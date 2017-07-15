false

A JavaScript port of the Unix utility 'false'. Returns the Boolean value false

Overview

This module should be used when you need a function that returns the Boolean value false .

Installing

$ npm install false

Usage

Simply require the false module. The export is a function which returns the Boolean value false :

var f = require ( './false' ) , myFalseValue = f(); console .log(myFalseValue === false );

Tests

Running the tests requires the Jake JavaScript build tool. In the root project directory, run the following:

$ jake test

Contributing

Please feel free to file bugs or suggest improvements here:

https://github.com/mde/false/issues