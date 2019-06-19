openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fc

fast-clone

by Benji
1.5.13 (see all)

Extremely fast javascript deep cloning function

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Build Status Coverage Status Greenkeeper badge

DEPRECATION NOTICE

After a few years since it's creation, fast-clone is no longer the fastest cloning library on npm. Alternative packages have caught up and overtaken it. I had a last stab at optimising it while adding new features but alas optimising for performance further meant sacrificing features (and vice-versa). So I've decided to hand over the fast-clone npm namespace to a more worthy contender. rfdc (really fast deep clone) is exactly what it's initialism means: really fast.

The fastest deep cloning function on NPM that supports the following types:

  • Objects (POJOs, null, undefined)
  • Arrays
  • Dates
  • Regular Expressions
  • Strings
  • Numbers (NaN, Positive Infinity, Negative Infinity)
  • Booleans

Speed Comparison

Average runtime of various NPM clone libraries on a large complex object loaded from json files of varying sizes ranging from 3.5 MB to 15 MB.

Library7.15 MB
fast-clone120 ms
✘ deepClone138 ms
✘ lodash.cloneDeep155 ms
✘ snapshot1,127 ms
✘ angular.copy1,942 ms
✘ clone2,085 ms

Installation

NPM

npm install fast-clone --save

Yarn

yarn add fast-clone

Usage

Fast-clone is a UMD module so you can use it in Node.js, or in Browser either using Browserfy/Webpack, or by using the global clone function if not using a module loader.

TypeScript

import clone = require('fast-clone');

JavaScript

const clone = require('fast-clone');

const a = {
    name: 'Natasha Rominov',
    age: 30,
    skills: [
        'Pistols',
        'Espionage'
    ],
    dateOfBirth: new Date('1986-05-21T00:00:00.000Z')
};

const b = clone(a);

b.skills.push('That grabby thing she does with her legs');

console.log(a.skills)
console.log(b.skills);

Output will be:

['Pistols', 'Espionage']
['Pistols', 'Espionage', 'That grabby thing she does with her legs']

Contributing

Got an issue or a feature request? Log it.

Pull-requests are also welcome. 😸

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial