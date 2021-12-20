fanapptic-react-native-push-notification

React Native Local and Remote Notifications for iOS and Android
This repository is not actively maintained. The main reason is time. The second one is probably the complexity of notifications on both iOS and Android. Since this project probably need a huge refactor to fix some issue or to implement new features. I think you should probably consider these alternatives: Notifee free since september or react-native-notifications.
If you are interested in being a maintainer of this project, feel free to ask in issues.
Check out for changes and migration in the CHANGELOG:
Maintainers are welcome ! Feel free to contact me 😉
Changelog is available from version 3.1.3 here: Changelog
npm install --save react-native-push-notification
yarn add react-native-push-notification
NOTE: If you target iOS you also need to follow the installation instructions for PushNotificationIOS since this package depends on it.
NOTE: For Android, you will still have to manually update the AndroidManifest.xml (as below) in order to use Scheduled Notifications.
Having a problem? Read the troubleshooting guide before raising an issue.
The component uses PushNotificationIOS for the iOS part. You should follow their installation instructions.
NOTE:
firebase-messaging, prior to version 15 requires to have the same version number in order to work correctly at build time and at run time. To use a specific version:
In your
android/build.gradle
ext {
googlePlayServicesVersion = "<Your play services version>" // default: "+"
firebaseMessagingVersion = "<Your Firebase version>" // default: "21.1.0"
// Other settings
compileSdkVersion = <Your compile SDK version> // default: 23
buildToolsVersion = "<Your build tools version>" // default: "23.0.1"
targetSdkVersion = <Your target SDK version> // default: 23
supportLibVersion = "<Your support lib version>" // default: 23.1.1
}
NOTE: localNotification() works without changes in the application part, while localNotificationSchedule() only works with these changes:
In your
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml
.....
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.VIBRATE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECEIVE_BOOT_COMPLETED"/>
<application ....>
<!-- Change the value to true to enable pop-up for in foreground on receiving remote notifications (for prevent duplicating while showing local notifications set this to false) -->
<meta-data android:name="com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.notification_foreground"
android:value="false"/>
<!-- Change the resource name to your App's accent color - or any other color you want -->
<meta-data android:name="com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.notification_color"
android:resource="@color/white"/> <!-- or @android:color/{name} to use a standard color -->
<receiver android:name="com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.modules.RNPushNotificationActions" />
<receiver android:name="com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.modules.RNPushNotificationPublisher" />
<receiver android:name="com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.modules.RNPushNotificationBootEventReceiver">
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.BOOT_COMPLETED" />
<action android:name="android.intent.action.QUICKBOOT_POWERON" />
<action android:name="com.htc.intent.action.QUICKBOOT_POWERON"/>
</intent-filter>
</receiver>
<service
android:name="com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.modules.RNPushNotificationListenerService"
android:exported="false" >
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="com.google.firebase.MESSAGING_EVENT" />
</intent-filter>
</service>
.....
If not using a built in Android color (
@android:color/{name}) for the
notification_color
meta-data item.
In
android/app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml (Create the file if it doesn't exist).
<resources>
<color name="white">#FFF</color>
</resources>
If your app has an @Override on onNewIntent in
MainActivity.java ensure that function includes a super call on onNewIntent (if your
MainActivity.java does not have an @Override for onNewIntent skip this):
@Override
public void onNewIntent(Intent intent) {
...
super.onNewIntent(intent);
...
}
Make sure you have installed setup Firebase correctly.
In
android/build.gradle
buildscript {
...
dependencies {
...
classpath('com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.3')
...
}
}
In
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
...
implementation 'com.google.firebase:firebase-analytics:17.3.0'
...
}
apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services'
Then put your
google-services.json in
android/app/.
Note: firebase/release-notes
The Firebase Android library
firebase-coreis no longer needed. This SDK included the Firebase SDK for Google Analytics.
Now, to use Analytics or any Firebase product that recommends the use of Analytics (see table below), you need to explicitly add the Analytics dependency:
com.google.firebase:firebase-analytics:17.3.0.
In
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-push-notification'
project(':react-native-push-notification').projectDir = file('../node_modules/react-native-push-notification/android')
In your
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-push-notification')
...
}
Manually register module in
MainApplication.java (if you did not use
react-native link):
import com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.ReactNativePushNotificationPackage; // <--- Import Package
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
@Override
protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport() {
return BuildConfig.DEBUG;
}
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new ReactNativePushNotificationPackage() // <---- Add the Package
);
}
};
....
}
DO NOT USE
.configure() INSIDE A COMPONENT, EVEN
App
If you do, notification handlers will not fire, because they are not loaded. Instead, use
.configure()in the app's first file, usually
index.js.
import PushNotificationIOS from "@react-native-community/push-notification-ios";
import PushNotification from "react-native-push-notification";
// Must be outside of any component LifeCycle (such as `componentDidMount`).
PushNotification.configure({
// (optional) Called when Token is generated (iOS and Android)
onRegister: function (token) {
console.log("TOKEN:", token);
},
// (required) Called when a remote is received or opened, or local notification is opened
onNotification: function (notification) {
console.log("NOTIFICATION:", notification);
// process the notification
// (required) Called when a remote is received or opened, or local notification is opened
notification.finish(PushNotificationIOS.FetchResult.NoData);
},
// (optional) Called when Registered Action is pressed and invokeApp is false, if true onNotification will be called (Android)
onAction: function (notification) {
console.log("ACTION:", notification.action);
console.log("NOTIFICATION:", notification);
// process the action
},
// (optional) Called when the user fails to register for remote notifications. Typically occurs when APNS is having issues, or the device is a simulator. (iOS)
onRegistrationError: function(err) {
console.error(err.message, err);
},
// IOS ONLY (optional): default: all - Permissions to register.
permissions: {
alert: true,
badge: true,
sound: true,
},
// Should the initial notification be popped automatically
// default: true
popInitialNotification: true,
/**
* (optional) default: true
* - Specified if permissions (ios) and token (android and ios) will requested or not,
* - if not, you must call PushNotificationsHandler.requestPermissions() later
* - if you are not using remote notification or do not have Firebase installed, use this:
* requestPermissions: Platform.OS === 'ios'
*/
requestPermissions: true,
});
Example folder contains an example app to demonstrate how to use this package. The notification Handling is done in
NotifService.js.
Please test your PRs with this example app before submitting them. It'll help maintaining this repo.
When any notification is opened or received the callback
onNotification is called passing an object with the notification data.
Notification object example:
{
foreground: false, // BOOLEAN: If the notification was received in foreground or not
userInteraction: false, // BOOLEAN: If the notification was opened by the user from the notification area or not
message: 'My Notification Message', // STRING: The notification message
data: {}, // OBJECT: The push data or the defined userInfo in local notifications
}
PushNotification.localNotification(details: Object)
EXAMPLE:
PushNotification.localNotification({
/* Android Only Properties */
channelId: "your-channel-id", // (required) channelId, if the channel doesn't exist, notification will not trigger.
ticker: "My Notification Ticker", // (optional)
showWhen: true, // (optional) default: true
autoCancel: true, // (optional) default: true
largeIcon: "ic_launcher", // (optional) default: "ic_launcher". Use "" for no large icon.
largeIconUrl: "https://www.example.tld/picture.jpg", // (optional) default: undefined
smallIcon: "ic_notification", // (optional) default: "ic_notification" with fallback for "ic_launcher". Use "" for default small icon.
bigText: "My big text that will be shown when notification is expanded. Styling can be done using HTML tags(see android docs for details)", // (optional) default: "message" prop
subText: "This is a subText", // (optional) default: none
bigPictureUrl: "https://www.example.tld/picture.jpg", // (optional) default: undefined
bigLargeIcon: "ic_launcher", // (optional) default: undefined
bigLargeIconUrl: "https://www.example.tld/bigicon.jpg", // (optional) default: undefined
color: "red", // (optional) default: system default
vibrate: true, // (optional) default: true
vibration: 300, // vibration length in milliseconds, ignored if vibrate=false, default: 1000
tag: "some_tag", // (optional) add tag to message
group: "group", // (optional) add group to message
groupSummary: false, // (optional) set this notification to be the group summary for a group of notifications, default: false
ongoing: false, // (optional) set whether this is an "ongoing" notification
priority: "high", // (optional) set notification priority, default: high
visibility: "private", // (optional) set notification visibility, default: private
ignoreInForeground: false, // (optional) if true, the notification will not be visible when the app is in the foreground (useful for parity with how iOS notifications appear). should be used in combine with `com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.notification_foreground` setting
shortcutId: "shortcut-id", // (optional) If this notification is duplicative of a Launcher shortcut, sets the id of the shortcut, in case the Launcher wants to hide the shortcut, default undefined
onlyAlertOnce: false, // (optional) alert will open only once with sound and notify, default: false
when: null, // (optional) Add a timestamp (Unix timestamp value in milliseconds) pertaining to the notification (usually the time the event occurred). For apps targeting Build.VERSION_CODES.N and above, this time is not shown anymore by default and must be opted into by using `showWhen`, default: null.
