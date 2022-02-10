Fast cartesian product.
Retrieves every possible combination between several arrays (cartesian product).
Fastest available library in JavaScript.
When producing millions of combinations or combining hundreds of arrays,
big-cartesian should be used
instead.
We are now using this library for ourworldindata.org and have seen an almost 50-fold performance increase from the naive method we used before!
@MarcelGerber
import fastCartesian from 'fast-cartesian'
console.log(
fastCartesian([
['red', 'blue'],
['circle', 'square'],
]),
)
// [
// [ 'red', 'circle' ],
// [ 'red', 'square' ],
// [ 'blue', 'circle' ],
// [ 'blue', 'square' ]
// ]
// Return initial indexes
console.log(
fastCartesian(
[
['red', 'blue'],
['circle', 'square'],
].map(Object.entries),
),
)
// [
// [ [ '0', 'red' ], [ '0', 'circle' ] ],
// [ [ '0', 'red' ], [ '1', 'square' ] ],
// [ [ '1', 'blue' ], [ '0', 'circle' ] ],
// [ [ '1', 'blue' ], [ '1', 'square' ] ]
// ]
You can try this library:
examples files in a terminal.
npm install fast-cartesian
This package is an ES module and must be loaded using
an
import or
import() statement,
not
require().
inputs:
Array<Array>\
Return value:
Array<Array>
Returns a two-dimensional
Array where each row is a combination of
inputs.
The following benchmarks compare the performance of this
library against alternatives
(
big-cartesian,
cartesian-product,
fast-cartesian-product,
power-cartesian-product,
cartesian and
lodash.product).
## fast-cartesian ######################
1 array 1.08ms
2 arrays 1.15ms
4 arrays 2.81ms
8 arrays 1.60ms
16 arrays 4.28ms
## cartesian-product ###################
1 array 3.56ms
2 arrays 2.72ms
4 arrays 11.21ms
8 arrays 13.41ms
16 arrays 19.29ms
## big-cartesian #######################
1 array 7.73ms
2 arrays 7.40ms
4 arrays 8.70ms
8 arrays 4.46ms
16 arrays 17.28ms
## power-cartesian-product #############
1 array 6.15ms
2 arrays 7.96ms
4 arrays 11.84ms
8 arrays 17.37ms
16 arrays 19.38ms
## cartesian ###########################
1 array 6.63ms
2 arrays 16.03ms
4 arrays 17.82ms
8 arrays 22.11ms
16 arrays 33.21ms
## fast-cartesian-product ##############
1 array 13.75ms
2 arrays 17.22ms
4 arrays 23.89ms
8 arrays 39.08ms
16 arrays 61.45ms
## lodash.product ######################
1 array 36.66ms
2 arrays 37.85ms
4 arrays 41.69ms
8 arrays 50.38ms
16 arrays 73.87ms
For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.
Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.
This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.
If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's
Edit
button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.
If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!
|
ehmicky
💻 🎨 🤔 📖
|
Marcel Gerber
💻
|
Paul Heidenreich
💻