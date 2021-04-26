(aka "Algebraic JavaScript Specification")
This project specifies interoperability of common algebraic structures:
An algebra is a set of values, a set of operators that it is closed under and some laws it must obey.
Each Fantasy Land algebra is a separate specification. An algebra may have dependencies on other algebras which must be implemented.
The type signature notation used in this document is described below:1
:: "is a member of".
e :: t can be read as: "the expression
e is a member of type
t".
true :: Boolean - "
true is a member of type
Boolean".
42 :: Integer, Number - "
42 is a member of the
Integer and
Number types".
Array is a type constructor which takes one type argument.
Array String is the type of all arrays of strings. Each of the
following has type
Array String:
[],
['foo', 'bar', 'baz'].
Array (Array String) is the type of all arrays of arrays of strings.
Each of the following has type
Array (Array String):
[],
[ [], [] ],
[ [], ['foo'], ['bar', 'baz'] ].
-> (arrow) Function type constructor.
-> is an infix type constructor that takes two type arguments where
left argument is the input type and the right argument is the output type.
->'s input type can be a grouping of types to create the type of a
function which accepts zero or more arguments. The syntax is:
(<input-types>) -> <output-type>, where
<input-types> comprises zero
or more comma–space (
, )-separated type representations and parens
may be omitted for unary functions.
String -> Array String is a type satisfied by functions which take a
String and return an
Array String.
String -> Array String -> Array String is a type satisfied by functions
which take a
String and return a function which takes an
Array String
and returns an
Array String.
(String, Array String) -> Array String is a type satisfied by functions
which take a
String and an
Array String as arguments and return an
Array String.
() -> Number is a type satisfied by functions
which do not take arguments and return a
Number.
~> (squiggly arrow) Method type constructor.
a ~> a -> a is a type satisfied by methods on Objects of type
a which
take a type
a as an argument and return a value of type
a.
=> (fat arrow) Expresses constraints on type variables.
a ~> a -> a (see squiggly arrow above),
a can be of any type.
Semigroup a => a ~> a -> a adds a constraint such that the type
a
must now satisfy the
Semigroup typeclass. To satisfy a typeclass means
to lawfully implement all functions/methods specified by that typeclass.
For example:
fantasy-land/traverse :: Applicative f, Traversable t => t a ~> (TypeRep f, a -> f b) -> f (t b)
'-------------------' '--------------------------' '-' '-------------------' '-----'
' ' ' ' '
' ' - type constraints ' ' - argument types ' - return type
' '
'- method name ' - method target type
Certain behaviours are defined from the perspective of a member of a type.
Other behaviours do not require a member. Thus certain algebras require a
type to provide a value-level representative (with certain properties). The
Identity type, for example, could provide
Id as its type representative:
Id :: TypeRep Identity.
If a type provides a type representative, each member of the type must have
a
constructor property which is a reference to the type representative.
a['fantasy-land/equals'](a) === true (reflexivity)
a['fantasy-land/equals'](b) === b['fantasy-land/equals'](a) (symmetry)
a['fantasy-land/equals'](b) and
b['fantasy-land/equals'](c), then
a['fantasy-land/equals'](c) (transitivity)
fantasy-land/equals method
fantasy-land/equals :: Setoid a => a ~> a -> Boolean
A value which has a Setoid must provide a
fantasy-land/equals method. The
fantasy-land/equals method takes one argument:
a['fantasy-land/equals'](b)
b must be a value of the same Setoid
b is not the same Setoid, behaviour of
fantasy-land/equals is
unspecified (returning
false is recommended).
fantasy-land/equals must return a boolean (
true or
false).
A value that implements the Ord specification must also implement the Setoid specification.
a['fantasy-land/lte'](b) or
b['fantasy-land/lte'](a) (totality)
a['fantasy-land/lte'](b) and
b['fantasy-land/lte'](a), then
a['fantasy-land/equals'](b) (antisymmetry)
a['fantasy-land/lte'](b) and
b['fantasy-land/lte'](c), then
a['fantasy-land/lte'](c) (transitivity)
fantasy-land/lte method
fantasy-land/lte :: Ord a => a ~> a -> Boolean
A value which has an Ord must provide a
fantasy-land/lte method. The
fantasy-land/lte method takes one argument:
a['fantasy-land/lte'](b)
b must be a value of the same Ord
b is not the same Ord, behaviour of
fantasy-land/lte is
unspecified (returning
false is recommended).
fantasy-land/lte must return a boolean (
true or
false).
a['fantasy-land/compose'](b)['fantasy-land/compose'](c) === a['fantasy-land/compose'](b['fantasy-land/compose'](c)) (associativity)
fantasy-land/compose method
fantasy-land/compose :: Semigroupoid c => c i j ~> c j k -> c i k
A value which has a Semigroupoid must provide a
fantasy-land/compose method. The
fantasy-land/compose method takes one argument:
a['fantasy-land/compose'](b)
b must be a value of the same Semigroupoid
b is not the same semigroupoid, behaviour of
fantasy-land/compose is
unspecified.
fantasy-land/compose must return a value of the same Semigroupoid.
A value that implements the Category specification must also implement the Semigroupoid specification.
a['fantasy-land/compose'](C['fantasy-land/id']()) is equivalent to
a (right identity)
C['fantasy-land/id']()['fantasy-land/compose'](a) is equivalent to
a (left identity)
fantasy-land/id method
fantasy-land/id :: Category c => () -> c a a
A value which has a Category must provide a
fantasy-land/id function on its
type representative:
C['fantasy-land/id']()
Given a value
c, one can access its type representative via the
constructor property:
c.constructor['fantasy-land/id']()
fantasy-land/id must return a value of the same Category
a['fantasy-land/concat'](b)['fantasy-land/concat'](c) is equivalent to
a['fantasy-land/concat'](b['fantasy-land/concat'](c)) (associativity)
fantasy-land/concat method
fantasy-land/concat :: Semigroup a => a ~> a -> a
A value which has a Semigroup must provide a
fantasy-land/concat method. The
fantasy-land/concat method takes one argument:
s['fantasy-land/concat'](b)
b must be a value of the same Semigroup
b is not the same semigroup, behaviour of
fantasy-land/concat is
unspecified.
fantasy-land/concat must return a value of the same Semigroup.
A value that implements the Monoid specification must also implement the Semigroup specification.
m['fantasy-land/concat'](M['fantasy-land/empty']()) is equivalent to
m (right identity)
M['fantasy-land/empty']()['fantasy-land/concat'](m) is equivalent to
m (left identity)
fantasy-land/empty method
fantasy-land/empty :: Monoid m => () -> m
A value which has a Monoid must provide a
fantasy-land/empty function on its
type representative:
M['fantasy-land/empty']()
Given a value
m, one can access its type representative via the
constructor property:
m.constructor['fantasy-land/empty']()
fantasy-land/empty must return a value of the same Monoid
A value that implements the Group specification must also implement the Monoid specification.
g['fantasy-land/concat'](g['fantasy-land/invert']()) is equivalent to
g.constructor['fantasy-land/empty']() (right inverse)
g['fantasy-land/invert']()['fantasy-land/concat'](g) is equivalent to
g.constructor['fantasy-land/empty']() (left inverse)
fantasy-land/invert method
fantasy-land/invert :: Group g => g ~> () -> g
A value which has a Group must provide a
fantasy-land/invert method. The
fantasy-land/invert method takes no arguments:
g['fantasy-land/invert']()
fantasy-land/invert must return a value of the same Group.
v['fantasy-land/filter'](x => p(x) && q(x)) is equivalent to
v['fantasy-land/filter'](p)['fantasy-land/filter'](q) (distributivity)
v['fantasy-land/filter'](x => true) is equivalent to
v (identity)
v['fantasy-land/filter'](x => false) is equivalent to
w['fantasy-land/filter'](x => false)
if
v and
w are values of the same Filterable (annihilation)
fantasy-land/filter method
fantasy-land/filter :: Filterable f => f a ~> (a -> Boolean) -> f a
A value which has a Filterable must provide a
fantasy-land/filter method. The
fantasy-land/filter
method takes one argument:
v['fantasy-land/filter'](p)
p must be a function.
