openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fal

false

by Matthew Eernisse
0.0.4 (see all)

A JavaScript port of the Unix utility 'false'. Returns the Boolean value `false`

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

941

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

false

Build Status

A JavaScript port of the Unix utility 'false'. Returns the Boolean value false

Overview

This module should be used when you need a function that returns the Boolean value false.

Installing

$ npm install false

Usage

Simply require the false module. The export is a function which returns the Boolean value false:

  var f = require('./false')
    , myFalseValue = f();

console.log(myFalseValue === false); // Logs 'true'

Tests

Running the tests requires the Jake JavaScript build tool. In the root project directory, run the following:

$ jake test

Contributing

Please feel free to file bugs or suggest improvements here:

https://github.com/mde/false/issues

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial