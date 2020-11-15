Fast implementation for resizing text to fill its container. It computes the optimal font-size needed to match a text to specific width and height. It's also available as a jquery plugin.
It's really fast. See for yourself. :metal: Demo
npm install --save fancy-textfill
# or you can use yarn (yarn add fancy-textfill)
<!-- In case you're using it as a jquery plugin -->
<script src="jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/fancy-textfill/dist/fancy-text-fill.jQuery.js"></script>
<!-- Or you can use it without jquery, by using https://unpkg.com/fancy-textfill/dist/fancy-text-fill.js -->
<!-- Example setup -->
<style>
.container {
width: 200px;
height: 50px;
}
.myText {
display: block;
}
</style>
<div class="container">
<span class="myText">Hello darkness, my old friend.</span>
</div>
<div class="container">
<span class="myText">I've come to talk with you again.</span>
</div>
You can either use it on bare dom elements or on jquery objects.
// Without jquery
document.getElementsByClassName('myText')
.forEach(function (el) {
fancyTextFill.fillParentContainer(el, {
minFontSize: 6,
maxFontSize: 26
});
});
// With jquery
$('.myText').fancyTextFill({
minFontSize: 6,
maxFontSize: 26
});
You can also use it as a module. You can import it like so:
// Without jquery
import { fillParentContainer } from 'fancy-textfill';
// Or const { fillParentContainer } = require('fancy-textfill');
fillParentContainer(el, {
minFontSize: 6,
maxFontSize: 26
});
// as a jquery plugin
import 'fancy-textfill/es2015/jquery.plugin';
// Or require('fancy-textfill/es2015/jquery.plugin');
$('.myText').fancyTextFill({
minFontSize: 6,
maxFontSize: 26
});
|Name
|Description
|Default value
|minFontSize
|Minimal font size (in pixels). The text will shrink up to this value.
|4
|maxFontSize
|Maximum font size (in pixels). The text will stretch up to this value. If it is
null or a negative number (
maxFontSize <= 0), the text will stretch to as big as the container can accommodate.
|40
|maxWidth
|Explicit width to resize. Defaults to the container's width.
null
|maxHeight
|Explicit height to resize. Defaults to the container's height.
null
|multiline
|Will only resize to the width restraint when set to
false
|true
|explicitLineHeight
|When set to
false,
line-heights are assumed to be relative to the current
font-size
false
Performance! fancy-TextFill implements the same features while being way faster than the original jquery plugin.
BigText doesn't support multiple lines.
# Run chrome driver
chromedriver --port=4444 --url-base=wd/hub
# In another console
npm run build:dev
npm run test
This code is licensed under the MIT License. See file LICENSE for more details.