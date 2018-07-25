Fantasy Promises

This library implements purely functional, monadic promises.

Promise is a constructor which takes a fork function. The fork function takes one argument:

The resolve callback gets called on a value.

Creates a Promise that contains a successful value.

Returns a new promise that evaluates f when the current promise is successfully fulfilled. f must return a new promise.

Returns a new promise that evaluates f on a value and passes it through to the resolve function.

Executes a promise to get a value.

Returns a new promise that evaluates f over the promise to get a value.

Fantasy Land Compatible