p is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/filter is unspecified.
p must return either
true or
false. If it returns any other value,
the behaviour of
fantasy-land/filter is unspecified.
fantasy-land/filter must return a value of the same Filterable.
u['fantasy-land/map'](a => a) is equivalent to
u (identity)
u['fantasy-land/map'](x => f(g(x))) is equivalent to
u['fantasy-land/map'](g)['fantasy-land/map'](f) (composition)
fantasy-land/map method
fantasy-land/map :: Functor f => f a ~> (a -> b) -> f b
A value which has a Functor must provide a
fantasy-land/map method. The
fantasy-land/map
method takes one argument:
u['fantasy-land/map'](f)
f must be a function,
f is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/map is
unspecified.
f can return any value.
f's return value should be checked.
fantasy-land/map must return a value of the same Functor
u['fantasy-land/contramap'](a => a) is equivalent to
u (identity)
u['fantasy-land/contramap'](x => f(g(x))) is equivalent to
u['fantasy-land/contramap'](f)['fantasy-land/contramap'](g)
(composition)
fantasy-land/contramap method
fantasy-land/contramap :: Contravariant f => f a ~> (b -> a) -> f b
A value which has a Contravariant must provide a
fantasy-land/contramap method. The
fantasy-land/contramap method takes one argument:
u['fantasy-land/contramap'](f)
f must be a function,
f is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/contramap is
unspecified.
f can return any value.
f's return value should be checked.
fantasy-land/contramap must return a value of the same Contravariant
A value that implements the Apply specification must also implement the Functor specification.
v['fantasy-land/ap'](u['fantasy-land/ap'](a['fantasy-land/map'](f => g => x => f(g(x))))) is equivalent to
v['fantasy-land/ap'](u)['fantasy-land/ap'](a) (composition)
fantasy-land/ap method
fantasy-land/ap :: Apply f => f a ~> f (a -> b) -> f b
A value which has an Apply must provide a
fantasy-land/ap method. The
fantasy-land/ap
method takes one argument:
a['fantasy-land/ap'](b)
b must be an Apply of a function
b does not represent a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/ap is
unspecified.
b must be same Apply as
a.
a must be an Apply of any value
fantasy-land/ap must apply the function in Apply
b to the value in
Apply
a
The
Apply returned by
fantasy-land/ap must be the same as
a and
b
A value that implements the Applicative specification must also implement the Apply specification.
v['fantasy-land/ap'](A['fantasy-land/of'](x => x)) is equivalent to
v (identity)
A['fantasy-land/of'](x)['fantasy-land/ap'](A['fantasy-land/of'](f)) is equivalent to
A['fantasy-land/of'](f(x)) (homomorphism)
A['fantasy-land/of'](y)['fantasy-land/ap'](u) is equivalent to
u['fantasy-land/ap'](A['fantasy-land/of'](f => f(y))) (interchange)
fantasy-land/of method
fantasy-land/of :: Applicative f => a -> f a
A value which has an Applicative must provide a
fantasy-land/of function on its
type representative. The
fantasy-land/of function takes
one argument:
F['fantasy-land/of'](a)
Given a value
f, one can access its type representative via the
constructor property:
f.constructor['fantasy-land/of'](a)
fantasy-land/of must provide a value of the same Applicative
a should be checked
A value that implements the Alt specification must also implement the Functor specification.
a['fantasy-land/alt'](b)['fantasy-land/alt'](c) is equivalent to
a['fantasy-land/alt'](b['fantasy-land/alt'](c)) (associativity)
a['fantasy-land/alt'](b)['fantasy-land/map'](f) is equivalent to
a['fantasy-land/map'](f)['fantasy-land/alt'](b['fantasy-land/map'](f)) (distributivity)
fantasy-land/alt method
fantasy-land/alt :: Alt f => f a ~> f a -> f a
A value which has a Alt must provide a
fantasy-land/alt method. The
fantasy-land/alt method takes one argument:
a['fantasy-land/alt'](b)
b must be a value of the same Alt
b is not the same Alt, behaviour of
fantasy-land/alt is
unspecified.
a and
b can contain any value of same type.
a's and
b's containing value should be checked.
fantasy-land/alt must return a value of the same Alt.
