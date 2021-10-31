openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fast-average-color

by fast-average-color
7.0.1 (see all)

🍏🍊🍅 Fast Average Color

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.4K

GitHub Stars

667

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Gradient

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fast Average Color

NPM version NPM Downloads bundlephobia install size

Demo

A simple library that calculates average or dominant color of any images or videos in browser environment.

Features

  • Bet on speed
  • Some algorithms: simple, sqrt (default) and dominant
  • Small bundle size, tree shaking
  • Average color can be obtained from:
    • image
    • string (url of image)
    • video
    • canvas
    • array of numbers, Uint8Array or Uint8ClampedArray
  • Average color can be obtained from specific part of resource
  • Support for transparency (PNG, SVG and other formats)
  • Support for web workers
  • Support for Node.js

Table of contents

Unhandled Rejection (SecurityError): The operation is insecure.

The crossOrigin attribute allows images that are loaded from external origins to be used in canvas like the one they were being loaded from the current origin. Using images without CORS approval taints the canvas. Once a canvas has been tainted, you can no longer pull data back out of the canvas. By loading the canvas from cross origin domain, you are tainting the canvas.

You can prevent this by setting crossorigin="anonymous".

More examples

See code

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

postcss-minify-gradientsA modular minifier, built on top of the PostCSS ecosystem.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
10M
gra
granimCreate fluid and interactive gradient animations with this small javascript library.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
862
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
expo-linear-gradientAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
75K
gj
grade-jsThis JavaScript library produces complementary gradients generated from the top 2 dominant colours in supplied images.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
298
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tin
tinygradientFast and small gradients manipulation, built on top of TinyColor
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
46K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial