Family.scss is a set of 26 smart Sass mixins which will help you to manage the style of
:nth-child'ified elements, in an easy and classy way.
Website : http://lukyvj.github.io/family.scss/
$ middleman ( You don't use middleman ? Goto https://middlemanapp.com/ )
$ npm install family.scss
$ bower install family.scss
gem install family-rails (maintained by pzi)
Family.scss on npm
First of all, you need to import Family.scss into your project. If you're using eyeglass you can import it as such:
@import "family";
Otherwise import the Family.scss source file.
Then you can use the mixins right away on your stylesheets.
Input :
ul li {
background: blue;
@include first(3) {
background: blue;
}
}
Output :
ul li {
background: blue;
}
ul li:nth-child(-n + 3) {
background: blue;
}
It's true, I did it for Sass, but some awesome contributors extended it to :
family.scss file is now on
source/src/_family.scss instead of
source/src/family.scss
each-after() mixin removed, re-opening #37
first-child() mixin added.
last-child() mixin added.
each-after() mixin added, closing #37
first() mixin now uses
:first-child if the given parameter is
1, closing #10
n-between() mixin added, closing #35
at-least(),
at-most() and
in-between() quantity queries mixins added, closing #24
pair-between() is now
even -between(), closing #34
impair-between() is now
odd-between(), closing #34
backdrop-filter removed from the about page