falcor-http-datasource

by Netflix
0.1.3 (see all)

A DataSource for Falcor that can be use to retrieve JSON Graph data from an HTTP server.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

960

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

HttpDataSource

This is a Falcor DataSource which can be used to retrieve JSON Graph information from an HTTP server.

Install

npm install falcor-http-datasource

Usage

Minimalistic ES6 example, a quick dirty setup

import falcor from 'falcor';
import HttpDataSource from 'falcor-http-datasource';

var model = new falcor.Model({
  source: new HttpDataSource('/model.json')
});

If you need some additional info for your global HTTP requests consider something like

JWT

var source = new HttpDataSource('/model.json', {
  headers: {
    'Authorization': `bearer ' + token`
  }
});

POST JSON

var source = new HttpDataSource('/model.json', {
  headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/json'
  }
});

Cookies

var source = new HttpDataSource('/model.json', {
  withCredentials: true
});
// server must include the header `Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true`

CORS

var source = new HttpDataSource('/model.json', {
  crossDomain: true
});

or you might want to pass it to constructor as your global AppSource


export class AppSource extends HttpDataSource {
  constructor(path, token) {
    super(path, {
      headers: {
        'Authorization': `bearer ${ token }`
      }
      timeout: 20000
    })
  }

  get(...args) {
    // returns an Observable if you wanted to map/filter/reduce/etc
    return super.get(...args)
  }
  set(...args) {
    // returns an Observable if you wanted to map/filter/reduce/etc
    return super.set(...args)
  }
  call(...args) {
    // returns an Observable if you wanted to map/filter/reduce/etc
    return super.call(...args)
  }

  onBeforeRequest(config) {
    // as of now you're able to mutate the config object before we create our xhr instance
    // you would attach any url params here
    // config.url = config.url + '&something=Value'
    console.log(config);
  }
  buildQueryObject(...args) {
    // helper method to build our url for advanced implementations
    return super.buildQueryObject(...args)
  }
}

export class FalcorModel extends falcor.Model {
  constructor(cache) {
    super({
      cache: cache,
      source: new AppSource('/model.json', user.token)
    });
  }
}

