fcl

fast-css-loader

by Zoujie
1.0.2 (see all)

blazingly fast css loader for webpack

Readme

fast-css-loader

Blazingly fast css loader for webpack (about 10 times faster than css-loader when process large css files)

install

npm install fast-css-loader --save-dev

VS css-loader

fast-css-loader has higher performance when processing large css files, here is an example when process a 24200+ lines css file:

-------------------------------------
       CSS_LOADER COST: 1644 ms
  FAST_CSS_LOADER COST: 116 ms
-------------------------------------

image

Why faster?

fast-css-loader rewrites resolving parts of @import and url(...) with RegExp and some tricks, it's extramely faster than postcss used by css-loader.

Limitations

Compare with css-loader, fast-css-loader has these limitations:

  • doesn't support sourceMap
  • doesn't support minimize (you can minimize css with mini-css-extract-plugin)
  • doesn't support camelCase option
  • doesn't support css module

If you really need these features, just use original css-loader :)

Usage

just like css-loader:

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.(svg|bmp|gif|png|jpe?g)$/,
        loader: require.resolve('file-loader'),
        options: {
          name: '[name].[hash:8].[ext]'
        }
      },
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        use: [
          'style-loader',
          'fast-css-loader'   // replace you css-loader with fast-css-loader
        ]
      },
    ]
  }
}

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
root{String}/Path to resolve URLs, URLs starting with / will not be translated
url{Boolean}trueEnable/Disable url() handling
alias{Object}{}Create aliases to import certain modules more easily
import{Boolean}trueEnable/Disable @import handling
importLoaders{Number}0Number of loaders applied before CSS loader

The above listed options are consistent with css-loader, for more detail please refer to css-loader options

License

MIT

