A variable sized bitfield (based on indexed-bitfield) that allows you to quickly iterate over the bits.

npm install fast-bitfield

Allocates a series of ~4kb bitfields (when needed) to store the underlying data efficiently.

Usage

const bitfield = require ( 'fast-bitfield' ) const bits = bitfield() bits.set( 1000 , true ) bits.set( 1000000000 , true ) const ite = bits.iterator() console .log(ite.next( true )) console .log(ite.next( true )) console .log(ite.next( true ))

API

bits = bitfield()

Make a new fast bitfield

Set a bit.

Runs in O(log32(maxBitIndex)) worst case but often O(1)

bool = bits.get(index)

Get a bit.

Runs in O(log32(maxBitIndex))

Set a range of bits efficiently.

iterator = bits.iterator()

Make a new bit iterator.

Move the iterator to start at index .

Runs in O(log32(maxBitIndex))

index = iterator.next(bit)

Returns the index of the next bit and -1 if none can be found.

Runs in O(log32(distanceToNextBit))

License

MIT