Fast-csv is library for parsing and formatting CSVs or any other delimited value file in node.
fast-csv - One stop shop for all methods and options from
@fast-csv/format and
@fast-csv/parse. Get Started!
@fast-csv/parse - Parsing package, use this if you only need to parse files. Get Started!
@fast-csv/format - Formatting package, use this if you only need to format files. Get Started!
MIT https://github.com/C2FO/fast-csv/raw/master/LICENSE
git clone git://github.com/C2FO/fast-csv.git
fast-csv is a much cleaner, less clunky, than PapaParse. It's stream based. You can use its transform interface or pipe it through standard transform streams. It emits the same events as any stream, so you can use it with events and callbacks similar to PapaParse, if that's what floats your boat.