usesChronometer: false, // (optional) Show the `when` field as a stopwatch. Instead of presenting `when` as a timestamp, the notification will show an automatically updating display of the minutes and seconds since when. Useful when showing an elapsed time (like an ongoing phone call), default: false.
timeoutAfter: null, // (optional) Specifies a duration in milliseconds after which this notification should be canceled, if it is not already canceled, default: null
messageId: "google:message_id", // (optional) added as `message_id` to intent extras so opening push notification can find data stored by @react-native-firebase/messaging module.
actions: ["Yes", "No"], // (Android only) See the doc for notification actions to know more
invokeApp: true, // (optional) This enable click on actions to bring back the application to foreground or stay in background, default: true
/* iOS only properties */
category: "", // (optional) default: empty string
subtitle: "My Notification Subtitle", // (optional) smaller title below notification title
/* iOS and Android properties */
id: 0, // (optional) Valid unique 32 bit integer specified as string. default: Autogenerated Unique ID
title: "My Notification Title", // (optional)
message: "My Notification Message", // (required)
picture: "https://www.example.tld/picture.jpg", // (optional) Display an picture with the notification, alias of `bigPictureUrl` for Android. default: undefined
userInfo: {}, // (optional) default: {} (using null throws a JSON value '<null>' error)
playSound: false, // (optional) default: true
soundName: "default", // (optional) Sound to play when the notification is shown. Value of 'default' plays the default sound. It can be set to a custom sound such as 'android.resource://com.xyz/raw/my_sound'. It will look for the 'my_sound' audio file in 'res/raw' directory and play it. default: 'default' (default sound is played)
number: 10, // (optional) Valid 32 bit integer specified as string. default: none (Cannot be zero)
repeatType: "day", // (optional) Repeating interval. Check 'Repeating Notifications' section for more info.
});
PushNotification.localNotificationSchedule(details: Object)
EXAMPLE:
PushNotification.localNotificationSchedule({
//... You can use all the options from localNotifications
message: "My Notification Message", // (required)
date: new Date(Date.now() + 60 * 1000), // in 60 secs
allowWhileIdle: false, // (optional) set notification to work while on doze, default: false
/* Android Only Properties */
repeatTime: 1, // (optional) Increment of configured repeatType. Check 'Repeating Notifications' section for more info.
});
PushNotification.popInitialNotification(callback)
EXAMPLE:
PushNotification.popInitialNotification((notification) => {
console.log('Initial Notification', notification);
});
In android, add your custom sound file to
[project_root]/android/app/src/main/res/raw
In iOS, add your custom sound file to the project
Resources in xCode.
In the location notification json specify the full file name:
soundName: 'my_sound.mp3'
To use channels, create them at startup and pass the matching
channelId through to
PushNotification.localNotification or
PushNotification.localNotificationSchedule.
import PushNotification, {Importance} from 'react-native-push-notification';
...
PushNotification.createChannel(
{
channelId: "channel-id", // (required)
channelName: "My channel", // (required)
channelDescription: "A channel to categorise your notifications", // (optional) default: undefined.
playSound: false, // (optional) default: true
soundName: "default", // (optional) See `soundName` parameter of `localNotification` function
importance: Importance.HIGH, // (optional) default: Importance.HIGH. Int value of the Android notification importance
vibrate: true, // (optional) default: true. Creates the default vibration pattern if true.
},
(created) => console.log(`createChannel returned '${created}'`) // (optional) callback returns whether the channel was created, false means it already existed.
);
NOTE: Without channel, notifications don't work
In the notifications options, you must provide a channel id with
channelId: "your-channel-id", if the channel doesn't exist the notification might not be triggered. Once the channel is created, the channel cannot be updated. Make sure your
channelId is different if you change these options. If you have created a channel in another way, it will apply options of the channel.
If you want to use a different default channel for remote notification, refer to the documentation of Firebase:
Set up a Firebase Cloud Messaging client app on Android
<meta-data
android:name="com.google.firebase.messaging.default_notification_channel_id"
android:value="@string/default_notification_channel_id" />
For local notifications, the same kind of option is available:
<meta-data
android:name="com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.default_notification_channel_id"
android:value="@string/default_notification_channel_id" />
AndroidManifest:
<meta-data
android:name="com.google.firebase.messaging.default_notification_channel_id"
android:value="..." />
fcm_fallback_notification_channel
You can list available channels with:
PushNotification.getChannels(function (channel_ids) {
console.log(channel_ids); // ['channel_id_1']
});
You can check if a channel exists with:
PushNotification.channelExists(channel_id, function (exists) {
console.log(exists); // true/false
});
You can check if a channel blocked with:
PushNotification.channelBlocked(channel_id, function (blocked) {
console.log(blocked); // true/false
});
You can delete a channel with:
PushNotification.deleteChannel(channel_id);
The
id parameter for
PushNotification.localNotification is required for this operation. The id supplied will then be used for the cancel operation.
PushNotification.localNotification({
...
id: '123'
...
});
PushNotification.cancelLocalNotification('123');
PushNotification.cancelAllLocalNotifications()
Cancels all scheduled notifications AND clears the notifications alerts that are in the notification centre.
PushNotification.removeAllDeliveredNotifications();
Remove all delivered notifications from Notification Center
PushNotification.getDeliveredNotifications(callback);
Provides you with a list of the app’s notifications that are still displayed in Notification Center
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|callback
|function
|Yes
|Function which receive an array of delivered notifications.
A delivered notification is an object containing:
identifier : The identifier of this notification.
title : The title of this notification.
body : The body of this notification.
category : The category of this notification (optional).
userInfo : An object containing additional notification data (optional).
thread-id : The thread identifier of this notification, if has one.
PushNotification.removeDeliveredNotifications(identifiers);
Removes the specified notifications from Notification Center
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|identifiers
|array
|Yes
|Array of notification identifiers.
PushNotification.getScheduledLocalNotifications(callback);
Provides you with a list of the app’s scheduled local notifications that are yet to be displayed
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|callback
|function
|Yes
|Function which receive an array of delivered notifications.
Returns an array of local scheduled notification objects containing:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|number
|The identifier of this notification.
|date
|Date
|The fire date of this notification.
|title
|string
|The title of this notification.
|message
|string
|The message body of this notification.
|soundName
|string
|The sound name of this notification.
|repeatInterval
|number
|(Android only) The repeat interval of this notification.
|number
|number
|App notification badge count number.
|data
|any
|The user info of this notification.
PushNotification.abandonPermissions()
Revokes the current token and unregister for all remote notifications received via APNS or FCM.
(optional) Specify
priority to set priority of notification. Default value: "high"
Available options:
"max" = NotficationCompat.PRIORITY_MAX\
"high" = NotficationCompat.PRIORITY_HIGH\
"low" = NotficationCompat.PRIORITY_LOW\
"min" = NotficationCompat.PRIORITY_MIN\
"default" = NotficationCompat.PRIORITY_DEFAULT
More information: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Notification.html#PRIORITY_DEFAULT
(optional) Specify
visibility to set visibility of notification. Default value: "private"
Available options:
"private" = NotficationCompat.VISIBILITY_PRIVATE\
"public" = NotficationCompat.VISIBILITY_PUBLIC\
"secret" = NotficationCompat.VISIBILITY_SECRET
More information: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Notification.html#VISIBILITY_PRIVATE
(optional) Specify
importance to set importance of notification. Default value: Importance.HIGH
Constants available on the
Importance object.
import PushNotification, {Importance} from 'react-native-push-notification';
Available options:
Importance.DEFAULT = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_DEFAULT\
Importance.HIGH = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_HIGH\
Importance.LOW = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_LOW\
Importance.MIN = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_MIN\
Importance.NONE= NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_NONE\
Importance.UNSPECIFIED = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_UNSPECIFIED
More information: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/NotificationManager#IMPORTANCE_DEFAULT
If you want a consistent results in Android & iOS with the most flexibility, it is best to handle it manually by prompting a local notification when
onNotification is triggered by a remote push notification on foreground (check
notification.foreground prop).
Watch out for an infinite loop triggering
onNotification - remote & local notification will trigger it. You can overcome this by marking local notifications' data.
