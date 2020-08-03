This repository contains utilities for transforming and manipulating Falcor paths.

collapse(paths)

Simplifies a set of paths. Example: var util = require ( "falcor-path-utils" ); var collapsedPaths = util.collapse([ [ "genres" , 0 , "titles" , 0 , "name" ], [ "genres" , 0 , "titles" , 0 , "rating" ], [ "genres" , 0 , "titles" , 1 , "name" ], [ "genres" , 0 , "titles" , 1 , "rating" ] ]);

iterateKeySet(keySet, note)

Takes in a keySet and a note and attempts to iterate over it.

toTree(paths)

Converts paths to a tree with null leaves. (see spec)

toPaths(lengths)

Converts a lengthTree to paths. (see spec)

pathsComplementFromTree(paths, tree)

Returns a list of these paths that are not in the tree . (see spec)

pathsComplementFromLengthTree(paths, lengthTree)

Like above, but for use with length tree.

hasIntersection(tree, path, depth)

Tests to see if the intersection should be stripped from the total paths.

pathCount(pathSet)

Returns the number of paths in a PathSet. var util = require ( "falcor-path-utils" ); console .log(util.pathCount([ "titlesById" , [ 512 , 628 ], [ "name" , "rating" ]]))

escape(string)

Escapes untrusted input to make it safe to include in a path.

unescape(string)

Unescapes a string encoded with escape.