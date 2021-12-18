FancyGrid

Install

bower

bower install fancygrid

npm

npm install fancygrid

CDN

Quick Start

Include a reference to the FancyGrid library

< link href = "https://cdn.fancygrid.com/fancy.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "https://cdn.fancygrid.com/fancy.min.js" > </ script >

The FancyGrid object is now accessible. Happy griding!

< div id = "grid" > </ div > < script > document .addEventListener( "DOMContentLoaded" , function ( ) { new FancyGrid({ renderTo : 'grid' , width : 300 , height : 200 , data : [ { name : 'Nick' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Fred' , age : 25 }, { name : 'Mike' , age : 35 } ], columns : [{ index : 'name' , title : 'Name' , type : 'string' },{ type : 'number' , index : 'age' , title : 'Age' }] }); }); </ script >

Load FancyGrid as a CommonJS module

FancyGrid is using an UMD module pattern, as a result it has support for CommonJS. The following example presumes you are using npm to install FancyGrid over npm/bower .

var Fancy = require ( 'fancygrid' ); new Fancy.Grid({ }); new Fancy.Form({ }); new Fancy.Tab({ });

Load FancyGrid as an ES6 module

Since FancyGrid supports CommonJS, it can be loaded as an ES6 module with the use of transpilers. Two common transpilers are Babel and TypeScript. These have different interpretations of a CommonJS module, which affects your syntax. The following examples presumes you are using npm to install FancyGrid.

Babel

import Fancy from 'fancygrid' ; Fancy.Grid({ }); new Fancy.Form({ }); new Fancy.Tab({ });

TypeScript

import * as Fancy from 'fancygrid' ; Fancy.Grid({ }); new Fancy.Form({ }); new Fancy.Tab({ });

Package Directory

The package includes the following:

| README .md ├── client │ ├── fancy.full. min .js │ ├── fancy. min .js │ ├── fancy. min .css │ ├── modules ├── src │ ├── js │ ├── less │ ...

Debug

In case you want to debug FancyGrid there are several approaches.

Debug files

Include css file /client/fancy.css

Include js file /src/js/load-all.js

After that set

Fancy.MODULESLOAD = false

Debug full build

Include css file /client/fancy.css

Include js file /src/js/fancy.full.js

Debug with auto-loading modules

Include css file /client/fancy.css

Include js file /src/js/fancy.js

Set modules path

Fancy.MODULESDIR = '/client/modules/' Fancy.DEBUG = true

Custom build

Debug build

grunt debug

Release build

grunt release

Support

