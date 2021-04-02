openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fs

family.scss

by Lucas Bonomi
1.0.8 (see all)

Family.scss is a set of Sass mixins which will help you to manage the style of :nth-child'ified elements, in an easy way.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Family.scss

npm version Bower version Build Status

Gitter

Version v1.0.8

Family.scss is a set of 26 smart Sass mixins which will help you to manage the style of :nth-child'ified elements, in an easy and classy way.

Website : http://lukyvj.github.io/family.scss/

Installation

Regular

Alternative install

  • $ npm install family.scss
  • $ bower install family.scss
  • gem install family-rails (maintained by pzi)

Family.scss on npm

Usage

First of all, you need to import Family.scss into your project. If you're using eyeglass you can import it as such:

@import "family";

Otherwise import the Family.scss source file.

Then you can use the mixins right away on your stylesheets.

Input :

ul li {
  background: blue;

  @include first(3) {
    background: blue;
  }
}

Output :

ul li {
  background: blue;
}
ul li:nth-child(-n + 3) {
  background: blue;
}

Why only Sass ?

It's true, I did it for Sass, but some awesome contributors extended it to :

Stargazers over time

Stargazers over time

Changelogs

v1.0.8

  • Repository consistency | No changes on the lib.

v1.0.7

  • Repository consistency - No big changes on the lib.
  • The source family.scss file is now on source/src/_family.scss instead of source/src/family.scss

v1.0.6

  • each-after() mixin removed, re-opening #37

v1.0.5

  • first-child() mixin added.
  • last-child() mixin added.
  • each-after() mixin added, closing #37
  • Mention Holmes.js in the about modal.

v1.0.3

  • first() mixin now uses :first-child if the given parameter is 1, closing #10
  • n-between() mixin added, closing #35
  • at-least(), at-most() and in-between() quantity queries mixins added, closing #24
  • pair-between() is now even -between(), closing #34
  • impair-between() is now odd-between(), closing #34
  • Source code for the header pattern generator added in the about modal
  • Version number added in the footer
  • backdrop-filter removed from the about page

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial