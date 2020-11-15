Fast implementation for resizing text to fill its container. It computes the optimal font-size needed to match a text to specific width and height. It's also available as a jquery plugin.

It's really fast. See for yourself. :metal: Demo

Install

npm install --save fancy-textfill

Example

< script src = "jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/fancy-textfill/dist/fancy-text-fill.jQuery.js" > </ script > < style > .container { width : 200px ; height : 50px ; } .myText { display : block; } </ style > < div class = "container" > < span class = "myText" > Hello darkness, my old friend. </ span > </ div > < div class = "container" > < span class = "myText" > I've come to talk with you again. </ span > </ div >

You can either use it on bare dom elements or on jquery objects.

document .getElementsByClassName( 'myText' ) .forEach( function ( el ) { fancyTextFill.fillParentContainer(el, { minFontSize : 6 , maxFontSize : 26 }); }); $( '.myText' ).fancyTextFill({ minFontSize : 6 , maxFontSize : 26 });

You can also use it as a module. You can import it like so:

import { fillParentContainer } from 'fancy-textfill' ; fillParentContainer(el, { minFontSize : 6 , maxFontSize : 26 });

import 'fancy-textfill/es2015/jquery.plugin' ; $( '.myText' ).fancyTextFill({ minFontSize : 6 , maxFontSize : 26 });

Options

Name Description Default value minFontSize Minimal font size (in pixels). The text will shrink up to this value. 4 maxFontSize Maximum font size (in pixels). The text will stretch up to this value. If it is null or a negative number ( maxFontSize <= 0 ), the text will stretch to as big as the container can accommodate. 40 maxWidth Explicit width to resize. Defaults to the container's width. null maxHeight Explicit height to resize. Defaults to the container's height. null multiline Will only resize to the width restraint when set to false true explicitLineHeight When set to false , line-height s are assumed to be relative to the current font-size false

How does it compare to...

Performance! fancy-TextFill implements the same features while being way faster than the original jquery plugin.

BigText doesn't support multiple lines.

Unit tests

chromedriver --port=4444 --url-base=wd/hub npm run build:dev npm run test

License

This code is licensed under the MIT License. See file LICENSE for more details.