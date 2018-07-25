openbase logo
fantasy-promises

by fantasyland
0.1.0 (see all)

Fantasy Land compatible monadic promises

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

17

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Fantasy Promises

This library implements purely functional, monadic promises.

Promise(fork)

Promise is a constructor which takes a fork function. The fork function takes one argument:

fork(resolve)

The resolve callback gets called on a value.

Promise.of(x)

Creates a Promise that contains a successful value.

chain(f)

Returns a new promise that evaluates f when the current promise is successfully fulfilled. f must return a new promise.

map(f)

Returns a new promise that evaluates f on a value and passes it through to the resolve function.

extract()

Executes a promise to get a value.

extend(f)

Returns a new promise that evaluates f over the promise to get a value.

Fantasy Land Compatible

