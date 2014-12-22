JavaScript library for defining types and their properties with support for wrapping/unwrapping, serialization/deserialization, validation, and JSON schema.

Installation

npm install fashion-model --save

Overview

The fashion-model module provides utility code for defining data model types. These data model types provide helpful accessor methods (getters and setters) for the properties defined for the model type. This module is compatible with both web browser and Node.js runtime environments.

These models can be thought of as a "schema" that provide extra safeguards for working with objects. These model types are not tied to a specific data storage backend so you can use these in the browser or on the server-side with very little overhead. This approach to defining your schema is similar to Mongoose schemas except that this library is not tied to MongoDB or any other storage engine.

If you application is fetching data from the database for a client request and there is no need to process the data, then simply serialize the data without creating Model instances to wrap the data. Creating Model instances creates unnecessary overhead with no benefit (this is the default behavior of Mongoose). However, if you're accessing or setting properties on an object then you might find it helpful to wrap the raw object with a Model instance and use the getters and setters to work with the data.

Relationship to JSON Schema

Model definitions are similar to JSON Schema and, when possible, similar naming conventions were chosen. However, this module is more tailored to runtime usage. If desired, you can convert your model definitions to a JSON Schema representation fairly easily. See JSON Schema section for more information.

Usage

Requiring

const Model = require ( 'fashion-model' ); const Model = require ( 'fashion-model/Model' ); const Enum = require ( 'fashion-model/Enum' ); const NewModel = Model.extend(config); const NewEnum = Enum.create(config);

Primitive Types

The following primitive types are supported:

Data Type JavaScript Type Alias Model Type Any "any" require("fashion-model/Any") Date Date "date" require("fashion-model/Date") Boolean Boolean "boolean" require("fashion-model/Boolean") Number Number "number" require("fashion-model/Number") Integer "integer" require("fashion-model/Integer") String String "string" require("fashion-model/String") Array Array "array" / [] require("fashion-model/Array") Function Function "function" require("fashion-model/Function")

Complex Object Type

Declare custom complex object type:

const Address = Model.extend({ properties : { city : String , state : String , primary : Boolean , metadata : {} } });

Create instance via new constructor with no initial data:

const address = new Address(); address.setCity( 'San Francisco' ); address.setState( 'CA' ); address.setPrimary( true ); address.setMetadata({ a : 'b' });

Create instance via new constructor with some initial data:

const address = new Address({ city : 'San Francisco' , state : 'CA' , primary : true , metadata : { a : 'b' } });

Create instance via create method:

const address = Address.create(); address.setCity( 'San Francisco' ); address.setState( 'CA' ); address.setPrimary( true ); address.setMetadata({ a : 'b' });

Create instance by wrapping existing data:

address = Address.wrap({ city : 'San Francisco' , state : 'CA' , primary : true , metadata : { a : 'b' } });

Types that Implement EventEmitter

Types that extend Model will not implement the EventEmitter interface. If your type should be an EventEmitter then your type should either extend require('fashion-model/ObservableModel') or add the EventEmitter mixin. Types that implement EventEmitter will emit change and change:someProperty events

Example using ObservableModel:

const Something = require ( 'fashion-model/ObservableModel' ).extend({ properties : { value : String } });

Example using mixin:

const Something = require ( 'fashion-model/Model' ).extend({ properties : { value : String }, mixins : [ require ( 'fashion-model/mixins/EventEmitter' )] });

Listening for property value changes:

const something = new Something(); something.on( 'change:value' , function ( event ) { console .log( 'Old value: ' + event.oldValue, 'New value: ' + event.newValue); }); something.on( 'change' , function ( event ) { console .log( 'Property: ' + event.propertyName, 'Old value: ' + event.oldValue, 'New value: ' + event.newValue); });

Self-type References in Properties

In some use cases, the type of a property is the same type as the complex object for which the property is declared. For exampled, to build a linked list, each node has a pointer to the next node.

Here are some examples of self-type references:

const LinkedListNode = Model.extend({ properties : { next : 'self' , value : Object } }); const LinkedListNode = Model.extend({ properties : { next : { type : 'self' }, value : Object } }); const TreeNode = Model.extend({ properties : { children : [ 'self' ], value : Object } }); const TreeNode = Model.extend({ properties : { children : 'self[]' , value : Object } });

Getters and Setters

A getter and setter will be generated on the prototype, for each property defined in the model.

For example:

const Address = Model.extend({ properties : { city : String , state : String } }); const address = new Address(); address.setCity( 'New York' ); assert(address.getCity() === 'New York' )

Note: The getter function name will be always in the form get<PropertyName> . The setter function name will be always in the form set<PropertyName> . These rules do not change for properties with Boolean type.

Model prototype

The Model types are created via standard prototypical inheritance. If you wish to conveniently add other methods or properties to the prototype then use use the prototype property in the Model configuration.

