Animatable layouts, FlexScrollView & widgets for famo.us.
Above anything, famous-flex is a concept in which renderables are seperated from how
they are layed-out. This makes it possible to change layouts on the fly and animate
the renderables from one layout to another. For instance, you can layout a collection
of renderables using a
CollectionLayout, and change that into a
ListLayout. When using
flow-mode the renderables will smoothly transition from the old state to the new state using physics, particles and springs.
Install using bower or npm:
bower install famous-flex
npm install famous-flex
LayoutController is a view that lays out renderables based on:
Example of laying out renderables using a CollectionLayout:
var LayoutController = require('famous-flex/LayoutController');
var CollectionLayout = require('famous-flex/layouts/CollectionLayout'); // import standard layout
// create collection-layout
var layoutController = new LayoutController({
layout: CollectionLayout,
layoutOptions: {
itemSize: [100, 100],
gutter: [20, 20],
justify: true
},
flow: true, // smoothly animates renderables when changing the layout
direction: 1, // 0 = X, 1 = Y, undefined = use default from selected layout-function
dataSource: [
new Surface({content: 'surface1'}),
new Surface({content: 'surface2'}),
new Surface({content: 'surface3'})
]
});
this.add(layoutController); // add layout-controller to the render-tree
When the
flow option is enabled, renderables are animated smoothly between
layout states.
A layout is represented as a
Function, which takes a
context argument and
an optional
options argument. The purpose of the function is to lay-out the
renderables in the data-source by calling
context.set() on a renderable. The
renderables can be enumerated by calling
context.next(),
context.prev() or
by using the id of the renderable.
Famous-flex comes shipped with various standard layouts, but it is also very easy to create your own layout-functions. View LayoutContext for more details on creating your own layout-functions.
/**
* @param {LayoutContext} context Context used for enumerating renderables and setting the layout
* @param {Object} [options] additional layout-options that are passed to the function
*/
function LayoutFunction(context, options) {
// simple layout-function that lays out renderables from top to bottom
var node = context.next();
var y = 0;
while (node) {
context.set(node, {
size: [context.size[0], 100],
translate: [0, y, 0]
});
y += 100;
node = context.next();
}
};
For optimal performance, the layout function is only executed when:
The data-source contains the renderables that are to be layed-out. It can be one of three things:
Array
LinkedListViewSequence
VirtualViewSequence
Object with key/value pairs
In case of an
Array or a
ViewSequence, use
context.next() in your
layout-function to enumerate all the renderables in the data-source:
var layoutController = new LayoutController({
layout: function (context, options) {
var y = 0;
var node = context.next();
while (node) {
context.set(node, {
size: [context.size[0], 100],
translate: [0, y, 0]
});
y += 100;
node = context.next();
}
},
dataSource: [
new Surface({content: 'surface1'}),
new Surface({content: 'surface2'}),
new Surface({content: 'surface3'})
]
});
Sometimes it is easier to identify renderables by an id, rather than a
sequence. In that case use
context.get() or directly pass the data-source id
to the
context.set() function:
var layoutController = new LayoutController({
layout: function (context, options) {
context.set('one', {
size: [100, 100],
translate: [0, 0, 0]
});
context.set('two', {
size: [100, 100],
translate: [100, 0, 0]
});
context.set('three', {
size: [100, 100],
translate: [200, 0, 0]
});
},
dataSource: {
'one': new Surface({content: 'one'}),
'two': new Surface({content: 'two'}),
'three': new Surface({content: 'three'})
}
});
Layout literals are objects which describe layouts through a definition rather
than a function. The following example describes the use of a layout literal
using
dock semantics (see LayoutDockHelper):
var layoutController = new LayoutController({
layout: {dock: [
['top', 'header', 50],
['bottom', 'footer', 50],
['fill', 'content']
]},
dataSource: {
header: new Surface({content: 'Header'}),
footer: new Surface({content: 'Footer'}),
content: new Surface({content: 'Content'})
}
});
Layout literals are implemented through LayoutHelpers. To create your own layout literals, perform the following steps:
parse function on the LayoutHelper.
LayoutUtility.registerHelper.
Layout helpers are special classes that simplify writing layout functions.
|Helper
|Literal
|Description
|LayoutDockHelper
dock
|Layout renderables using docking semantics.
|Layout
|DataSource
|Scrollable
|Description
|ProportionalLayout
|LinkedListViewSequence / Array
|No
|Lays out renderables sequentially and sizes them proportionally.
|HeaderFooterLayout
|Id-based
|No
|Layout containing a top-header, bottom- footer and content.
|NavBarLayout
|Id-based
|No
|Layout containing one or more left and right items and a title.
|TabBarLayout
|Id-based
|No
|Tab-bar layout.
|Scrollable layouts:
|ListLayout
|LinkedListViewSequence / Array
|Yes
|List layout with margins, spacing and optionally sticky headers.
|CollectionLayout
|LinkedListViewSequence / Array
|Yes
|Lays out renderables in a grid with a specific width & height.
|WheelLayout
|LinkedListViewSequence / Array
|Yes
|Lays out renderables in a wheel (slot-machine) formation.
|CoverLayout
|LinkedListViewSequence / Array
|Yes
|Lays out renderables in a wheel (slot-machine) formation.
|Class
|Description
|LayoutController
|Lays out renderables and optionally animates between layout states.
|AnimationController
|Animating between famo.us views in awesome ways.
|ScrollController
|Scrollable LayoutController (base class for FlexScrollView).
|FlexScrollView
|Flexible scroll-view with pull-to-refresh, margins & spacing and more good stuff.
|DatePicker
|Date/time picker wheel.
|TabBar
|TabBar widget.
|TabBarController
|TabBarController widget.
|LayoutContext
|Context used for writing layout-functions.
|LayoutUtility
|Utility class containing helper functions.
|VirtualViewSequence
|Infinite view-sequence which uses a factory delegate to create renderables.
|LinkedListViewSequence
|Linked-list based View-sequence which resolves various issues with the stock famo.us ViewSequence.
If you like this project and want to support it, show some love and give it a star. Any donations are also very welcome and appreciated. To donate click here.
© 2014 - 2016 Hein Rutjes