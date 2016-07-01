This is a Falcor DataSource which can be used to retrieve JSON Graph information from an HTTP server.
npm install falcor-http-datasource
Minimalistic ES6 example, a quick dirty setup
import falcor from 'falcor';
import HttpDataSource from 'falcor-http-datasource';
var model = new falcor.Model({
source: new HttpDataSource('/model.json')
});
If you need some additional info for your global HTTP requests consider something like
JWT
var source = new HttpDataSource('/model.json', {
headers: {
'Authorization': `bearer ' + token`
}
});
POST JSON
var source = new HttpDataSource('/model.json', {
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
}
});
Cookies
var source = new HttpDataSource('/model.json', {
withCredentials: true
});
// server must include the header `Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true`
CORS
var source = new HttpDataSource('/model.json', {
crossDomain: true
});
or you might want to pass it to constructor as your global AppSource
export class AppSource extends HttpDataSource {
constructor(path, token) {
super(path, {
headers: {
'Authorization': `bearer ${ token }`
}
timeout: 20000
})
}
get(...args) {
// returns an Observable if you wanted to map/filter/reduce/etc
return super.get(...args)
}
set(...args) {
// returns an Observable if you wanted to map/filter/reduce/etc
return super.set(...args)
}
call(...args) {
// returns an Observable if you wanted to map/filter/reduce/etc
return super.call(...args)
}
onBeforeRequest(config) {
// as of now you're able to mutate the config object before we create our xhr instance
// you would attach any url params here
// config.url = config.url + '&something=Value'
console.log(config);
}
buildQueryObject(...args) {
// helper method to build our url for advanced implementations
return super.buildQueryObject(...args)
}
}
export class FalcorModel extends falcor.Model {
constructor(cache) {
super({
cache: cache,
source: new AppSource('/model.json', user.token)
});
}
}