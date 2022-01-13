A blazing fast deep object copier

Usage

import copy from "fast-copy" ; import { deepEqual } from "fast-equals" ; const object = { array : [ 123 , { deep : "value" }], map : new Map ([[ "foo" , {}], [{ bar : "baz" }, "quz" ]]) }; const copiedObject = copy(object); console .log(copiedObject === object); console .log(deepEqual(copiedObject, object));

Options

isStrict

Starting in 2.0.0 , you can use the isStrict option to copy the object based on strict standards, meaning:

Properties retain their original property descriptor

Non-enumerable properties are copied

Non-standard properties (e.g., keys on an Array object) are copied

This is significantly slower, so you should only use this if you believe it necessary.

console .log(copy(object, { isStrict : true }));

NOTE: This option is also aliased as copy.strict .

console .log(copy.strict(object));

realm

Under the hood, fast-copy uses instanceof to determine object types, which can cause false negatives when used in combination with iframe -based objects. To handle this edge case, you can pass the realm in options, which identifies which realm the object comes from and will use that realm to drive both comparisons and constructors for the copies.

< iframe srcdoc = "<script>var arr = ['foo', 'bar'];</script>" > </ iframe >

const iframe = document .querySelector( "iframe" ); const arr = iframe.contentWindow.arr; console .log(copy(arr, { realm : iframe.contentWindow }));

Types supported

The following object types are deeply cloned when they are either properties on the object passed, or the object itself:

Array

ArrayBuffer

Blob

Buffer

DataView

Date

Float32Array

Float64Array

Int8Array

Int16Array

Int32Array

Map

Object

RegExp

Set

Uint8Array

Uint8ClampedArray

Uint16Array

Uint32Array

React components

components Custom constructors

The following object types are copied directly, as they are either primitives, cannot be cloned, or the common use-case implementation does not expect cloning:

AsyncFunction

Boolean

Error

Function

GeneratorFunction

Number

Null

Promise

String

Symbol

Undefined

WeakMap

WeakSet

Circular objects are supported out of the box as well. By default a cache based on WeakSet is used, but if WeakSet is not available then a standard Object fallback is used. The benchmarks quoted below are based on use of WeakSet .

Benchmarks

Simple objects

Small number of properties, all values are primitives

Operations / second fast-copy 2,692,822 clone 1,420,277 lodash.cloneDeep 1,277,213 fast-deepclone 768,982 ramda 719,948 fast-clone 567,342 deepclone 509,547 fast-copy (strict) 420,804

Complex objects

Large number of properties, values are a combination of primitives and complex objects

Operations / second fast-copy 109,352 fast-deepclone 101,808 ramda 93,103 deepclone 74,270 fast-clone 49,911 clone 46,355 lodash.cloneDeep 43,900 fast-copy (strict) 33,440

Big data

Very large number of properties with high amount of nesting, mainly objects and arrays

Operations / second fast-copy 123 fast-deepclone 101 fast-clone 93 lodash.cloneDeep 92 deepclone 66 clone 50 fast-copy (strict) 42 ramda 5

Circular objects

Objects that deeply reference themselves

Operations / second fast-copy 1,143,074 ramda 750,430 clone 722,632 lodash.cloneDeep 580,005 deepclone 490,824 fast-deepclone 446,585 fast-copy (strict) 321,678 fast-clone (not supported) 0

Special objects

Custom constructors, React components, etc

Operations / second fast-copy 78,422 clone 52,165 lodash.cloneDeep 39,648 ramda 32,372 fast-deepclone 27,518 fast-clone 27,495 deepclone 16,552 fast-copy (strict) 12,509

Development

Standard practice, clone the repo and yarn (or npm i ) to get the dependencies. The following npm scripts are available: