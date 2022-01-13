A blazing fast deep object copier
import copy from "fast-copy";
import { deepEqual } from "fast-equals";
const object = {
array: [123, { deep: "value" }],
map: new Map([["foo", {}], [{ bar: "baz" }, "quz"]])
};
const copiedObject = copy(object);
console.log(copiedObject === object); // false
console.log(deepEqual(copiedObject, object)); // true
Starting in
2.0.0, you can use the
isStrict option to copy the object based on strict standards, meaning:
Array object) are copied
This is significantly slower, so you should only use this if you believe it necessary.
console.log(copy(object, { isStrict: true }));
NOTE: This option is also aliased as
copy.strict.
console.log(copy.strict(object));
Under the hood,
fast-copy uses
instanceof to determine object types, which can cause false negatives when used in combination with
iframe-based objects. To handle this edge case, you can pass the
realm in options, which identifies which realm the object comes from and will use that realm to drive both comparisons and constructors for the copies.
<iframe srcdoc="<script>var arr = ['foo', 'bar'];</script>"></iframe>
const iframe = document.querySelector("iframe");
const arr = iframe.contentWindow.arr;
console.log(copy(arr, { realm: iframe.contentWindow })); // ['foo', 'bar']
The following object types are deeply cloned when they are either properties on the object passed, or the object itself:
Array
ArrayBuffer
Blob
Buffer
DataView
Date
Float32Array
Float64Array
Int8Array
Int16Array
Int32Array
Map
Object
RegExp
Set
Uint8Array
Uint8ClampedArray
Uint16Array
Uint32Array
React components
The following object types are copied directly, as they are either primitives, cannot be cloned, or the common use-case implementation does not expect cloning:
AsyncFunction
Boolean
Error
Function
GeneratorFunction
Number
Null
Promise
String
Symbol
Undefined
WeakMap
WeakSet
Circular objects are supported out of the box as well. By default a cache based on
WeakSet is used, but if
WeakSet is not available then a standard
Object fallback is used. The benchmarks quoted below are based on use of
WeakSet.
Small number of properties, all values are primitives
|Operations / second
|fast-copy
|2,692,822
|clone
|1,420,277
|lodash.cloneDeep
|1,277,213
|fast-deepclone
|768,982
|ramda
|719,948
|fast-clone
|567,342
|deepclone
|509,547
|fast-copy (strict)
|420,804
Large number of properties, values are a combination of primitives and complex objects
|Operations / second
|fast-copy
|109,352
|fast-deepclone
|101,808
|ramda
|93,103
|deepclone
|74,270
|fast-clone
|49,911
|clone
|46,355
|lodash.cloneDeep
|43,900
|fast-copy (strict)
|33,440
Very large number of properties with high amount of nesting, mainly objects and arrays
|Operations / second
|fast-copy
|123
|fast-deepclone
|101
|fast-clone
|93
|lodash.cloneDeep
|92
|deepclone
|66
|clone
|50
|fast-copy (strict)
|42
|ramda
|5
Objects that deeply reference themselves
|Operations / second
|fast-copy
|1,143,074
|ramda
|750,430
|clone
|722,632
|lodash.cloneDeep
|580,005
|deepclone
|490,824
|fast-deepclone
|446,585
|fast-copy (strict)
|321,678
|fast-clone (not supported)
|0
Custom constructors, React components, etc
|Operations / second
|fast-copy
|78,422
|clone
|52,165
|lodash.cloneDeep
|39,648
|ramda
|32,372
|fast-deepclone
|27,518
|fast-clone
|27,495
|deepclone
|16,552
|fast-copy (strict)
|12,509
Standard practice, clone the repo and
yarn (or
npm i) to get the dependencies. The following npm scripts are available:
rollup
rimraf on the
dist folder
build and
build:minified scripts
src folder (also runs on
dev script)
lint script, but with auto-fixer
lint,
test:coverage, and
dist scripts
prepublishOnly and release with new version
prepublishOnly and release with new beta version
prepublishOnly and simulate a new release
dev
test folder
test with code coverage calculation via
nyc
test but keep persistent watcher