(optional) Specify
allowWhileIdle to set if the notification should be allowed to execute even when the system is on low-power idle modes.
On Android 6.0 (API level 23) and forward, the Doze was introduced to reduce battery consumption when the device is unused for long periods of time. But while on Doze the AlarmManager alarms (used to show scheduled notifications) are deferred to the next maintenance window. This may cause the notification to be delayed while on Doze.
This can significantly impact the power use of the device when idle. So it must only be used when the notification is required to go off on a exact time, for example on a calendar notification.
More information: https://developer.android.com/training/monitoring-device-state/doze-standby
(optional) Specify
repeatType and optionally
repeatTime (Android-only) while scheduling the local notification. Check the local notification example above.
Property
repeatType can only be
month,
week,
day,
hour,
minute.
NOTE:
repeatTime do not work with iOS.
Property
repeatType could be one of
month,
week,
day,
hour,
minute,
time.
The interval used can be configured to a different interval using
repeatTime. If
repeatType is
time,
repeatTime must be specified as the number of milliseconds between each interval.
For example, to configure a notification every other day
PushNotification.localNotificationSchedule({
...
repeatType: 'day',
repeatTime: 2,
...
});
(Android Only)
This is done by specifying an
actions parameters while configuring the local notification. This is an array of strings where each string is a notification action that will be presented with the notification.
For e.g.
actions: ['Accept', 'Reject']
When you handle actions in background (
invokeApp: false), you can open the application and pass the initial notification by using use
PushNotification.invokeApp(notification).
Make sure you have the receiver in
AndroidManifest.xml:
<receiver android:name="com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.modules.RNPushNotificationActions" />
Notifications with inline reply:
You must register an action as "ReplyInput", this will show in the notifications an input to write in.
EXAMPLE:
PushNotification.localNotificationSchedule({
message: "My Notification Message", // (required)
date: new Date(Date.now() + (60 * 1000)), // in 60 secs
actions: ["ReplyInput"],
reply_placeholder_text: "Write your response...", // (required)
reply_button_text: "Reply" // (required)
});
To get the text from the notification:
...
if(notification.action === "ReplyInput"){
console.log("texto", notification.reply_text)// this will contain the inline reply text.
}
...
For iOS, you can use:
PushNotification.setNotificationCategories(categories);
And use the
category field in the notification.
Documentation here to add notification actions.
PushNotification.setApplicationIconBadgeNumber(number: number)
Works natively in iOS.
Uses the ShortcutBadger on Android, and as such will not work on all Android devices.
PushNotification.subscribeToTopic(topic: string)
Subscribe to a topic (works only with Firebase)
PushNotification.unsubscribeFromTopic(topic: string)
Unsubscribe from a topic (works only with Firebase)
Unlike iOS, Android apps handle the creation of their own notifications. React Native Push Notifications does a "best guess" to create and handle incoming notifications. However, when using 3rd party notification platforms and tools, the initial notification creation process may need to be customized.
If your notification service uses a custom data payload format, React Native Push Notifications will not be able to parse the data correctly to create an initial notification.
For these cases, you should:
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml.
Data payloads of notifications from 3rd party services may not match the format expected by React Native Push Notification. When tapped, these notifications will not pass the details and data to the
onNotification() event handler. Custom
IntentHandlers allow you to fix this so that correct
notification objects are sent to your
onNotification() method.
Custom handlers are added in Application init or
MainActivity.onCreate() methods:
RNPushNotification.IntentHandlers.add(new RNPushNotification.RNIntentHandler() {
@Override
public void onNewIntent(Intent intent) {
// If your provider requires some parsing on the intent before the data can be
// used, add that code here. Otherwise leave empty.
}
@Nullable
@Override
public Bundle getBundleFromIntent(Intent intent) {
// This should return the bundle data that will be serialized to the `notification.data`
// property sent to the `onNotification()` handler. Return `null` if there is no data
// or this is not an intent from your provider.
// Example:
if (intent.hasExtra("MY_NOTIFICATION_PROVIDER_DATA_KEY")) {
return intent.getBundleExtra("MY_NOTIFICATION_PROVIDER_DATA_KEY");
}
return null;
}
});
PushNotification.checkPermissions(callback: Function) //Check permissions
callback will be invoked with a
permissions object:
alert: boolean
badge: boolean
sound: boolean
PushNotification.getApplicationIconBadgeNumber(callback: Function) //Get badge number