Readme

Codecov Build Node Twitter Medium

Fast cartesian product.

Retrieves every possible combination between several arrays (cartesian product).

Fastest available library in JavaScript.

When producing millions of combinations or combining hundreds of arrays, big-cartesian should be used instead.

Testimonials

We are now using this library for ourworldindata.org and have seen an almost 50-fold performance increase from the naive method we used before!

@MarcelGerber

Example

import fastCartesian from 'fast-cartesian'

console.log(
  fastCartesian([
    ['red', 'blue'],
    ['circle', 'square'],
  ]),
)
// [
//   [ 'red', 'circle' ],
//   [ 'red', 'square' ],
//   [ 'blue', 'circle' ],
//   [ 'blue', 'square' ]
// ]

// Return initial indexes
console.log(
  fastCartesian(
    [
      ['red', 'blue'],
      ['circle', 'square'],
    ].map(Object.entries),
  ),
)
// [
//   [ [ '0', 'red' ], [ '0', 'circle' ] ],
//   [ [ '0', 'red' ], [ '1', 'square' ] ],
//   [ [ '1', 'blue' ], [ '0', 'circle' ] ],
//   [ [ '1', 'blue' ], [ '1', 'square' ] ]
// ]

Demo

You can try this library:

Install

npm install fast-cartesian

This package is an ES module and must be loaded using an import or import() statement, not require().

API

fastCartesian(inputs)

inputs: Array<Array>\ Return value: Array<Array>

Returns a two-dimensional Array where each row is a combination of inputs.

Benchmarks

The following benchmarks compare the performance of this library against alternatives (big-cartesian, cartesian-product, fast-cartesian-product, power-cartesian-product, cartesian and lodash.product).

## fast-cartesian ######################
1 array                           1.08ms
2 arrays                          1.15ms
4 arrays                          2.81ms
8 arrays                          1.60ms
16 arrays                         4.28ms

## cartesian-product ###################
1 array                           3.56ms
2 arrays                          2.72ms
4 arrays                         11.21ms
8 arrays                         13.41ms
16 arrays                        19.29ms

## big-cartesian #######################
1 array                           7.73ms
2 arrays                          7.40ms
4 arrays                          8.70ms
8 arrays                          4.46ms
16 arrays                        17.28ms

## power-cartesian-product #############
1 array                           6.15ms
2 arrays                          7.96ms
4 arrays                         11.84ms
8 arrays                         17.37ms
16 arrays                        19.38ms

## cartesian ###########################
1 array                           6.63ms
2 arrays                         16.03ms
4 arrays                         17.82ms
8 arrays                         22.11ms
16 arrays                        33.21ms

## fast-cartesian-product ##############
1 array                          13.75ms
2 arrays                         17.22ms
4 arrays                         23.89ms
8 arrays                         39.08ms
16 arrays                        61.45ms

## lodash.product ######################
1 array                          36.66ms
2 arrays                         37.85ms
4 arrays                         41.69ms
8 arrays                         50.38ms
16 arrays                        73.87ms

Support

For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.

Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.

Contributing

This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.

If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's Edit button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.

If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!


ehmicky
💻 🎨 🤔 📖
Marcel Gerber
💻
Paul Heidenreich
💻

