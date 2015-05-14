When Node.js starts, a lot of the time is wasted on loading module files. Of the module loading time, most of the work is
actually searching for the module file on the filesystem. When you require a module, node will look for it at the
node_modules
folder relative to the requesting module. If not found there, it will start stepping up the folder hierarchy looking
for the module in each of the parent folders
node_modules folder.
This search scheme makes node.js do a lot
fs.statSync operations - an operation that throws an exception is the module file
does not exist.
Fast boot caches the location of module files those speeding the loading of the node.js process. By caching the locations, we reduce the number of io operations significantly.
For example, loading of an Express application (with no other modules) without fast-boot compared to with fast-boot -
| without fast-boot | with fast-boot
----------------- | ------------------- | --------------- fs.statSync | 713 | 0 fs.readFileSync | 152 | 62 fs.existsSync | 7 | 103 loading time | 93 mSec | 60 mSec
Note that the loading times are measured on a Mac Pro with SSD - on an actual VM running on hardware with spin disk the loading times will be considerably larger.
The module hooks into the node module 'module' and wraps the
_resolveFilename method, caching the files it finds
in order to improve node loading performance. Node does tons of file lookups as it resolves modules and does not cache
the found file locations.
fast-boot caches only modules located in the the projects
node_modules directory.
fast-boot supports two patterns of working:
The first time the application runs, fast-boot learns what modules are loaded and saves the list of those modules as a cache file (located by default in the tmp folder). The second time the application loads it uses the cache file and loads faster. It is assumed the cache file is located on a read/write enabled drive.
We can also improve the performance of the first time the application loads using a startup file. The startup file
is assumed to be created using a build step and distributed with the application sources, assumed to be read-only.
To create the startup file, load the application with all the modules and call
saveStartupList(). By default,
the startup file is saved in the project
node_modules folder.
Once the application loads using the startup file, any additional modules loaded not in the startup file will cause fast-boot to save a cache file in tmp.
Starts the caching
var nodeModuleCache = require("fast-boot");
nodeModuleCache.start(opts);
Start accepts an options parameter with two options
cacheFile - alternate cache file location. Defaults to
{os.tmpdir()}/module-locations-cache.json
startupFile - alternate startup file location. Defaults to
./node_modules/module-locations-cache.json, relative to the
process.cwd()
cacheKiller - used to invalidate the cache. Normally one will pass the application version number assuming that a different version
statusCallback - callback function called each time fast boot loads or saves.
function(message)
may have different version of dependencies making modules located in different locations. The default is the version number from package.json,
if one exists
stops the module
nodeModuleCache.stop();
saves the cache file. Callback is called after completed save with signature
function(err) {}
nodeModuleCache.saveCache();
saves the startup file. Callback is called after completed save with signature
function(err) {}
nodeModuleCache.saveStartupList();
reloads the modules list from the cache file (if exists) or the startup file (if exists)
nodeModuleCache.loadModuleList();
returns a statistics object about the caching effectiveness. The stats object include the following members
var stats = nodeModuleCache.stats();
console.log(stats.cacheHit);
console.log(stats.cacheMiss);
console.log(stats.notCached);