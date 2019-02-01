A variable sized bitfield (based on indexed-bitfield) that allows you to quickly iterate over the bits.
npm install fast-bitfield
Allocates a series of ~4kb bitfields (when needed) to store the underlying data efficiently.
const bitfield = require('fast-bitfield')
const bits = bitfield()
bits.set(1000, true)
bits.set(1000000000, true)
const ite = bits.iterator()
console.log(ite.next(true)) // 1000
console.log(ite.next(true)) // 1000000000
console.log(ite.next(true)) // -1
bits = bitfield()
Make a new fast bitfield
updated = bits.set(index, bool)
Set a bit.
Runs in
O(log32(maxBitIndex)) worst case but often
O(1)
bool = bits.get(index)
Get a bit.
Runs in
O(log32(maxBitIndex))
bits.fill(val, [start], [end])
Set a range of bits efficiently.
iterator = bits.iterator()
Make a new bit iterator.
iterator.seek(index)
Move the iterator to start at
index.
Runs in
O(log32(maxBitIndex))
index = iterator.next(bit)
Returns the index of the next
bit and -1 if none can be found.
Runs in
O(log32(distanceToNextBit))
MIT