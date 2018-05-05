Blazingly fast css loader for webpack (about 10 times faster than css-loader when process large css files)
npm install fast-css-loader --save-dev
fast-css-loader has higher performance when processing large css files, here is an example when process a 24200+ lines css file:
-------------------------------------
CSS_LOADER COST: 1644 ms
FAST_CSS_LOADER COST: 116 ms
-------------------------------------
fast-css-loader rewrites resolving parts of
@import and
url(...) with RegExp
and some tricks, it's extramely faster than postcss used by css-loader.
Compare with css-loader, fast-css-loader has these limitations:
camelCase option
If you really need these features, just use original css-loader :)
just like css-loader:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(svg|bmp|gif|png|jpe?g)$/,
loader: require.resolve('file-loader'),
options: {
name: '[name].[hash:8].[ext]'
}
},
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
'style-loader',
'fast-css-loader' // replace you css-loader with fast-css-loader
]
},
]
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
root
{String}
/
|Path to resolve URLs, URLs starting with
/ will not be translated
url
{Boolean}
true
|Enable/Disable
url() handling
alias
{Object}
{}
|Create aliases to import certain modules more easily
import
{Boolean}
true
|Enable/Disable @import handling
importLoaders
{Number}
0
|Number of loaders applied before CSS loader
The above listed options are consistent with css-loader, for more detail please refer to css-loader options
MIT