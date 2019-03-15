Decodes strings encoded by encodeURI and encodeURIComponent , without throwing errors on invalid escapes, instead, it returns null .

Installation

npm install fast-decode-uri-component

Usage

const fastDecode = require ( 'fast-decode-uri-component' ) console .log(fastDecode( 'test' )) console .log(fastDecode( '%25' )) console .log(fastDecode( '/test/hel%2Flo' )) console .log(fastDecode( '/test/hel%"Flo' )) console .log(fastDecode( '%7B%ab%7C%de%7D' )) console .log(fastDecode( '%ab' ))

Benchmarks

You can find the benchmark file here.

ok ~539 ms (0 s + 539114308 ns) ok ~6.06 s (6 s + 62305153 ns)

Acknowledgements

This project has been forked from jridgewell/safe-decode-uri-component because I wanted to change the behaviour of the library on invalid inputs, plus change some internals.

All the credits before the commit 53000fe goes to the jridgewell/safe-decode-uri-component project contributors.

Since the commit 9673ab7 the project will be maintained by @delvedor.

License

Licensed under MIT.