A value that implements the Plus specification must also implement the Alt specification.
x['fantasy-land/alt'](A['fantasy-land/zero']()) is equivalent to
x (right identity)
A['fantasy-land/zero']()['fantasy-land/alt'](x) is equivalent to
x (left identity)
A['fantasy-land/zero']()['fantasy-land/map'](f) is equivalent to
A['fantasy-land/zero']() (annihilation)
fantasy-land/zero method
fantasy-land/zero :: Plus f => () -> f a
A value which has a Plus must provide a
fantasy-land/zero function on its
type representative:
A['fantasy-land/zero']()
Given a value
x, one can access its type representative via the
constructor property:
x.constructor['fantasy-land/zero']()
fantasy-land/zero must return a value of the same Plus
A value that implements the Alternative specification must also implement the Applicative and Plus specifications.
x['fantasy-land/ap'](f['fantasy-land/alt'](g)) is equivalent to
x['fantasy-land/ap'](f)['fantasy-land/alt'](x['fantasy-land/ap'](g)) (distributivity)
x['fantasy-land/ap'](A['fantasy-land/zero']()) is equivalent to
A['fantasy-land/zero']() (annihilation)
u['fantasy-land/reduce'] is equivalent to
u['fantasy-land/reduce']((acc, x) => acc.concat([x]), []).reduce
fantasy-land/reduce method
fantasy-land/reduce :: Foldable f => f a ~> ((b, a) -> b, b) -> b
A value which has a Foldable must provide a
fantasy-land/reduce method. The
fantasy-land/reduce
method takes two arguments:
u['fantasy-land/reduce'](f, x)
f must be a binary function
f is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/reduce is unspecified.
f must be the same type as
x.
f must return a value of the same type as
x.
f's return value should be checked.
x is the initial accumulator value for the reduction
x should be checked.
A value that implements the Traversable specification must also implement the Functor and Foldable specifications.
t(u['fantasy-land/traverse'](F, x => x)) is equivalent to
u['fantasy-land/traverse'](G, t) for any
t such that
t(a)['fantasy-land/map'](f) is equivalent to
t(a['fantasy-land/map'](f)) (naturality)
u['fantasy-land/traverse'](F, F['fantasy-land/of']) is equivalent to
F['fantasy-land/of'](u) for any Applicative
F
(identity)
u['fantasy-land/traverse'](Compose, x => new Compose(x)) is equivalent to
new Compose(u['fantasy-land/traverse'](F, x => x)['fantasy-land/map'](x => x['fantasy-land/traverse'](G, x => x))) for
Compose defined below and any Applicatives
F and
G (composition)
function Compose(c) {
this.c = c;
}
Compose['fantasy-land/of'] = function(x) {
return new Compose(F['fantasy-land/of'](G['fantasy-land/of'](x)));
};
Compose.prototype['fantasy-land/ap'] = function(f) {
return new Compose(this.c['fantasy-land/ap'](f.c['fantasy-land/map'](u => y => y['fantasy-land/ap'](u))));
};
Compose.prototype['fantasy-land/map'] = function(f) {
return new Compose(this.c['fantasy-land/map'](y => y['fantasy-land/map'](f)));
};
fantasy-land/traverse method
fantasy-land/traverse :: Applicative f, Traversable t => t a ~> (TypeRep f, a -> f b) -> f (t b)
A value which has a Traversable must provide a
fantasy-land/traverse method. The
fantasy-land/traverse
method takes two arguments:
u['fantasy-land/traverse'](A, f)
A must be the type representative of an
Applicative.
f must be a function which returns a value
f is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/traverse is
unspecified.
f must return a value of the type represented by
A.
fantasy-land/traverse must return a value of the type represented by
A.
A value that implements the Chain specification must also implement the Apply specification.
m['fantasy-land/chain'](f)['fantasy-land/chain'](g) is equivalent to
m['fantasy-land/chain'](x => f(x)['fantasy-land/chain'](g)) (associativity)
fantasy-land/chain method
fantasy-land/chain :: Chain m => m a ~> (a -> m b) -> m b
A value which has a Chain must provide a
fantasy-land/chain method. The
fantasy-land/chain
method takes one argument:
m['fantasy-land/chain'](f)
f must be a function which returns a value
f is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/chain is
unspecified.
f must return a value of the same Chain
fantasy-land/chain must return a value of the same Chain
A value that implements the ChainRec specification must also implement the Chain specification.
M['fantasy-land/chainRec']((next, done, v) => p(v) ? d(v)['fantasy-land/map'](done) : n(v)['fantasy-land/map'](next), i)
is equivalent to
(function step(v) { return p(v) ? d(v) : n(v)['fantasy-land/chain'](step); }(i)) (equivalence)
M['fantasy-land/chainRec'](f, i) must be at most a constant multiple of the stack usage of
f itself.
fantasy-land/chainRec method
fantasy-land/chainRec :: ChainRec m => ((a -> c, b -> c, a) -> m c, a) -> m b
A Type which has a ChainRec must provide a
fantasy-land/chainRec function on its
type representative. The
fantasy-land/chainRec function
takes two arguments:
M['fantasy-land/chainRec'](f, i)
Given a value
m, one can access its type representative via the
constructor property:
m.constructor['fantasy-land/chainRec'](f, i)
f must be a function which returns a value
f is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/chainRec is unspecified.
f takes three arguments
next,
done,
value
next is a function which takes one argument of same type as
i and can return any value
done is a function which takes one argument and returns the same type as the return value of
next
value is some value of the same type as
i
f must return a value of the same ChainRec which contains a value returned from either
done or
next
fantasy-land/chainRec must return a value of the same ChainRec which contains a value of same type as argument of
done
A value that implements the Monad specification must also implement the Applicative and Chain specifications.
M['fantasy-land/of'](a)['fantasy-land/chain'](f) is equivalent to
f(a) (left identity)
m['fantasy-land/chain'](M['fantasy-land/of']) is equivalent to
m (right identity)
A value that implements the Extend specification must also implement the Functor specification.
w['fantasy-land/extend'](g)['fantasy-land/extend'](f) is equivalent to
w['fantasy-land/extend'](_w => f(_w['fantasy-land/extend'](g)))
fantasy-land/extend method
fantasy-land/extend :: Extend w => w a ~> (w a -> b) -> w b
An Extend must provide a
fantasy-land/extend method. The
fantasy-land/extend
method takes one argument:
w['fantasy-land/extend'](f)
f must be a function which returns a value
f is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/extend is
unspecified.
f must return a value of type
v, for some variable
v contained in
w.
f's return value should be checked.
fantasy-land/extend must return a value of the same Extend.
A value that implements the Comonad specification must also implement the Extend specification.
w['fantasy-land/extend'](_w => _w['fantasy-land/extract']()) is equivalent to
w (left identity)
w['fantasy-land/extend'](f)['fantasy-land/extract']() is equivalent to
f(w) (right identity)
fantasy-land/extract method
fantasy-land/extract :: Comonad w => w a ~> () -> a
A value which has a Comonad must provide a
fantasy-land/extract method on itself.
The
fantasy-land/extract method takes no arguments:
w['fantasy-land/extract']()
fantasy-land/extract must return a value of type
v, for some variable
v contained in
w.
v must have the same type that
f returns in
fantasy-land/extend.
A value that implements the Bifunctor specification must also implement the Functor specification.
p['fantasy-land/bimap'](a => a, b => b) is equivalent to
p (identity)
p['fantasy-land/bimap'](a => f(g(a)), b => h(i(b)) is equivalent to
p['fantasy-land/bimap'](g, i)['fantasy-land/bimap'](f, h) (composition)
fantasy-land/bimap method
fantasy-land/bimap :: Bifunctor f => f a c ~> (a -> b, c -> d) -> f b d
A value which has a Bifunctor must provide a
fantasy-land/bimap method. The
fantasy-land/bimap
method takes two arguments:
c['fantasy-land/bimap'](f, g)
f must be a function which returns a value
f is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/bimap is unspecified.
f can return any value.
f's return value should be checked.
g must be a function which returns a value
g is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/bimap is unspecified.
g can return any value.
g's return value should be checked.
fantasy-land/bimap must return a value of the same Bifunctor.
A value that implements the Profunctor specification must also implement the Functor specification.
p['fantasy-land/promap'](a => a, b => b) is equivalent to
p (identity)
p['fantasy-land/promap'](a => f(g(a)), b => h(i(b))) is equivalent to
p['fantasy-land/promap'](f, i)['fantasy-land/promap'](g, h) (composition)
fantasy-land/promap method
fantasy-land/promap :: Profunctor p => p b c ~> (a -> b, c -> d) -> p a d
A value which has a Profunctor must provide a
fantasy-land/promap method.
The
fantasy-land/promap method takes two arguments:
c['fantasy-land/promap'](f, g)
f must be a function which returns a value
f is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/promap is unspecified.
f can return any value.
f's return value should be checked.
g must be a function which returns a value
g is not a function, the behaviour of
fantasy-land/promap is unspecified.
g can return any value.
g's return value should be checked.
fantasy-land/promap must return a value of the same Profunctor
When creating data types which satisfy multiple algebras, authors may choose to implement certain methods then derive the remaining methods. Derivations:
fantasy-land/equals may be derived from
fantasy-land/lte:
function equals(other) { return this['fantasy-land/lte'](other) && other['fantasy-land/lte'](this); }
fantasy-land/map may be derived from
fantasy-land/ap and
fantasy-land/of:
function map(f) { return this['fantasy-land/ap'](this.constructor['fantasy-land/of'](f)); }
fantasy-land/map may be derived from
fantasy-land/chain and
fantasy-land/of:
function map(f) { return this['fantasy-land/chain'](a => this.constructor['fantasy-land/of'](f(a))); }
fantasy-land/map may be derived from
fantasy-land/bimap:
function map(f) { return this['fantasy-land/bimap'](a => a, f); }
fantasy-land/map may be derived from
fantasy-land/promap:
function map(f) { return this['fantasy-land/promap'](a => a, f); }
fantasy-land/ap may be derived from
fantasy-land/chain:
function ap(m) { return m['fantasy-land/chain'](f => this['fantasy-land/map'](f)); }
fantasy-land/reduce may be derived as follows:
function reduce(f, acc) {
function Const(value) {
this.value = value;
}
Const['fantasy-land/of'] = function(_) {
return new Const(acc);
};
Const.prototype['fantasy-land/map'] = function(_) {
return this;
};
Const.prototype['fantasy-land/ap'] = function(b) {
return new Const(f(b.value, this.value));
};
return this['fantasy-land/traverse'](x => new Const(x), Const['fantasy-land/of']).value;
}
fantasy-land/map may be derived as follows:
function map(f) {
function Id(value) {
this.value = value;
}
Id['fantasy-land/of'] = function(x) {
return new Id(x);
};
Id.prototype['fantasy-land/map'] = function(f) {
return new Id(f(this.value));
};
Id.prototype['fantasy-land/ap'] = function(b) {
return new Id(this.value(b.value));
};
return this['fantasy-land/traverse'](x => Id['fantasy-land/of'](f(x)), Id['fantasy-land/of']).value;
}
fantasy-land/filter may be derived from
fantasy-land/of,
fantasy-land/chain, and
fantasy-land/zero:
function filter(pred) {
var F = this.constructor;
return this['fantasy-land/chain'](x => pred(x) ? F['fantasy-land/of'](x) : F['fantasy-land/zero']());
}
fantasy-land/filter may be derived from
fantasy-land/concat,
fantasy-land/of,
fantasy-land/zero, and
fantasy-land/reduce:
function filter(pred) {
var F = this.constructor;
return this['fantasy-land/reduce']((f, x) => pred(x) ? f['fantasy-land/concat'](F['fantasy-land/of'](x)) : f, F['fantasy-land/zero']());
}
If a data type provides a method which could be derived, its behaviour must be equivalent to that of the derivation (or derivations).
Identity container which implements many of the methods is provided by
sanctuary-identity.
There also exists Static Land Specification with exactly the same ideas as Fantasy Land but based on static methods instead of instance methods.