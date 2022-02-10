Fast cartesian product.

Retrieves every possible combination between several arrays (cartesian product).

Fastest available library in JavaScript.

When producing millions of combinations or combining hundreds of arrays, big-cartesian should be used instead.

Testimonials

We are now using this library for ourworldindata.org and have seen an almost 50-fold performance increase from the naive method we used before! @MarcelGerber

Example

import fastCartesian from 'fast-cartesian' console .log( fastCartesian([ [ 'red' , 'blue' ], [ 'circle' , 'square' ], ]), ) console .log( fastCartesian( [ [ 'red' , 'blue' ], [ 'circle' , 'square' ], ].map( Object .entries), ), )

Demo

You can try this library:

either directly in your browser.

or by executing the examples files in a terminal.

Install

npm install fast-cartesian

This package is an ES module and must be loaded using an import or import() statement, not require() .

API

inputs : Array<Array> \ Return value: Array<Array>

Returns a two-dimensional Array where each row is a combination of inputs .

Benchmarks

The following benchmarks compare the performance of this library against alternatives ( big-cartesian , cartesian-product , fast-cartesian-product , power-cartesian-product , cartesian and lodash.product ).

1 array 1. 08ms 2 arrays 1. 15ms 4 arrays 2. 81ms 8 arrays 1. 60ms 16 arrays 4. 28ms 1 array 3. 56ms 2 arrays 2. 72ms 4 arrays 11. 21ms 8 arrays 13. 41ms 16 arrays 19. 29ms 1 array 7. 73ms 2 arrays 7. 40ms 4 arrays 8. 70ms 8 arrays 4. 46ms 16 arrays 17. 28ms 1 array 6. 15ms 2 arrays 7. 96ms 4 arrays 11. 84ms 8 arrays 17. 37ms 16 arrays 19. 38ms 1 array 6. 63ms 2 arrays 16. 03ms 4 arrays 17. 82ms 8 arrays 22. 11ms 16 arrays 33. 21ms 1 array 13. 75ms 2 arrays 17. 22ms 4 arrays 23. 89ms 8 arrays 39. 08ms 16 arrays 61. 45ms 1 array 36. 66ms 2 arrays 37. 85ms 4 arrays 41. 69ms 8 arrays 50. 38ms 16 arrays 73. 87ms

Support

For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.

Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.

Contributing

This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.

If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's Edit button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.

If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!