For example:

const Person = Entity.extend({ properties : { firstName : String , lastName : String }, prototype : { getDisplayName : function ( ) { return this .getFirstName() + ' ' + this .getLastName(); } } });

Inheritance

Define your base Entity type:

const Entity = Model.extend({ properties : { id : String } });

Define a type that extends Entity:

const Person = Entity.extend({ properties : { email : String } });

The new Person type will recognize email (defined for Person ) and id (defined for Entity ) as properties.

const person = new Person(); person.setId( 'john-doe' ); person.setEmail( 'john.doe@example.com' );

You can also create getters for computed/derived properties.

For example:

const Person = Entity.extend({ properties : { firstName : String , lastName : String , displayName : { type : String get : function ( property ) { return this .getFirstName() + ' ' + this .getLastName(); } } } });

Non-persisted Properties

If you'd like to store computed properties in the Model instance for performance reasons but you don't want them to be persisted to storage, then you might want to mark an property as non-persisted.

For example, here's a Model type that will automatically update displayName whenever firstName or lastName is changed:

function _updateDisplayName ( person ) { person.setDisplayName(person.getFirstName() + ' ' + person.getLastName()); } const Person = Entity.extend({ properties : { firstName : { type : String , set : function ( value, property ) { this .data[property.getKey()] = value; _updateDisplayName( this ); } }, lastName : { type : String , set : function ( value, property ) { this .data[property.getKey()] = value; _updateDisplayName( this ); } }, displayName : { type : String , persist : false } } }); const person = new Person({ firstName : 'John' , lastName : 'Doe' }); assert(person.getDisplayName() === 'John Doe' ); const personObj = person.clean(); assert(personObj.displayName === undefined );

Model.unwrap(obj) can used to return the underlying data for a Model instance. If the given obj is not a Model instance then obj is returned.

SomeType.wrap(obj) can be used to ensure that the given obj is wrapped as SomeType . If obj is already SomeType then obj will simply be returned.

Examples:

const Address = Model.extend({ properties : { city : String , state : String } }); const address = new Address({ city : 'San Francisco' , state : 'CA' }); const addressObj = Model.unwrap(address); assert(addressObj.city === 'San Francisco' ); const addressWrapped = Address.wrap(addressObj); assert(addressWrapped.getCity() === 'San Francisco' ); assert(addressWrapped === address);

Clean

Model.clean(obj) should be used to return a clone of an object in which all non-persisted properties and metadata have been removed. The clean function will always return a deep clone of the given object if the given argument is non-null and not a primitive.

const address = new Address({ city : 'San Francisco' , state : 'CA' }); db.save(address.clean(), callback);

A Model can also control how its data is cleaned by providing a clean property. For example, this might be helpful for working with binary data by automatically encoding the binary data as a base64 string.

A Model type that is not wrapped (that is, when wrap: false flag is provided), its value will not be cleaned unless a function is provided for the clean property.

Here's an example how to use the clean function to convert a Buffer to a Base64 encoded string:

const Binary = Model.extend({ wrap : false , clean : function ( value ) { return value.toString( 'base64' ); }, coerce : function ( value, options ) { if (value == null ) { return value; } if (value.constructor === Buffer) { return value; } if ( Array .isArray(value)) { return new Buffer(value); } if (value.constructor === String ) { return new Buffer(value, 'base64' ); } this .coercionError(value, options, 'Invalid binary data.' ); } }); const Image = Model.extend({ properties : { data : Binary } }); const image = new Image({ data : someData }); assert(image.getData() instanceof Buffer); const cleanedImage = image.clean(); assert( typeof cleanedImage.data.constructor === 'string' ); console .log(cleanedImage.data);

Implementing a clean function on individual properties is also supported:

const Person = Model.extend({ properties : { name : String , ssn : { type : String , clean : function ( value, options ) { return (options.showSensitive) ? value : undefined ; } } } }); const person = new Person({ name : 'John' , ssn : 'abc123' }); assert.deepEqual(person.clean(), { name : 'John' }); assert.deepEqual(person.clean({ showSensitive : true }), { name : 'John' , ssn : 'abc123' });

Stringify

Model instances have a stringify function that can be used to safely stringify the instance.

For example:

console .log(model.stringify()); console .log(model.stringify( true ));

Type Coercion

As a developer, you may choose to be lenient about how certain non-Model instances are coerced into instances of a Model.

For example, consider this example of declaring ObjectId type that automatically coerces Strings to actual instances of require('mongodb').ObjectID :

const MongoDbObjectID = require ( 'mongodb' ).ObjectID; const ObjectId = Model.extend({ wrap : false , coerce : function ( data ) { if (data == null ) { return data; } else { return new MongoDbObjectID(data); } } }); const Entity = Model.extend({ id : { type : ObjectId, key : '_id' } })

Models that use the primitive Date type also benefit from type coercion. The Date coerce function provided by fashion-model automatically convert strings in ISO date format to Date instances. You will probably find this helpful because, by default, JSON.stringify(obj) will automatically convert Date objects to Strings using the standard ISO format.

