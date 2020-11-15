openbase logo
fancy-textfill

by Marouane Fazouane
1.2.5

Fast implementation for resizing text to fill its container.

Reviews

Readme

fancy-textfill

Fast implementation for resizing text to fill its container. It computes the optimal font-size needed to match a text to specific width and height. It's also available as a jquery plugin.

It's really fast. See for yourself. :metal: Demo

Install

npm install --save fancy-textfill
# or you can use yarn (yarn add fancy-textfill)

Example

<!-- In case you're using it as a jquery plugin -->
<script src="jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/fancy-textfill/dist/fancy-text-fill.jQuery.js"></script>
<!-- Or you can use it without jquery, by using https://unpkg.com/fancy-textfill/dist/fancy-text-fill.js -->
<!-- Example setup -->
<style>
  .container {
    width: 200px;
    height: 50px;
  }
  .myText {
    display: block;
  }
</style>
<div class="container">
  <span class="myText">Hello darkness, my old friend.</span>
</div>
<div class="container">
  <span class="myText">I've come to talk with you again.</span>
</div>

You can either use it on bare dom elements or on jquery objects.

// Without jquery
document.getElementsByClassName('myText')
  .forEach(function (el) {
    fancyTextFill.fillParentContainer(el, {
      minFontSize: 6,
      maxFontSize: 26
    });
  });
// With jquery
$('.myText').fancyTextFill({
  minFontSize: 6,
  maxFontSize: 26
});

You can also use it as a module. You can import it like so:

// Without jquery
import { fillParentContainer } from 'fancy-textfill';
// Or const { fillParentContainer } = require('fancy-textfill');
fillParentContainer(el, {
  minFontSize: 6,
  maxFontSize: 26
});

// as a jquery plugin
import 'fancy-textfill/es2015/jquery.plugin';
// Or require('fancy-textfill/es2015/jquery.plugin');
$('.myText').fancyTextFill({
 minFontSize: 6,
 maxFontSize: 26
});

Options

NameDescriptionDefault value
minFontSizeMinimal font size (in pixels). The text will shrink up to this value.4
maxFontSizeMaximum font size (in pixels). The text will stretch up to this value. If it is null or a negative number (maxFontSize <= 0), the text will stretch to as big as the container can accommodate.40
maxWidthExplicit width to resize. Defaults to the container's width.null
maxHeightExplicit height to resize. Defaults to the container's height.null
multilineWill only resize to the width restraint when set to falsetrue
explicitLineHeightWhen set to false, line-heights are assumed to be relative to the current font-sizefalse

How does it compare to...

  1. jquery-textfill

Performance! fancy-TextFill implements the same features while being way faster than the original jquery plugin.

  1. BigText

BigText doesn't support multiple lines.

Unit tests

# Run chrome driver
chromedriver --port=4444 --url-base=wd/hub
# In another console
npm run build:dev
npm run test

License

This code is licensed under the MIT License. See file LICENSE for more details.

