Property-based tests to verify the lawfulness of Fantasy Land -compliant algebraic data types.

Installation

Add fantasy-laws , jsverify , sanctuary-show , and sanctuary-type-classes to "devDependencies" in package.json, then run npm install .

Usage

Usage is best explained by example. The following code defines a Sum type which is intended to satisfy Setoid, Semigroup, Monoid, and Group:

function Sum ( value ) { if (!( this instanceof Sum)) return new Sum (value); this .value = value; } Sum[ 'fantasy-land/empty' ] = function ( ) { return Sum ( 0 ); }; Sum.prototype[ 'fantasy-land/equals' ] = function ( other ) { return Z.equals ( this .value, other.value); }; Sum.prototype[ 'fantasy-land/concat' ] = function ( other ) { return Sum ( this .value + other.value); }; Sum.prototype[ 'fantasy-land/invert' ] = function ( ) { return Sum (- this .value); };

The following steps demonstrate how to test the Group laws: