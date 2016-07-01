HttpDataSource

This is a Falcor DataSource which can be used to retrieve JSON Graph information from an HTTP server.

Install

npm install falcor-http-datasource

Usage

Minimalistic ES6 example, a quick dirty setup

import falcor from 'falcor'; import HttpDataSource from 'falcor-http-datasource'; var model = new falcor.Model({ source: new HttpDataSource('/model.json') });

If you need some additional info for your global HTTP requests consider something like

JWT

var source = new HttpDataSource( '/model.json' , { headers : { 'Authorization' : `bearer ' + token` } });

POST JSON

var source = new HttpDataSource( '/model.json' , { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } });

Cookies

var source = new HttpDataSource( '/model.json' , { withCredentials : true });

CORS

var source = new HttpDataSource( '/model.json' , { crossDomain : true });

or you might want to pass it to constructor as your global AppSource