fan

fantasticon

by Tancredi Trugenberger
1.2.3

Icon font generation tool

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

21.5K

21.5K

GitHub Stars

478

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo

Fantasticon

Screenshot

Easy-to-use, pre-configured CLI tool to generate web-font icon kits from SVG files

Test status Release status

Intro

Icon-font generation, easy to use and highly configurable.

It also generates TypeScript types, JSON maps of the generated code-points, allowing for a great deal of different usages, e.g. integrating with React type-safe icon components or integration on mobile apps by just combining TTF and JSON generation.

Install

npm install -g fantasticon

Use

Quick usage

fantasticon my-icons -o icon-dist

Command-line

Note: Not all options can be specified through the command line - for formatOptions, pathOptions, getIconId and templates use a configuration file or the JavaScript API.

Usage: fantasticon [options] [input-dir]

Options:
  -V, --version                output the version number
  -c, --config <value>         custom config path (default: .fantasticonrc | fantasticonrc | .fantasticonrc.json | fantasticonrc.json | .fantasticonrc.js | fantasticonrc.js)
  -o, --output <value>         specify output directory
  -n, --name <value>           base name of the font set used both as default asset name (default: icons)
  -t, --font-types <value...>  specify font formats to generate (default: eot, woff2, woff, available: eot, woff2, woff, ttf, svg)
  -g --asset-types <value...>  specify other asset types to generate (default: css, html, json, ts, available: css, scss, sass, html, json, ts)
  -h, --font-height <value>    the output font height (icons will be scaled so the highest has this height) (default: 300)
  --descent <value>            the font descent
  --normalize [bool]           normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon
  -r, --round [bool]           setup the SVG path rounding [10e12]
  --selector <value>           use a CSS selector instead of 'tag + prefix' (default: null)
  -p, --prefix <value>         CSS class prefix (default: icon)
  --tag <value>                CSS base tag for icons (default: i)
  -u, --fonts-url <value>      public URL to the fonts directory (used in the generated CSS)
  --debug                      display errors stack trace (default: false)
  --silent                     run with no logs (default: false)
  --help                       display help for command

Configuration file

Some options (specifically, formatOptions, pathOptions and getIconId) cannot be passed to the CLI directly.

To have more control and better readability, you can create a simple configuration file.

By default, fantasticon will look for one of following files in the working directory:

.fantasticonrc | fantasticonrc | .fantasticonrc.json | fantasticonrc.json | .fantasticonrc.js | fantasticonrc.js

You can specify a custom --config option with your configuration file path.

Here's an example .fantasticonrc.js:

module.exports = {
  inputDir: './icons', // (required)
  outputDir: './dist', // (required)
  fontTypes: ['ttf', 'woff', 'woff2'],
  assetTypes: ['ts', 'css', 'json', 'html'],
  fontsUrl: '/static/fonts',
  formatOptions: {
    // Pass options directly to `svgicons2svgfont`
    woff: {
      // Woff Extended Metadata Block - see https://www.w3.org/TR/WOFF/#Metadata
      metadata: '...'
    },
    json: {
      // render the JSON human readable with two spaces indentation (default is none, so minified)
      indent: 2
    },
    ts: {
      // select what kind of types you want to generate (default `['enum', 'constant', 'literalId', 'literalKey']`)
      types: ['constant', 'literalId'],
      // render the types with `'` instead of `"` (default is `"`)
      singleQuotes: true
    }
  },
  // Use a custom Handlebars template
  templates: {
    css: './my-custom-tp.css.hbs'
  },
  pathOptions: {
    ts: './src/types/icon-types.ts',
    json: './misc/icon-codepoints.json'
  },
  codepoints: {
    'chevron-left': 57344, // decimal representation of 0xe000
    'chevron-right': 57345,
    'thumbs-up': 57358,
    'thumbs-down': 57359
  },
  // Customize generated icon IDs (unavailable with `.json` config file)
  getIconId: ({
    basename, // `string` - Example: 'foo';
    relativeDirPath, // `string` - Example: 'sub/dir/foo.svg'
    absoluteFilePath, // `string` - Example: '/var/icons/sub/dir/foo.svg'
    relativeFilePath, // `string` - Example: 'foo.svg'
    index // `number` - Example: `0`
  }) => [index, basename].join('_') // '0_foo'
};

API

Simple usage

import { generateFonts } from 'fantasticon';

generateFonts().then(results => console.log('Done', results));

Options

import { generateFonts } from 'fantasticon';

generateFonts({
  name: 'icons',
  fontTypes: [FontAssetType.EOT, FontAssetType.WOFF2, FontAssetType.WOFF],
  assetTypes: [
    OtherAssetType.CSS,
    OtherAssetType.HTML,
    OtherAssetType.JSON,
    OtherAssetType.TS
  ],
  formatOptions: { json: { indent: 2 } },
  templates: {},
  pathOptions: {},
  codepoints: {},
  fontHeight: 300,
  round: undefined, // --
  descent: undefined, // Will use `svgicons2svgfont` defaults
  normalize: undefined, // --
  selector: null,
  tag: 'i',
  prefix: 'icon',
  fontsUrl: null
}).then(results => console.log(results));

Organising icons

Icon names and className will be generated from a slug of the relative path + basename of each .svg file found in the input directory.

This allows arranging your icons in namespaces, which can be useful if a project uses a large number of icons.

Considering the following ./icons input directory:

icons
├── logo.svg
├── social
│   ├── facebook.svg
│   └── twitter.svg
└── symbol
    └── chevron
        ├── left.svg
        └── right.svg

Running fantasticon ./icons -o dist will generate a font-set with the following Icon IDs / CSS selectors: And the generated icon IDs would be:

Icon IDCSS selector
social-facebook.icon.icon-social-facebook
social-twitter.icon.icon-social-twitter
symbol-chevron-left.icon.icon-chevron-left
symbol-chevron-right.icon.icon-chevron-right

You can provide a getIconId function via the configuration file to customize how the icon IDs / CSS selectors are derived from the filepath. The function will receive relative paths to the icon and the input directory as arguments, and must return a unique string to be used as the ID.

Contribute

PRs are always welcome. If you need help questions, want to bounce ideas or just say hi, join the Discord channel.

License

Copyright (c) 2020 Tancredi Trugenberger. - Released under the MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

