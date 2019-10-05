fast-crc32c is a CRC-32C algorithm implementation for node.js, which uses hardware acceleration (via voxer/sse4_crc32 by Anand Suresh), and fallback to software implementation when hardware acceleration fails.

Performance

CRC-32C is faster then CRC-32, which could take advantage of full CPU operand register width (64bit) instead of CRC-32's 8bit.

When using hardware acceleration, CRC-32C is about 7x ~ 9x faster than software implemented CRC-32C.

Benchmark

The 3 tested implementations are:

sse4_crc32c Hardware accelerated CRC-32C from sse4_crc32

Hardware accelerated CRC-32C from sse4_crc32 js_crc32c Javascript implemented CRC-32C

Javascript implemented CRC-32C js_crc32 Javascript implemented CRC-32 from buffer-crc32

yarn run benchmark yarn run v1.17.3 node benchmark sse4_crc32c_hw for inputs 1024B x 3,210,508 ops/sec ±2.09% (87 runs sampled) sse4_crc32c_hw for inputs 16836819B, avg 2055B x 252 ops/sec ±2.90% (79 runs sampled) sse4_crc32c_sw for inputs 1024B x 1,358,720 ops/sec ±1.31% (89 runs sampled) sse4_crc32c_sw for inputs 16836819B, avg 2055B x 96.41 ops/sec ±1.42% (71 runs sampled) js_crc32c for inputs 1024B x 409,615 ops/sec ±1.46% (89 runs sampled) js_crc32c for inputs 16836819B, avg 2055B x 26.00 ops/sec ±0.72% (47 runs sampled) js_crc32 for inputs 1024B x 403,262 ops/sec ±1.55% (90 runs sampled) js_crc32 for inputs 16836819B, avg 2055B x 24.82 ops/sec ±1.70% (45 runs sampled)

1024B 16836819B, avg 2055B sse4_crc32c_hw 3,210,508 ops/sec 252 ops/sec sse4_crc32c_sw 1,358,720 ops/sec 96.41 ops/sec js_crc32c 409,615 ops/sec 26.00 ops/sec js_crc32 403,262 ops/sec 24.82 ops/sec

Install

npm install fast-crc32c@^2.0.0 --save For node version before 6 npm install fast-crc32c@^1.0.0 --save

Usage

var crc32 = require ( 'fast-crc32c' ); var result = crc32.calculate(data, initial);