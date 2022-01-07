Log things, prefixed with a timestamp.
var log = require('fancy-log');
log('a message');
// [16:27:02] a message
log.error('oh no!');
// [16:27:02] oh no!
log(msg...)
Logs the message as if you called
console.log but prefixes the output with the
current time in HH:mm:ss format.
log.error(msg...)
Logs the message as if you called
console.error but prefixes the output with the
current time in HH:mm:ss format.
log.warn(msg...)
Logs the message as if you called
console.warn but prefixes the output with the
current time in HH:mm:ss format.
log.info(msg...)
Logs the message as if you called
console.info but prefixes the output with the
current time in HH:mm:ss format.
log.dir(msg...)
Logs the message as if you called
console.dir but prefixes the output with the
current time in HH:mm:ss format.
If the terminal that you are logging to supports colors, the timestamp will be formatted as though it were a
Date being formatted by
util.inspect(). This means that it will be formatted as magenta by default but can be adjusted following node's Customizing util.inspect colors documentation.
For example, this will cause the logged timestamps (and other dates) to display in red:
var util = require('util');
util.inspect.styles.date = 'red';
