This integration library is no longer supported by Famo.us
Add Famo.us interactions and animations to any AngularJS application and build Famo.us applications with AngularJS.
Using F/A, you can:
bower install famous-angular
##Installation
####Before you start, tools you will need:
####Inside of your app:
bower install famous-angular
<script src="bower_components/famous/dist/famous-global.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/famous-angular/dist/famous-angular.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/famous-angular/dist/famous-angular.css"> to the
<head> of your index.html
famous.angular module to your Angular module list (e.g. in a main app.js file:
angular.module('yourMainModule', ['famous.angular']))
<fa-app style="height: 200px"><fa-surface fa-background-color="'red'">Hello world</fa-surface></fa-app> in one of your templates. If you see 'Hello world' on a red background, you should be good to go.
Note: currently, the element that the
<fa-app> is on must be display: block (like a
<div fa-app> or a
<p fa-app>, or just
<fa-app>) and must have a defined height (like
style="height: 200px" in this example.)
Here are a few CDN URLs for Famo.us and Famous-angular specific dependencies just in case you are not able to use bower or node for tooling in the app. You will still need to ensure that you have Angular 1.2.26 in your project as it is a dependency for Famous-Angular.
Famo.us:
Famous-Angular:
See CONTRIBUTING.md for dev environment instructions and contribution guidelines.
For anything else, tweet at @befamous.
For anything else, tweet at @befamous.