falcor-path-utils

by Netflix
0.7.5 (see all)

A collection of utilities for manipulating Falcor Paths.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Falcor Path Utils

This repository contains utilities for transforming and manipulating Falcor paths.

Utility functions:

  • collapse(paths)
    Simplifies a set of paths. Example:

    var util = require("falcor-path-utils");
var collapsedPaths = util.collapse([
  ["genres", 0, "titles", 0, "name"],
  ["genres", 0, "titles", 0, "rating"],
  ["genres", 0, "titles", 1, "name"],
  ["genres", 0, "titles", 1, "rating"]
]);

// collapsed paths is ["genres", 0, "titles", {from: 0, to: 1}, ["name", "rating"]]

  • iterateKeySet(keySet, note)
    Takes in a keySet and a note and attempts to iterate over it.

  • toTree(paths)
    Converts paths to a tree with null leaves. (see spec)

  • toPaths(lengths)
    Converts a lengthTree to paths. (see spec)

  • pathsComplementFromTree(paths, tree)
    Returns a list of these paths that are not in the tree. (see spec)

  • pathsComplementFromLengthTree(paths, lengthTree)
    Like above, but for use with length tree.

  • hasIntersection(tree, path, depth)
    Tests to see if the intersection should be stripped from the total paths.

  • optimizePathSets(cache, paths, maxRefFollow)
    (see spec)

  • pathCount(pathSet)
    Returns the number of paths in a PathSet.

    var util = require("falcor-path-utils");
console.log(util.pathCount(["titlesById", [512, 628], ["name","rating"]]))
// prints 4, because ["titlesById", [512, 628], ["name","rating"]] contains...
// ["titlesById", 512, "name"]
// ["titlesById", 512, "rating"]
// ["titlesById", 628, "name"]
// ["titlesById", 628, "rating"]

  • escape(string)
    Escapes untrusted input to make it safe to include in a path.

  • unescape(string)
    Unescapes a string encoded with escape.

  • materialize(pathSet, value)
    Construct a JsonGraph of value at pathSet paths.

