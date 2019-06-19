DEPRECATION NOTICE

After a few years since it's creation, fast-clone is no longer the fastest cloning library on npm. Alternative packages have caught up and overtaken it. I had a last stab at optimising it while adding new features but alas optimising for performance further meant sacrificing features (and vice-versa). So I've decided to hand over the fast-clone npm namespace to a more worthy contender. rfdc (really fast deep clone) is exactly what it's initialism means: really fast.

The fastest deep cloning function on NPM that supports the following types:

Objects (POJOs, null, undefined)

Arrays

Dates

Regular Expressions

Strings

Numbers (NaN, Positive Infinity, Negative Infinity)

Booleans

Speed Comparison

Average runtime of various NPM clone libraries on a large complex object loaded from json files of varying sizes ranging from 3.5 MB to 15 MB.

Library 7.15 MB ✔ fast-clone 120 ms ✘ deepClone 138 ms ✘ lodash.cloneDeep 155 ms ✘ snapshot 1,127 ms ✘ angular.copy 1,942 ms ✘ clone 2,085 ms

Installation

NPM

npm install fast-clone --save

Yarn

yarn add fast-clone

Usage

Fast-clone is a UMD module so you can use it in Node.js, or in Browser either using Browserfy/Webpack, or by using the global clone function if not using a module loader.

TypeScript

import clone = require ( 'fast-clone' );

JavaScript

const clone = require ( 'fast-clone' );

const a = { name: 'Natasha Rominov' , age: 30 , skills: [ 'Pistols' , 'Espionage' ], dateOfBirth: new Date ( '1986-05-21T00:00:00.000Z' ) }; const b = clone(a); b.skills.push( 'That grabby thing she does with her legs' ); console .log(a.skills) console .log(b.skills);

Output will be:

[ 'Pistols' , 'Espionage' ] [ 'Pistols' , 'Espionage' , 'That grabby thing she does with her legs' ]

Contributing

Got an issue or a feature request? Log it.

Pull-requests are also welcome. 😸