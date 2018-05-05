Blazingly fast css loader for webpack (about 10 times faster than css-loader when process large css files)

install

npm install fast-css-loader --save-dev

VS css-loader

fast-css-loader has higher performance when processing large css files, here is an example when process a 24200+ lines css file:

------------------------------------- CSS_LOADER COST: 1644 ms FAST_CSS_LOADER COST: 116 ms -------------------------------------

Why faster?

fast-css-loader rewrites resolving parts of @import and url(...) with RegExp and some tricks, it's extramely faster than postcss used by css-loader.

Limitations

Compare with css-loader, fast-css-loader has these limitations:

doesn't support sourceMap

doesn't support minimize (you can minimize css with mini-css-extract-plugin)

doesn't support camelCase option

option doesn't support css module

If you really need these features, just use original css-loader :)

Usage

just like css-loader:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(svg|bmp|gif|png|jpe?g)$/ , loader : require .resolve( 'file-loader' ), options : { name : '[name].[hash:8].[ext]' } }, { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , 'fast-css-loader' ] }, ] } }

Options

Name Type Default Description root {String} / Path to resolve URLs, URLs starting with / will not be translated url {Boolean} true Enable/Disable url() handling alias {Object} {} Create aliases to import certain modules more easily import {Boolean} true Enable/Disable @import handling importLoaders {Number} 0 Number of loaders applied before CSS loader

The above listed options are consistent with css-loader, for more detail please refer to css-loader options

License

MIT