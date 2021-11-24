openbase logo
fast-chunk-string

by shelfio
1.0.1 (see all)

Chunk string into equal substrings with unicode support

Documentation
2.1K

11

3mos ago

9

2

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

fast-chunk-string CircleCI

Chunk string into equal substrings with unicode support

Credits to stackoverflow.com/a/29202760/2727317

Install

$ yarn add fast-chunk-string

Usage

const fastChunkString = require('fast-chunk-string');

// the fastest way
fastChunkString('unicorns', {size: 2, unicodeAware: false});
// => ['un', 'ic', 'or', 'ns']

// ignore unicode, still fast but inaccurate
fastChunkString('😀😃😄😁', {size: 2, unicodeAware: false});
// => ['😀', '😃', '😄', '😁']

// respect unicode, slow but accurate
fastChunkString('😀😃😄😁', {size: 2, unicodeAware: true});
// => ['😀😃', '😄😁']

Benchmarks

Run via yarn benchmark

~33 kb split by 2 kb x 1,246,204 ops/sec ±3.08% (75 runs sampled)
~33 kb split by 1 mb x 8,349,993 ops/sec ±0.63% (90 runs sampled)
~330 kb split by 2 kb x 155,141 ops/sec ±1.49% (81 runs sampled)
~330 kb split by 1 mb x 8,311,089 ops/sec ±1.92% (83 runs sampled)
~3.3 mb split by 2 kb x 15,827 ops/sec ±1.56% (86 runs sampled)
~3.3 mb split by 1 mb x 3,741,173 ops/sec ±1.14% (87 runs sampled)
~33 mb split by 2 kb x 1,579 ops/sec ±0.88% (84 runs sampled)
~33 mb split by 1 mb x 738,667 ops/sec ±0.38% (88 runs sampled)
~33 kb split by 2 kb with unicodeAware x 6.24 ops/sec ±2.67% (20 runs sampled)
~33 kb split by 1 mb with unicodeAware x 95.48 ops/sec ±1.01% (67 runs sampled)
~330 kb split by 2 kb with unicodeAware x 0.06 ops/sec ±5.09% (5 runs sampled)
~330 kb split by 1 mb with unicodeAware x 8.34 ops/sec ±3.33% (25 runs sampled)

License

MIT © Vlad Holubiev

