script, but with auto-fixer
lint,
test:coverage,
transpile:lib,
transpile:es, and
dist scripts
dev
test folder
test with code coverage calculation via
nyc
test but keep persistent watcher