For example:

const Document = Model.extend({ dateCreated : Date }); const document = new Document(); document .setDateCreated( '2014-12-22T21:18:45.905Z' );

Enum Type

Short-hand syntax for declaring an enum type:

const Color = Enum.create([ 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' ]);

Alternate syntax for declaring an enum type:

const Color = Enum.create({ values : [ 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' ] });

Enum type access patterns:

Based on the Color enum type declared in examples above, the constant enum values will be accessible from the new Color type. Each Color enum value will have some helper functions as shown shown in the examples below.

const color = Color.RED; assert(color.isRed()); assert(Color.RED.name() === 'red' ); assert(Color.RED.value() === 'red' ); assert(Color.RED.clean() === 'red' ); assert(Color.RED.ordinal() === 0 );

Object enum values:

const Color = Enum.create({ values : { red : { hex : '#FF0000' , name : 'Red' }, green : { hex : '#00FF00' , name : 'Green' }, blue : { hex : '#0000FF' , name : 'Blue' } } }); assert(Color.red.name() === 'red' ); assert(Color.red.value().hex === '#FF0000' ); assert(Color.red.value().name === 'Red' ); assert(Color.RED.name() === 'red' ); assert(Color.RED.value().hex === '#FF0000' ); assert(Color.RED.value().name === 'Red' ); assert(Color.RED.ordinal() === 0 );

Loop over values:

Color.values.forEach( function ( colorValue ) { console .log( 'Color ' + colorValue.name()); });

Loop over names:

Color.names.forEach( function ( colorName ) { console .log( 'Color ' + colorName); });

Array Type

Syntax:

const Color = Enum.create({ values : [ 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' ] }); const ColorPalette = Model.extend({ properties : { colors : { type : Array , items : Color } } });

Short-hand syntax:

const ColorPalette = Model.extend({ properties : { colors : [Color] } });

Accessing an array property:

const colorPalette = new ColorPalette({ colors : [ 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' ] }); colorPalette.getColors().forEach( function ( color, index ) { assert(color.constructor === Color); });

Object Validation

Using array to capture errors:

const errors = []; const person1 = Person.wrap({ name : 'John' , age : 'bad integer' }, errors); const person2 = new Person({ name : 'John' , age : 'bad integer' }, errors);

Using extended options:

const options = { errors : [], strict : true }; const person = new Person({ name : 'John' , age : 'bad integer' }, options);

JSON Schema

A Model type can be easily converted to an equivalent JSON schema with the following module:

const jsonSchema = require ( 'fashion-model/json-schema-draft4' ); const someModelSchema = jsonSchema.fromModel(SomeModel, options);

Option Type Purpose toRef function (Model) This function can be used to turn a Model definition to a reference name (return value will be used as value for $ref properties) isIgnoredProperty function (name, property) This function can be used to exclude a property from the schema definition of a complex object

Convert Model to JSON Schema

Define your models:

const Model = require ( 'fashion-model/Model' ); const Enum = require ( 'fashion-model/Enum' ); const Entity = Model.extend({ typeName : 'Entity' , properties : { id : String } }); const Gender = Enum.create({ typeName : 'Gender' , title : 'Gender' , description : 'A person\'s gender' , values : [ 'M' , 'F' ] }); const Species = Enum.create({ typeName : 'Species' , title : 'Species' , description : 'A species' , values : [ 'dog' , 'cat' ] }); const Pet = Model.extend({ typeName : 'Pet' , properties : { name : String , species : Species } }); const Person = Entity.extend({ typeName : 'Person' , title : 'Person' , description : 'A person' , properties : { name : String , dateOfBirth : Date , gender : Gender, age : 'integer' , pets : [Pet], favoriteNumbers : [ 'integer' ], anything : [], blob : Object } });

Convert your model to JSON schema:

const jsonSchema = require ( 'fashion-model/json-schema-draft4' ); const jsonSchemaOptions = { toRef : function ( Model ) { return Model.typeName; } }; const EntitySchema = jsonSchema.fromModel(Entity, jsonSchemaOptions); const GenderSchema = jsonSchema.fromModel(Gender, jsonSchemaOptions); const SpeciesSchema = jsonSchema.fromModel(Species, jsonSchemaOptions); const PetSchema = jsonSchema.fromModel(Pet, jsonSchemaOptions); const PersonSchema = jsonSchema.fromModel(Person, jsonSchemaOptions);

Entity JSON Schema:

{ "id" : "Entity" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "id" : { "type" : "string" } } }

Gender JSON Schema:

{ "id" : "Gender" , "title" : "Gender" , "description" : "A person's gender" , "type" : "string" , "enum" : [ "M" , "F" ] }

Species JSON Schema:

{ "id" : "Species" , "title" : "Species" , "description" : "A species" , "type" : "string" , "enum" : [ "dog" , "cat" ] }

Pet JSON Schema:

{ "id" : "Pet" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" }, "species" : { "$ref" : "Species" } } }

Person JSON Schema: