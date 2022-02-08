Works on all modern browsers that were released in the last 12 months.
Independent developers have reported success when using FarmBotJS in a Node environment, but we do not test against Node based setups, nor do we (FarmBot, Inc) use FarmBotJS in a production Node environment. Issue reports related to NodeJS are highly appreciated.
npm install farmbot
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/farmbot@latest/dist/farmbot_single_file.js"></script>
<script>
var farmbot123 = new fbjs.Farmbot({ token: "foo.bar.baz" });
</script>
npm run test
Please raise an issue if you require support with other package managers.
Login using your API token from the Farmbot Web App.
Click here for instructions on how to generate an API token.
import { Farmbot } from "farmbot";
var SUPER_SECRET_TOKEN = "eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJSUzI1NiJ9.eyJzdWIiOiJ0ZXN0MTIzQHRlc3QuY29tIiwiaWF0IjoxNDU5MTA5NzI4LCJqdGkiOiI5MjJhNWEwZC0wYjNhLTQ3NjctOTMxOC0xZTQxYWU2MDAzNTIiLCJpc3MiOiJodHRwOi8vbG9jYWxob3N0OjMwMDAvIiwiZXhwIjoxNDU5NDU1MzI4LCJtcXR0IjoibG9jYWxob3N0IiwiYm90IjoiYWE3YmIzN2YtNWJhMy00NjU0LWIyZTQtNThlZDU3NDY1MDhjIn0.KpkNGR9YH68AF3iHP48GormqXzspBJrDGm23aMFGyL_eRIN8iKzy4gw733SaJgFjmebJOqZkz3cly9P5ZpCKwlaxAyn9RvfjQgFcUK0mywWAAvKp5lHfOFLhBBGICTW1r4HcZBgY1zTzVBw4BqS4zM7Y0BAAsflYRdl4dDRG_236p9ETCj0MSYxFagfLLLq0W63943jSJtNwv_nzfqi3TTi0xASB14k5vYMzUDXrC-Z2iBdgmwAYUZUVTi2HsfzkIkRcTZGE7l-rF6lvYKIiKpYx23x_d7xGjnQb8hqbDmLDRXZJnSBY3zGY7oEURxncGBMUp4F_Yaf3ftg4Ry7CiA";
let bot = new Farmbot({ token: SUPER_SECRET_TOKEN });
bot
.connect()
.then(function () {
return bot.moveRelative({ x: 1, y: 2, z: 3, speed: 100 });
});
bot
.connect()
.then(function(bot){
console.log("Bot online!");
return bot.emergencyStop(); // You can chain commands.
})
.then(function(bot){
console.log("Bot has stopped!");
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.log("Something went wrong :(");
});
Call RPC commands using the corresponding method on
bot. All RPC commands return a promise.
bot
.home({ axis: "x", speed: 800 })
.then(function (ack) {
console.log("X Axis is now at 0.");
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log("Failed to bring X axis home.");
})
See the annotated type definitions for available methods and properties.
var bot = Farmbot({ token: '---'});
bot.on("eventName", function(data, eventName) {
console.log("I just got an" + eventName + " event!");
console.log("This is the payload: " + data);
})
// "I just got an eventName event!"
// "This is the payload: any javascript object or primitive"
bot.emit("eventName", "any javascript object or primitive");
var eventHandlers = bot.event("eventName");
// [function(){...}]
"status": Most important. When the REMOTE device state changes (eg: "x" goes from 0 to 100), the bot will emit this event.
"logs": The bot will send logs to this channel.
"offline": Connection lost. Note: FarmbotJS will try to auto-reconnect.
"online": Client is connected and subscribed to bot.
"sent": Triggered when the application begins sending a message.
"sync": A resource on the API has changed.
<random uuid>: RPC commands have UUIDs when they leave the browser. When the bot responds to that message, FarmbotJS will emit an event named after the request's UUID. Mostly for internal use.
"malformed": When the bot gets a bad RPC command, it will notify you via this channel.
*: Catch all events (for debugging).
We take security seriously and value the input of independent researchers. Please see our responsible disclosure guidelines.