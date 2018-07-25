This library implements purely functional, monadic promises.
Promise(fork)
Promise is a constructor which takes a
fork function. The
fork
function takes one argument:
fork(resolve)
The
resolve callback gets called on a value.
Promise.of(x)
Creates a Promise that contains a successful value.
chain(f)
Returns a new promise that evaluates
f when the current promise
is successfully fulfilled.
f must return a new promise.
map(f)
Returns a new promise that evaluates
f on a value and passes it
through to the resolve function.
extract()
Executes a promise to get a value.
extend(f)
Returns a new promise that evaluates
f over the promise to get a
value.