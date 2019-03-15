openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fdu

fast-decode-uri-component

by Tomas Della Vedova
1.0.1 (see all)

Fast and safe decodeURIComponent

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

488K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fast-decode-uri-component

js-standard-style Build Status

Decodes strings encoded by encodeURI and encodeURIComponent, without throwing errors on invalid escapes, instead, it returns null.

Installation

npm install fast-decode-uri-component

Usage

const fastDecode = require('fast-decode-uri-component')

console.log(fastDecode('test')) // 'test'
console.log(fastDecode('%25')) // '%'
console.log(fastDecode('/test/hel%2Flo')) // '/test/hel/lo'

console.log(fastDecode('/test/hel%"Flo')) // null
console.log(fastDecode('%7B%ab%7C%de%7D')) // null
console.log(fastDecode('%ab')) // null

Benchmarks

You can find the benchmark file here.

# fast-decode-uri-component
ok ~539 ms (0 s + 539114308 ns)

# decodeURIComponent
ok ~6.06 s (6 s + 62305153 ns)

Acknowledgements

This project has been forked from jridgewell/safe-decode-uri-component because I wanted to change the behaviour of the library on invalid inputs, plus change some internals.
All the credits before the commit 53000fe goes to the jridgewell/safe-decode-uri-component project contributors.
Since the commit 9673ab7 the project will be maintained by @delvedor.

License

Licensed under MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial