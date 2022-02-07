openbase logo
fast-csv

by C2FO
4.3.6 (see all)

CSV parser and formatter for node

5.0/5
Readme

fast-csv Logo

Fast-csv

Fast-csv is library for parsing and formatting CSVs or any other delimited value file in node.

Features

  • CSV Formatting
  • CSV Parsing
  • Built using typescript.
  • Flexible formatting and parsing options, to fit almost any scenario.
  • Built with streams first to avoid creating large memory footprint when parsing large files.
  • Battle tested in production, parsing and formatting millions of records every day.

Install

Packages

  • fast-csv - One stop shop for all methods and options from @fast-csv/format and @fast-csv/parse. Get Started!
  • @fast-csv/parse - Parsing package, use this if you only need to parse files. Get Started!
  • @fast-csv/format - Formatting package, use this if you only need to format files. Get Started!

License

MIT https://github.com/C2FO/fast-csv/raw/master/LICENSE

10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

fast-csv is a much cleaner, less clunky, than PapaParse. It's stream based. You can use its transform interface or pipe it through standard transform streams. It emits the same events as any stream, so you can use it with events and callbacks similar to PapaParse, if that's what floats your boat.

