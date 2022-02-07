History repeats itself.
Farce provides a Redux store enhancer that wraps a series of middlewares to allow controlling browser navigation by dispatching actions and to allow managing location state with the rest of your store state.
import {
Actions as FarceActions,
BrowserProtocol,
createHistoryEnhancer,
locationReducer,
queryMiddleware,
} from 'farce';
import { combineReducers, createStore } from 'redux';
const store = createStore(
combineReducers({
location: locationReducer,
}),
createHistoryEnhancer({
protocol: new BrowserProtocol(),
middlewares: [queryMiddleware],
}),
);
store.dispatch(FarceActions.init());
// To navigate to a new location:
store.dispatch(FarceActions.push('/new/path'));
// To get the current location:
const location = store.getState().location;
// -> { action: 'PUSH', pathname: '/new/path', ... }
$ npm i -S redux
$ npm i -S farce
Create a history enhancer with
createHistoryEnhancer. Configure it with an options object with a
protocol property to control how to interact with browser APIs and an optional
middlewares property to customize handling of location objects. Use this history enhancer to enhance your store.
Install
locationReducer to track the current location state in your store.
const store = createStore(
combineReducers({
location: locationReducer,
}),
createHistoryEnhancer({
protocol: new BrowserProtocol(),
middlewares: [queryMiddleware],
}),
);
Dispatch
FarceActions.init() to initialize up your store with the current browser state and to set up event listeners.
Dispatch
FarceActions.push(location),
FarceActions.replace(location), or
FarceActions.go(delta) to navigate.
// Add a /foo history entry.
store.dispatch(FarceActions.push('/foo'));
// Replace the current history entry with /bar.
store.dispatch(FarceActions.replace('/bar'));
// Go back one entry.
store.dispatch(FarceActions.go(-1));
If you want to tear down all event listeners, dispatch
FarceActions.dispose().
store.dispatch(FarceActions.dispose());
BrowserProtocol
BrowserProtocol uses the browser URL path and the HTML5 History API.
const protocol = new BrowserProtocol();
The examples here assume the use of a
new BrowserProtocol().
HashProtocol
HashProtocol uses the URL hash for navigation, and is intended for use in cases where server-side routing is not available, or in legacy environments where the HTML5 History API is not available. Prefer using
BrowserProtocol over
HashProtocol when possible.
const protocol = new HashProtocol();
ServerProtocol
ServerProtocol uses a fixed, in-memory location for use in server-side rendering. It takes the path for the location to use.
ServerProtocol instances do not support
location.state and cannot navigate.
// Given a standard Node request object:
const protocol = new ServerProtocol(req.url);
MemoryProtocol
MemoryProtocol tracks the current location and the location history in memory. It is intended for use in tests exercising navigation, and in cases where actual browser navigation is not possible or not desired, such as in browser plugins and in Electron apps.
MemoryProtocol requires an initial location.
const protocol = new MemoryProtocol(initialLocation);
MemoryProtocol also supports persisting the location history state to session storage, which allows for use cases like preserving navigation state when refreshing in an Electron app.
const protocol = new MemoryProtocol(initialLocation, { persistent: true });
queryMiddleware and
createQueryMiddleware
The
queryMiddleware middleware adds support for the
query property, which enables the use of query objects to set the search string.
The
createQueryMiddleware middleware factory creates a custom query middleware. It takes a configuration object with
parse and
stringify functions as properties to configure parsing and stringifying queries.
import qs from 'qs';
const customQueryMiddleware = createQueryMiddleware({
parse: qs.parse,
stringify: qs.stringify,
});
The examples here assume the use of
queryMiddleware.
createBasenameMiddleware
The
createBasenameMiddleware middleware factory creates a middleware that implicitly prepends all paths with a base path. It takes a configuration object with a
basename string.
// With this middleware, dispatching FarceActions.push('/bar') will navigate to
// /foo/bar:
const basenameMiddleware = createBasenameMiddleware({ basename: '/foo' });
The
locationReducer reducer updates the store state with a location object. Location objects have the following properties:
action:
'PUSH' or
'REPLACE' if the location was reached via
FarceActions.push or
FarceActions.replace respectively;
'POP' on the initial location, or if the location was reached via the browser back or forward buttons or via
FarceActions.go
pathname: the path name; as on
window.location
search: the search string; as on
window.location
hash: the location hash; as on
window.location
key: if present, a unique key identifying the current history entry
index: the current index of the history entry, starting at 0 for the initial entry; this increments on
FarceActions.push but not on
FarceActions.replace
delta: the difference between the current
index and the
index of the previous location
state: additional location state that is not part of the URL
If a
queryMiddleware is applied, the location object will also contain a
query property that is the parsed query object from the search string. If a
basenameMiddleware is applied,
pathname will be relative to the specified
basename.
FarceActions.push and
FarceActions.replace take a location descriptor. A location descriptor can be an object with the shape of the location object. If it is an object, the
action,
key,
index, and
delta keys are ignored. A location descriptor can also be a string with the full path.
// Location descriptor string:
store.dispatch(FarceActions.push('/foo?bar=baz#qux'));
// Equivalent location descriptor object:
store.dispatch(
FarceActions.push({
pathname: '/foo',
search: '?bar=baz',
hash: '#qux',
}),
);
// Given a location object, you can override a subset of its properties:
store.dispatch(
FarceActions.replace({
...location,
query: { the: 'new-query' },
hash: '#new-hash',
}),
);
The history enhancer adds a
farce object as a property to the store that exposes
createHref and
createLocation methods.
createHref takes a location descriptor and returns a link
href.
createLocation takes a location descriptor and returns a fully-populated location descriptor object.
const href = store.farce.createHref({
pathname: '/foo',
query: { the: 'query' },
});
// -> '/foo?the=query'
const location = store.farce.createLocation('/foo?the=query');
// -> { pathname: '/foo', query: { the: 'query' }, ... }
The
farce object on the store also has an
addNavigationListener method. This method takes a navigation listener function and an optional options object and returns a function to remove the navigation listener.
const removeNavigationListener = store.farce.addNavigationListener(
(location) =>
location.pathname === '/bar'
? 'Are you sure you want to go to /bar?'
: true,
);
// To remove the navigation listener:
removeNavigationListener();
The navigation listener function receives the location to which the user is attempting to navigate. This function may return:
true to allow navigation
false to block navigation
When adding a navigation listener, you can set the
beforeUnload option to run the listener when the user attempts to leave the page entirely. If
beforeUnload is set, the navigation listener will be called with a
null location when the user attempts to leave the page. In this scenario, the navigation listener must return a non-promise value.
store.farce.addNavigationListener(
(location) => {
if (!location) {
return false;
}
return asyncConfirm(location);
},
{ beforeUnload: true },
);
The
StateStorage class provides transient storage associated with location objects. This can be used for tracking values like scroll position that should not be propagated when using a location object to build a new location descriptor. The
StateStorage constructor takes the
farce property from the store and a
namespace string to uniquely identify the state storage instance.
const stateStorage = new StateStorage(store.farce, 'my-transient-state');
The state storage object exposes
read and
save methods. The
save method takes a location object, an optional key to further qualify the saved property, and a JSON-serializable value; it saves the value to session storage. The
read method takes the location object and the key; it returns the saved value if retrievable or
undefined otherwise.
stateStorage.save(location, null, 1);
stateStorage.save(location, 'foo', [2, 3]);
const value1 = stateStorage.read(location);
// -> 1
const value2 = stateStorage.read(location, 'foo');
// -> [2, 3]
const value3 = stateStorage.read(location, 'bar');
// -> undefined
StateStorage intentionally ignores errors. As such, it should be treated as unreliable. Do not use
StateStorage for managing state that is critical to the operation of your application.
The top-level
farce package exports everything available in this library. It is unlikely that any single application will use all the features available. As such, for real applications, you should import the modules you need directly, to pull in only the code that you use.
import BrowserProtocol from 'farce/BrowserProtocol';
import createHistoryEnhancer from 'farce/createHistoryEnhancer';
import queryMiddleware from 'farce/queryMiddleware';
// Instead of:
// import {
// BrowserProtocol,
// createHistoryEnhancer,
// queryMiddleware,
// } from 'farce';