𝓕𝓪𝓻𝓻𝓸𝔀

Farrow is A Type-Friendly Web Framework for Node.js

Benefits

Expressive HTTP middleware like Koa but no need to modify req/res or ctx

or Strongly typed and type-safe from request to response via powerful schema-based validation

Provide React-Hooks-like mechanism which is useful for reusing code and integrating other parts of Server like database connection

Easy to learn and use if you were experienced in expressjs/koajs

Environment Requirement

TypeScript 4.3

Node.js 14.0.0

Usage

How to install

via npm npm install --save farrow farrow-pipeline farrow-schema farrow-http via yarn yarn add farrow farrow-pipeline farrow-schema farrow-http

How to setup a development environment

add scripts to your package.json

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "farrow dev" , "build" : "farrow build" , "start" : "farrow start" } }

and then:

npm run dev for developing

for developing npm run build for bundling the source code

for bundling the source code npm run start for running the output code of bundler

farrow assumes that your source code is in src folder, and the output code is in dist folder.

You can use farrow.config.js to change the default configuration, see the documentation for more detail.

How to setup a server

import { Http, Response } from 'farrow-http' const http = Http() http.use( () => { return Response.text( `Hello Farrow` ) }) http.listen( 3000 )

How to setup a https server

import { Https, Response } from 'farrow-http' const CERT = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, './keys/https-cert.pem' )) const KEY = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, './keys/https-key.pem' )) const CA = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'keys/https-csr.pem' )) const https = Https({ tls: { cert: CERT, ca: CA, key: KEY, }, }) https.use( () => { return Response.text( `Hello Farrow` ) }) https.listen( 3000 )

How to serve static assets

http.serve( '/static' , dirname)

How to respond text or json or html or file

http.use( () => { return Response.text( `Farrow` ) }) http.use( () => { return Response.json({ farrow: true , data: {}, }) }) http.use( () => { return Response.html( `<h1>Farrow</h1>` ) }) http.use( () => { return Response.file(filename) })

How to access request info

http.use( ( request ) => { console .log( 'pathname' , request.pathname) console .log( 'method' , request.method) console .log( 'query' , request.query) console .log( 'body' , request.body) console .log( 'headers' , request.headers) console .log( 'cookies' , request.cookies) })

How to match specific request

Click Router-Url-Schema to read more

http .match({ pathname: '/product' , query: { productId: Number , }, }) .use( ( request ) => { console .log( 'productId' , request.query.productId) }) http.get( '/get0/<arg0:int>?<arg1:int>' ).use( ( request ) => { return Response.json({ type : 'get' , request, }) })

How to pass new request info for downstream middleware

http.use( ( request, next ) => { return next({ ...request, pathname: '/fixed' , }) }) http.use( ( request ) => { console .log( 'pathname' , request.pathname) })

How to filter and manipulate response in upstream middleware

http.use( async (request, next) => { let response = await next() let headers = { 'header-key' : 'header-value' , } return Response.headers(headers).merge(response) }) http.use( async (request) => { return Response.json(request) })

How to set response headers

http.use( () => { return Response.header( 'a' , '1' ).header( 'b' , '2' ).text( 'ok' ) }) http.use( () => { return Response.headers({ a: '1' , b: '2' , }).text( 'ok' ) })

How to set response cookies

http.use( () => { return Response.cookie( 'a' , '1' ).cookie( 'b' , '2' ).text( 'ok' ) }) http.use( () => { return Response.cookies({ a: '1' , b: '2' , }).text( 'ok' ) })

How to set response status

http.use( () => { return Response.status( 404 , 'Not Found' ).html( 'some text' ) })

How to redirect

http.use( () => { return Response.redirect(targetUrl) })

How to merge responses

let response0 = Response.status( 200 ) let response1 = Response.header( 'a' , '1' ) let response2 = Response.header( 'b' , '2' ) let response3 = Response.cookie( 'c' , '3' ) let response = Response.merge(response0, response1, response2, response3) let response = response0.merge(response1, response2, response3)

How to add router

Router() has the same methods like Http() except http.listen(...) and http.server()

import { Http, Router, Response } from 'farrow-http' const http = Http() const product = Router() const user = Router() http.route( '/product' ).use(product) http.route( '/user' ).use(user) http.listen( 3000 ) product.get( '/<id:int>' ).use( async (request) => { return Response.json({ productId: request.params.id, }) }) product.get( '/info' ).use( async (request) => { return Response.json({ productInfo: {}, }) }) user.get( '/<id:int>' ).use( async (request) => { return Response.json({ userId: request.params.id, }) }) user.get( '/info' ).use( async (request) => { return Response.json({ userInfo: {}, }) })

How to add view-engine

Farrow provide an official server-side rendering library based on React , but you can implement your own via Response.html(...) or Response.stream(...) .

via npm npm install --save react react-dom farrow-react via yarn yarn add react react-dom farrow-react

import React from 'react' import { useReactView } from 'farrow-react' // use Link to auto prefix basename came from http.route(name, ...) or router.route(name, ...) import { Link } from 'farrow-react/Link' http.use(() => { let ReactView = useReactView({ docType: '<!doctype html>', // optional, specify the doctype in html response useStream: true, // optional, if ture it will use ReactDOMServer.renderToNodeStream internally }) return ReactView.render( <> <h1>Hello Farrow-React</h1> <Link href="/">Home</Link> </>, ) })

How to write a farrow hooks

Click here to learn more.

import { createContext } from 'farrow-pipeline' import { Http, HttpMiddleware } from 'farrow-http' import { useReactView } from 'farrow-react' // define an interface interface User { id: string name: string email: string } // define a farrow context via interface const UserContext = createContext<User | null>(null) // define a provider const UserProvider = (): HttpMiddleware => { return async (request, next) => { let session = SessionContext.get() let db = DbContext.get() if (!request?.cookies?.token) { return next() } let userId = await session.read(request?.cookies?.token) let user = await db.query({ User: { token, }, }) UserContext.set(user) return next() } } const http = Http() http.use(UserProvider()) http .match({ pathname: '/userinfo', }) .use(async (request, next) => { let ReactView = useReactView() // assert context value is not null or undefined and return context value let user = UserContext.assert() return ReactView.render(<div>{JSON.stringify(user)}</div>) })

Development

git clone and run command below to initilize project npm run init test npm run test

