fast-array-diff is a npm module to find the common or different parts of two array, it based on the solution of LCS (Longest common subsequence) problems, widely used in diff/patch of two arrays (like diff/patch feature in git).

The algorithm of this module is implemented based on the paper "An O(ND) Difference Algorithm and its Variations" by Eugene Myers, Algorithm Vol. 1 No. 2, 1986, pp. 251-266. The difference of this implementation to the implementation of npm module diff is: the space complexity of this implementation is O(N), while the implementation of diff is O(ND), so this implementation will cost less memory on large data set. Note: although the time complexity of the implementations are both O(ND), this implementation run slower than the diff .

Installation

You can install the module via npm :

npm install fast-array-diff

API

same(arrayOld, arrayNew, compareFunc?) - Get the LCS of the two arrays. Return a list of the common subsequence. Like: [1,2,3] Note: The parameter compareFunc is optional, === will be used if no compare function supplied.

diff(arrayOld, arrayNew, compareFunc?) - Get the difference the two array. Return an object of the difference. Like this:

{ removed : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], added : [ 2 , 3 , 4 ] }

getPatch(arrayOld, arrayNew, compareFunc?) - Get the patch array which transform from old array to the new. Return an array of edit action. Like this:

[ { type : "remove" , oldPos : 0 , newPos : 0 , items : [ 1 ] }, { type : "add" , oldPos : 3 , newPos : 2 , items : [ 4 ] }, ];

applyPatch(arrayOld, patchArray) - Thansform the old array to the new from the input patch array Return the new Array. The input value format can be same of return value of getPatch , and for the remove type, the items can be replaced to length value which is number.

[ { type : "remove" , oldPos : 0 , newPos : 0 , items : [ 1 ] }, { type : "add" , oldPos : 3 , newPos : 2 , items : [ 4 ] }, { type : "remove" , oldPos : 5 , newPos : 3 , length : 3 }, ];

Examples

Example for same on array of number:

var diff = require ( "fast-array-diff" ); console .log(diff.same([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ], [ 2 , 1 , 4 ]));

Example for diff on array of Object with a compare function

function compare ( personA, personB ) { return ( personA.firstName === personB.firstName && personA.lastName === personB.lastName ); } var result = diff.diff( [ { firstName : "Foo" , lastName : "Bar" }, { firstName : "Apple" , lastName : "Banana" }, { firstName : "Foo" , lastName : "Bar" }, ], [ { firstName : "Apple" , lastName : "Banana" }, { firstName : "Square" , lastName : "Triangle" }, ], compare );

Example for getPatch on array of number:

var es = diff.getPatch([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 2 , 3 , 4 ]);

Example for applyPatch :

var arr = diff.applyPatch( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ { type : "remove" , oldPos : 0 , newPos : 0 , length : 1 }, { type : "add" , oldPos : 3 , newPos : 2 , items : [ 4 ] }, ] );

TypeScript

This module is written in TypeScript, you can import it directly in TypeScript and get the benefit of static type checking and auto-complete of IDE.

import * as diff from "fast-array-diff" ; console .log(diff.same([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 2 , 3 , 4 ])); let result: diff.DiffData< number > = diff.diff([ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 3 ]);

License

This module is licensed under MIT.

Changelog