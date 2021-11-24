Chunk string into equal substrings with unicode support

Install

$ yarn add fast-chunk- string

Usage

const fastChunkString = require ( 'fast-chunk-string' ); fastChunkString( 'unicorns' , { size : 2 , unicodeAware : false }); fastChunkString( '😀😃😄😁' , { size : 2 , unicodeAware : false }); fastChunkString( '😀😃😄😁' , { size : 2 , unicodeAware : true });

Benchmarks

Run via yarn benchmark

~33 kb split by 2 kb x 1 ,246,204 ops/sec ±3.08% (75 runs sampled) ~33 kb split by 1 mb x 8 ,349,993 ops/sec ±0.63% (90 runs sampled) ~330 kb split by 2 kb x 155 ,141 ops/sec ±1.49% (81 runs sampled) ~330 kb split by 1 mb x 8 ,311,089 ops/sec ±1.92% (83 runs sampled) ~3.3 mb split by 2 kb x 15 ,827 ops/sec ±1.56% (86 runs sampled) ~3.3 mb split by 1 mb x 3 ,741,173 ops/sec ±1.14% (87 runs sampled) ~33 mb split by 2 kb x 1 ,579 ops/sec ±0.88% (84 runs sampled) ~33 mb split by 1 mb x 738 ,667 ops/sec ±0.38% (88 runs sampled) ~33 kb split by 2 kb with unicodeAware x 6.24 ops/sec ±2.67% (20 runs sampled) ~33 kb split by 1 mb with unicodeAware x 95.48 ops/sec ±1.01% (67 runs sampled) ~330 kb split by 2 kb with unicodeAware x 0.06 ops/sec ±5.09% (5 runs sampled) ~330 kb split by 1 mb with unicodeAware x 8.34 ops/sec ±3.33% (25 runs sampled)

License

MIT © Vlad Holubiev