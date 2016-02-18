The
Flags icon pack, as available on famfamfam website.
All credits for these icons go to their original author: Mark James (mjames@gmail.com)
The aim of this project is to make this icon pack available through various package managers, such as:
All icons are supplied in both PNG and GIF formats.
A flag has been added to the original package:
gg.png (or
gg.gif).
This flag was created by Damien Guard (@damieng) (damieng@gmail.com), in the "add-on" package for FamFamFam icons named Silk Companion.
The flag for Myanmar has been updated:
mm.png (or
mm.gif).
This flag was updated by @Lucas, and was created from Wikipedia.
The project now supports aliases in CSS spritesheets (see below). The feature was brought by @Rangoo94. For example,
RE (Reunion) is an alias for
FR (France), since Reunion shares the same flag as France. To see the aliases, please check the aliases.json file.
You can insert the icons directly into your HTML with a common IMG tag:
<img alt="French Flag" src="dist/png/fr.png" width="16" height="11">
In addition to the icons by themselves, this project also ships a CSS spritesheet for the icon-pack. This spritesheet allows to load the entire icon-pack in just 1 image, and thus reduce HTTP calls.
This is what it actually looks:
All the positioning of the icons inside this alone image is made through CSS, which allows you to just add block-type tags with the proper class and get the same result:
<div class="famfamfam-flags fr"></div>
Just remember to add the CSS stylesheet to the HEAD of your HTML page!
npm install famfamfam-flags
bower install famfamfam-flags
composer require legacy-icons/famfamfam-flags
Install-Package famfamfam-flags
We use Gulp to build the project, so if you want to re-build or customize this project, you'll need Gulp.
After gulp is installed, and your CLI is pointed to your work directory, first install the dependencies:
with NPM 2.x.x
npm install
with NPM 3.x.x (resolve dependencies for
node-spritesheet before this module's ones)
npm install grunt grunt-contrib-coffee grunt-contrib-clean
npm install
then be sure that you have ImageMagick installed for building spritesheet.
then, you can run the
gulp build task to build the project:
gulp build
First, it takes PNG and GIF files from the
src folder, and tidies them to the
dist folder.
Then it creates a spritesheet from the PNG images located in the
src folder, and thus creates the
sprite folder in
dist.
If, for example you just want
fr and
gg icons in a spritesheet, you just have to fork this project, point your CLI to the working directory,
empty the
src directory, except
fr and
gg icons in PNG format, and then run the
gulp build task.
You'll get the proper spritesheet and copies of the icons directly in the
dist folder.
See License