Log things, prefixed with a timestamp.

Usage

var log = require ( 'fancy-log' ); log( 'a message' ); log.error( 'oh no!' );

API

Logs the message as if you called console.log but prefixes the output with the current time in HH:mm:ss format.

Logs the message as if you called console.error but prefixes the output with the current time in HH:mm:ss format.

Logs the message as if you called console.warn but prefixes the output with the current time in HH:mm:ss format.

Logs the message as if you called console.info but prefixes the output with the current time in HH:mm:ss format.

Logs the message as if you called console.dir but prefixes the output with the current time in HH:mm:ss format.

Styling

If the terminal that you are logging to supports colors, the timestamp will be formatted as though it were a Date being formatted by util.inspect() . This means that it will be formatted as magenta by default but can be adjusted following node's Customizing util.inspect colors documentation.

For example, this will cause the logged timestamps (and other dates) to display in red:

var util = require ( 'util' ); util.inspect.styles.date = 'red' ;

License

MIT