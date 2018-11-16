openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ff

famous-flex

by Hein Rutjes
0.3.9 (see all)

Animatable layouts, FlexScrollView & widgets for famo.us.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

282

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo famous-flex

Animatable layouts, FlexScrollView & widgets for famo.us.

Screenshot

Above anything, famous-flex is a concept in which renderables are seperated from how they are layed-out. This makes it possible to change layouts on the fly and animate the renderables from one layout to another. For instance, you can layout a collection of renderables using a CollectionLayout, and change that into a ListLayout. When using flow-mode the renderables will smoothly transition from the old state to the new state using physics, particles and springs.

Demos

Getting started

Core concepts

Views / widgets

Layouts

Resources

Installation

Install using bower or npm:

bower install famous-flex

npm install famous-flex

LayoutController

LayoutController is a view that lays out renderables based on:

  • a layout-function
  • a data-source containing renderables
  • optional layout-options

Example of laying out renderables using a CollectionLayout:

var LayoutController = require('famous-flex/LayoutController');
var CollectionLayout = require('famous-flex/layouts/CollectionLayout'); // import standard layout

// create collection-layout
var layoutController = new LayoutController({
    layout: CollectionLayout,
    layoutOptions: {
        itemSize: [100, 100],
        gutter: [20, 20],
        justify: true
    },
    flow: true,    // smoothly animates renderables when changing the layout
    direction: 1,  // 0 = X, 1 = Y, undefined = use default from selected layout-function
    dataSource: [
        new Surface({content: 'surface1'}),
        new Surface({content: 'surface2'}),
        new Surface({content: 'surface3'})
    ]
});
this.add(layoutController); // add layout-controller to the render-tree

When the flow option is enabled, renderables are animated smoothly between layout states.

Layout function

A layout is represented as a Function, which takes a context argument and an optional options argument. The purpose of the function is to lay-out the renderables in the data-source by calling context.set() on a renderable. The renderables can be enumerated by calling context.next(), context.prev() or by using the id of the renderable.

Famous-flex comes shipped with various standard layouts, but it is also very easy to create your own layout-functions. View LayoutContext for more details on creating your own layout-functions.

/**
 * @param {LayoutContext} context Context used for enumerating renderables and setting the layout
 * @param {Object} [options] additional layout-options that are passed to the function
 */
function LayoutFunction(context, options) {

    // simple layout-function that lays out renderables from top to bottom
    var node = context.next();
    var y = 0;
    while (node) {
        context.set(node, {
            size: [context.size[0], 100],
            translate: [0, y, 0]
        });
        y += 100;
        node = context.next();
    }
};

For optimal performance, the layout function is only executed when:

  • A resize occurs
  • An option is changed on the layout-controller
  • When the content is scrolled

Datasource

The data-source contains the renderables that are to be layed-out. It can be one of three things:

  • An Array
  • A LinkedListViewSequence
  • A VirtualViewSequence
  • An Object with key/value pairs

In case of an Array or a ViewSequence, use context.next() in your layout-function to enumerate all the renderables in the data-source:

var layoutController = new LayoutController({
    layout: function (context, options) {
        var y = 0;
        var node = context.next();
        while (node) {
            context.set(node, {
                size: [context.size[0], 100],
                translate: [0, y, 0]
            });
            y += 100;
            node = context.next();
        }
    },
    dataSource: [
        new Surface({content: 'surface1'}),
        new Surface({content: 'surface2'}),
        new Surface({content: 'surface3'})
    ]
});

Sometimes it is easier to identify renderables by an id, rather than a sequence. In that case use context.get() or directly pass the data-source id to the context.set() function:

var layoutController = new LayoutController({
    layout: function (context, options) {
        context.set('one', {
            size: [100, 100],
            translate: [0, 0, 0]
        });
        context.set('two', {
            size: [100, 100],
            translate: [100, 0, 0]
        });
        context.set('three', {
            size: [100, 100],
            translate: [200, 0, 0]
        });
    },
    dataSource: {
        'one': new Surface({content: 'one'}),
        'two': new Surface({content: 'two'}),
        'three': new Surface({content: 'three'})
    }
});

Layout literals

Layout literals are objects which describe layouts through a definition rather than a function. The following example describes the use of a layout literal using dock semantics (see LayoutDockHelper):

var layoutController = new LayoutController({
    layout: {dock: [
        ['top', 'header', 50],
        ['bottom', 'footer', 50],
        ['fill', 'content']
    ]},
    dataSource: {
        header: new Surface({content: 'Header'}),
        footer: new Surface({content: 'Footer'}),
        content: new Surface({content: 'Content'})
    }
});

Layout literals are implemented through LayoutHelpers. To create your own layout literals, perform the following steps:

  • Create a LayoutHelper (see LayoutDockHelper for an example).
  • Implement the parse function on the LayoutHelper.
  • Register the helper using LayoutUtility.registerHelper.

Layout helpers

Layout helpers are special classes that simplify writing layout functions.

HelperLiteralDescription
LayoutDockHelperdockLayout renderables using docking semantics.

Standard layouts

LayoutDataSourceScrollableDescription
ProportionalLayoutLinkedListViewSequence / ArrayNoLays out renderables sequentially and sizes them proportionally.
HeaderFooterLayoutId-basedNoLayout containing a top-header, bottom- footer and content.
NavBarLayoutId-basedNoLayout containing one or more left and right items and a title.
TabBarLayoutId-basedNoTab-bar layout.
Scrollable layouts:
ListLayoutLinkedListViewSequence / ArrayYesList layout with margins, spacing and optionally sticky headers.
CollectionLayoutLinkedListViewSequence / ArrayYesLays out renderables in a grid with a specific width & height.
WheelLayoutLinkedListViewSequence / ArrayYesLays out renderables in a wheel (slot-machine) formation.
CoverLayoutLinkedListViewSequence / ArrayYesLays out renderables in a wheel (slot-machine) formation.

Documentation

ClassDescription
LayoutControllerLays out renderables and optionally animates between layout states.
AnimationControllerAnimating between famo.us views in awesome ways.
ScrollControllerScrollable LayoutController (base class for FlexScrollView).
FlexScrollViewFlexible scroll-view with pull-to-refresh, margins & spacing and more good stuff.
DatePickerDate/time picker wheel.
TabBarTabBar widget.
TabBarControllerTabBarController widget.
LayoutContextContext used for writing layout-functions.
LayoutUtilityUtility class containing helper functions.
VirtualViewSequenceInfinite view-sequence which uses a factory delegate to create renderables.
LinkedListViewSequenceLinked-list based View-sequence which resolves various issues with the stock famo.us ViewSequence.

Contribute

If you like this project and want to support it, show some love and give it a star. Any donations are also very welcome and appreciated. To donate click here.

© 2014 - 2016 Hein Rutjes

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial