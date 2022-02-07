Farrow is A Type-Friendly Web Framework for Node.js
req/res or
ctx
# via npm
npm install --save farrow farrow-pipeline farrow-schema farrow-http
# via yarn
yarn add farrow farrow-pipeline farrow-schema farrow-http
add
scripts to your
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "farrow dev",
"build": "farrow build",
"start": "farrow start"
}
}
and then:
npm run dev for developing
npm run build for bundling the source code
npm run start for running the output code of bundler
farrow assumes that your source code is in
src folder, and the output code is in
dist folder.
You can use
farrow.config.js to change the default configuration, see the documentation for more detail.
import { Http, Response } from 'farrow-http'
const http = Http()
// add http middleware
http.use(() => {
// returning response in middleware
return Response.text(`Hello Farrow`)
})
http.listen(3000)
import { Https, Response } from 'farrow-http'
const CERT = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, './keys/https-cert.pem'))
const KEY = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, './keys/https-key.pem'))
const CA = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'keys/https-csr.pem'))
const https = Https({
tls: {
cert: CERT,
ca: CA,
key: KEY,
},
})
// add http middleware
https.use(() => {
// returning response in middleware
return Response.text(`Hello Farrow`)
})
https.listen(3000)
http.serve('/static', dirname)
// respond text
http.use(() => {
return Response.text(`Farrow`)
})
// respond json
http.use(() => {
return Response.json({
farrow: true,
data: {},
})
})
// respond html
http.use(() => {
return Response.html(`<h1>Farrow</h1>`)
})
// respond file
http.use(() => {
return Response.file(filename)
})
http.use((request) => {
// access request pathname
console.log('pathname', request.pathname)
// access request method
console.log('method', request.method)
// access request query
console.log('query', request.query)
// access request body
console.log('body', request.body)
// access request headers
console.log('headers', request.headers)
// access request cookies
console.log('cookies', request.cookies)
})
Click Router-Url-Schema to read more
// http.match(schema).use(...middlewares)
// farrow will validate request info and extract the data for middlewares
// schema has the similar shape like request info: { pathname, method, query, body, headers, cookies, params }
// the params is readed from path-to-regexp if you config schema.pathname to be /product/:id, and params is equal to { id }
// learn more about pathname: https://github.com/pillarjs/path-to-regexp#usage
http
.match({
pathname: '/product',
// if method was not given, the default value wounld be `GET`.
query: {
productId: Number,
},
})
.use((request) => {
// productId is a number
console.log('productId', request.query.productId)
})
// or using routing-methods
http.get('/get0/<arg0:int>?<arg1:int>').use((request) => {
return Response.json({
type: 'get',
request,
})
})
http.use((request, next) => {
// no need to modify the request, just calling next(new_request) with a new request info
return next({
...request,
pathname: '/fixed',
})
})
http.use((request) => {
// request pathname will be '/fixed'
console.log('pathname', request.pathname)
})
http.use(async (request, next) => {
// next() returning response received from downstream
let response = await next()
let headers = {
'header-key': 'header-value',
}
// filter or merge response and return
return Response.headers(headers).merge(response)
})
http.use(async (request) => {
return Response.json(request)
})
http.use(() => {
return Response.header('a', '1').header('b', '2').text('ok')
})
// or
http.use(() => {
return Response.headers({
a: '1',
b: '2',
}).text('ok')
})
http.use(() => {
return Response.cookie('a', '1').cookie('b', '2').text('ok')
})
// or
http.use(() => {
return Response.cookies({
a: '1',
b: '2',
}).text('ok')
})
http.use(() => {
return Response.status(404, 'Not Found').html('some text')
})
http.use(() => {
return Response.redirect(targetUrl)
})
let response0 = Response.status(200)
let response1 = Response.header('a', '1')
let response2 = Response.header('b', '2')
let response3 = Response.cookie('c', '3')
let response = Response.merge(response0, response1, response2, response3)
// or
let response = response0.merge(response1, response2, response3)
Router() has the same methods like
Http() except
http.listen(...) and
http.server()
import { Http, Router, Response } from 'farrow-http'
// create http
const http = Http()
// create product router
const product = Router()
// create user router
const user = Router()
// add sub route for product
http.route('/product').use(product)
// add sub route for user
http.route('/user').use(user)
http.listen(3000)
// handle product router
// this will match /product/:id
product.get('/<id:int>').use(async (request) => {
return Response.json({
productId: request.params.id,
})
})
// this will match /product/info
product.get('/info').use(async (request) => {
return Response.json({
productInfo: {},
})
})
// handle user router
// this will match /user/:id
user.get('/<id:int>').use(async (request) => {
return Response.json({
userId: request.params.id,
})
})
// this will match /user/info
user.get('/info').use(async (request) => {
return Response.json({
userInfo: {},
})
})
Farrow provide an official server-side rendering library based on
React, but you can implement your own via
Response.html(...) or
Response.stream(...).
# via npm
npm install --save react react-dom farrow-react
# via yarn
yarn add react react-dom farrow-react
import React from 'react'
import { useReactView } from 'farrow-react'
// use Link to auto prefix basename came from http.route(name, ...) or router.route(name, ...)
import { Link } from 'farrow-react/Link'
http.use(() => {
let ReactView = useReactView({
docType: '<!doctype html>', // optional, specify the doctype in html response
useStream: true, // optional, if ture it will use ReactDOMServer.renderToNodeStream internally
})
return ReactView.render(
<>
<h1>Hello Farrow-React</h1>
<Link href="/">Home</Link>
</>,
)
})
import { createContext } from 'farrow-pipeline'
import { Http, HttpMiddleware } from 'farrow-http'
import { useReactView } from 'farrow-react'
// define an interface
interface User {
id: string
name: string
email: string
}
// define a farrow context via interface
const UserContext = createContext<User | null>(null)
// define a provider
const UserProvider = (): HttpMiddleware => {
return async (request, next) => {
let session = SessionContext.get()
let db = DbContext.get()
if (!request?.cookies?.token) {
return next()
}
let userId = await session.read(request?.cookies?.token)
let user = await db.query({
User: {
token,
},
})
UserContext.set(user)
return next()
}
}
const http = Http()
http.use(UserProvider())
http
.match({
pathname: '/userinfo',
})
.use(async (request, next) => {
let ReactView = useReactView()
// assert context value is not null or undefined and return context value
let user = UserContext.assert()
return ReactView.render(<div>{JSON.stringify(user)}</div>)
})
# git clone and run command below to initilize project
npm run init
# test
npm run test
👤 Jade Gu
Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page.
Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!
Copyright © 2021 Jade Gu.
This project is MIT licensed.