Family.scss is a set of 26 smart Sass mixins which will help you to manage the style of :nth-child 'ified elements, in an easy and classy way.

Website : http://lukyvj.github.io/family.scss/

Installation

Regular

Clone the project

$ middleman ( You don't use middleman ? Goto https://middlemanapp.com/ )

Alternative install

$ npm install family.scss

$ bower install family.scss

gem install family-rails (maintained by pzi)

Family.scss on npm

Usage

First of all, you need to import Family.scss into your project. If you're using eyeglass you can import it as such:

@ import "family" ;

Otherwise import the Family.scss source file.

Then you can use the mixins right away on your stylesheets.

Input :

ul li { background : blue; @ include first( 3 ) { background : blue; } }

Output :

ul li { background: blue; } ul li:nth-child(-n + 3) { background: blue; }

Why only Sass ?

It's true, I did it for Sass, but some awesome contributors extended it to :

Stargazers over time

Changelogs

Repository consistency | No changes on the lib.

Repository consistency - No big changes on the lib.

The source family.scss file is now on source/src/_family.scss instead of source/src/family.scss

first-child() mixin added.

mixin added. last-child() mixin added.

mixin added. each-after() mixin added, closing #37

mixin added, closing #37 Mention Holmes.js in the about modal.