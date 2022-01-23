Property-based tests to verify the lawfulness of Fantasy Land -compliant algebraic data types.
Add
fantasy-laws,
jsverify,
sanctuary-show, and
sanctuary-type-classes to
"devDependencies" in package.json,
then run
npm install.
Usage is best explained by example. The following code defines a Sum type which is intended to satisfy Setoid, Semigroup, Monoid, and Group:
function Sum(value) {
if (!(this instanceof Sum)) return new Sum (value);
this.value = value;
}
// Sum.fantasy-land/empty :: () -> Sum
Sum['fantasy-land/empty'] = function() { return Sum (0); };
// Sum#fantasy-land/equals :: Sum ~> Sum -> Boolean
Sum.prototype['fantasy-land/equals'] = function(other) {
return Z.equals (this.value, other.value);
};
// Sum#fantasy-land/concat :: Sum ~> Sum -> Sum
Sum.prototype['fantasy-land/concat'] = function(other) {
return Sum (this.value + other.value);
};
// Sum#fantasy-land/invert :: Sum ~> () -> Sum
Sum.prototype['fantasy-land/invert'] = function() {
return Sum (-this.value);
};
The following steps demonstrate how to test the Group laws:
Import
fantasy-laws,
jsverify,
sanctuary-show, and
sanctuary-type-classes:
import laws from 'fantasy-laws';
import jsc from 'jsverify';
import show from 'sanctuary-show';
import Z from 'sanctuary-type-classes';
Import the type to be tested:
import Sum from '../Sum.js';
Define an "arbitrary" for the type:
// SumArb :: Arbitrary Sum
const SumArb = jsc.number.smap (Sum, sum => sum.value, show);
Provide the fixed parameters to
laws.Group:
const {leftInverse, rightInverse} = laws.Group (Z.equals, Sum);
Provide the appropriate number of arbitraries to the function associated with a particular law to produce a thunk:
// testLeftInverse :: () -> Undefined !
const testLeftInverse = leftInverse (SumArb);
// testRightInverse :: () -> Undefined !
const testRightInverse = rightInverse (SumArb);
To run the tests, invoke the thunk or use a test runner such as Mocha:
suite ('Group laws', () => {
test ('left inverse', testLeftInverse);
test ('right inverse', testRightInverse);
});