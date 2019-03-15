Decodes strings encoded by
encodeURI and
encodeURIComponent, without throwing errors on invalid escapes, instead, it returns
null.
npm install fast-decode-uri-component
const fastDecode = require('fast-decode-uri-component')
console.log(fastDecode('test')) // 'test'
console.log(fastDecode('%25')) // '%'
console.log(fastDecode('/test/hel%2Flo')) // '/test/hel/lo'
console.log(fastDecode('/test/hel%"Flo')) // null
console.log(fastDecode('%7B%ab%7C%de%7D')) // null
console.log(fastDecode('%ab')) // null
You can find the benchmark file here.
# fast-decode-uri-component
ok ~539 ms (0 s + 539114308 ns)
# decodeURIComponent
ok ~6.06 s (6 s + 62305153 ns)
This project has been forked from
jridgewell/safe-decode-uri-component because I wanted to change the behaviour of the library on invalid inputs, plus change some internals.
All the credits before the commit
53000fe goes to the
jridgewell/safe-decode-uri-component project contributors.
Since the commit
9673ab7 the project will be maintained by @delvedor.
Licensed under MIT.