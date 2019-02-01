openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fb

fast-bitfield

by Mathias Buus
1.2.2 (see all)

Variable sized bitfield that allows you to quickly iterate over bits

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fast-bitfield

A variable sized bitfield (based on indexed-bitfield) that allows you to quickly iterate over the bits.

npm install fast-bitfield

Allocates a series of ~4kb bitfields (when needed) to store the underlying data efficiently.

Usage

const bitfield = require('fast-bitfield')

const bits = bitfield()

bits.set(1000, true)
bits.set(1000000000, true)

const ite = bits.iterator()

console.log(ite.next(true)) // 1000
console.log(ite.next(true)) // 1000000000
console.log(ite.next(true)) // -1

API

bits = bitfield()

Make a new fast bitfield

updated = bits.set(index, bool)

Set a bit.

Runs in O(log32(maxBitIndex)) worst case but often O(1)

bool = bits.get(index)

Get a bit.

Runs in O(log32(maxBitIndex))

bits.fill(val, [start], [end])

Set a range of bits efficiently.

iterator = bits.iterator()

Make a new bit iterator.

iterator.seek(index)

Move the iterator to start at index.

Runs in O(log32(maxBitIndex))

index = iterator.next(bit)

Returns the index of the next bit and -1 if none can be found.

Runs in O(log32(distanceToNextBit))

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial